Best Sugar Daddy Sites To Match With Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies (2023)

You must be here because your spoiled self craves more love than it’s currently getting. Or maybe you just need a new, thrilling adventure to help you feel carefree again.

Forget the broke, tooth-picking guys at the bar with their cheesy pick-up lines, or the ladies that can’t decide what they want.

The best sugar daddy sites host fine folk who don't mind giving you the world if you’re up for it.

Find, connect and link up with the sugar baby or sugar daddy of your dreams, who might just satisfy your every need and make it rain while at it. From exclusive sugar daddy dating sites to free sugar daddy sites and communities online, all the hot spots are here.

Best Sugar Daddy Sites and Sugar Daddy Apps

First Look

• SugarDaddyMeet - Best sugar daddy site overall

• Secret Benefits - New and improved sugar daddy dating

• SugarDaddy.com - Well known sugar daddy site

• Ashley Madison - Best for secret affairs

• Adult Friend Finder - Great for NSA attachments

• Miss Travel - Find travel buddies

• Elite Singles - Best pairing algorithm for sugar daddies

• What’s Your Price - Get paid to date

• Established Men - For (finding) successful men

• Sugar Daddie - Most experienced sugar daddy site

1. SugarDaddyMeet - Best Sugar Daddy Site Overall

SugarDaddyMeet

Pros

• Dating site for the wealthy

• Great long-term sugar arrangements

• Balanced gender distribution

• Multiplatform access

• Advanced search

Cons

• Only available in the top 20 richest countries

• Less detailed profiles

Price

• Monthly packages range between $24 to $50 a month

SugarDaddyMeet is the number 1 upscale dating site for rich guys looking to score fine classy women to wine and dine for the long haul.

What sets this site apart is how neat it looks and feels on the website and mobile app.

It was designed to connect sugar daddies and their babies for long-term engagements, and that’s why it promotes honest relationships among its users.

To make this a reality, they also verify all their users through photo verification to ensure you interact with a real person on the other side of the screen.

If you enjoy the engrossing swipe matching, this one feels more like a fun game. It also lets you know if the right swipe (like) is mutual so you can take the next step.

With more females than males on board, you can rest assured you’ll find your one-in-a-million if you play your cards right.

Again…

With the in-built Safeguarder feature, you’ll be protected from disclosing too much of your private information online. This is, so you don’t get scammed while trying to find romance.

Sadly, the site only accepts members from the top 20 richest countries. If that’s you, then you’ll be in the arms of an equally rich sugar daddy before next year’s listings are updated.

Get your date on SugarDaddyMeet today.

2. Secret Benefits - Easy To Use Sugar Daddy Site

Secret Benefits

Pros

• Free communication features (for sugar babies)

• Appealing site layout

• No hidden recurring charges

• Active user base

• Discreet billing

Cons

• Only available in English

• No mobile app

Price

• Buying Credits will cost you anywhere between $59.00 for 100 credits to $289 for 1000 credits

Millions of single sugar babies are getting cuffed to eligible sugar daddies, thanks to our top sugar link-up site - Secret Benefits.

Join this unique dating site for free and flaunt what you have to offer as a daddy or a sugar babe.

Get a ‘tasty’ profile picture to sell your good-looking side once signed in for more traction on your profile. If you are a little shy, you can upload a secret photo instead and only allow select users to view it.

Make sure you get verified with a green tick beside your name. This gives you more credibility over time wasters and makes you look like your head’s really in the game.

Sounds clutch, right?

You can check out the profiles to find out what a potential sugar baby loves. Afterward, you can send a like their way and later slide through to spark a conversation with them in the DM.

Filter the search parameters by location, gender, or demographics to generate more accurate results.

You can also opt to allow notifications from the site so you don’t miss out on new messages once they start streaming in.

Join Secret Benefits to find your ideal partner today.

3. SugarDaddy.com - Secure Sugar Daddies Near Me

SugarDaddy.com

Pros

• Video verification

• Active user base

• Geo-location matching

• Fast signup process

• Video/photo upload enabled

Cons

• Only active in a few countries

• No income verification still

Price

• Price ranges from $59 per 100 credits to $289 for 1000 credits

SugarDaddy.com is one of the safest sugar daddy sites thanks to the recent video verification feature it introduced when setting up a new account.

This sage has been in the sugar dating market for quite some time and currently gets up to 1M+ monthly traffic to its site.

Getting started is easy since you can start and finish a new profile all in under three minutes.

SugarDaddy is also very famous because of its active community that solely caters to sugar dating. This saves you a lot of time when touching base since you don’t have to sweat when introducing yourself and making clear your intentions.

What’s more…

You can get sugar matches from just around your neighborhood if you activate the location feature on your phone/desktop thanks to their geo-location matching.

This will save you a lot of time that you would’ve otherwise used in traveling for meet-ups and stuff.

SugarDaddy lets you upload photo and video media to your profile and you can also share the same with your crush once you get close enough.

I’d say this is a perfect way to prove the identity of the other person should you have any doubts about whether they are real or not.

Sign up here and get on board SugarDaddy.com today!

4. Ashley Madison - Best Sugar Daddy Apps for Discretion

Ashley Madison

Pros

• Best for discreet affairs

• More female users

• Top notch security

• Free messaging for sugar babes

• Anonymous billing

Cons

• Relatively pricey

• Not exclusively a sugar daddy app

Price

• Credits currently start at $69 per 100 credits (+100 bonus) to $309 for 1000 credits (+ 1000 bonus)

Sugar daddies assemble! Ashley has that fix that will get you out of your stressful marriage and back on the lush, sensual shores with a fine babe of your choice.

I am not selling you wind here…AM is one of our best hookup sites after all.

Ashley Madison is one of the most popular dating hubs for married and attached individuals who can no longer bear the strain of their rocky relationships.

Here's why.

This sugar daddy site has one of the most discreet and professional services that leave everyone satisfied and ‘in the clear.’

The site makes it easy for guys to connect with hot singles from all over the world. Millions of sugar babies throng the site to comfort and unburden their sugar daddy's heavy hearts while getting the princess treatment in return.

The impressively colorful site is also available on the mobile app, so you can conveniently connect with your sugar daddies even when you’re out and about.

Sugar babies get free messaging, while the sugar daddies have to pay up in credits to woo their love doves.

Thanks to location matching, you’ll find suggestions of users close to you based on the location you entered while signing up.

Isn’t that just cute?

Sign up for free on AM by clicking here.

5. Adult Friend Finder - Best Sugardaddy Websites for Casual Encounters

Adult Friend Finder

Pros

• Simple to use

• Best casual encounters

• Millions of open, active users

• Suggests users closeby

• Lewd media galleries available

Cons

• Free account limits interaction

• Several spam accounts present

Price

• Premium plans range from $19.95 to $39.95 per month

AFF is a sugar sweet hunting ground for spontaneous and casual hookups with single babies around your city.

That’s all thanks to AFF’s matching, which uses a geolocation feature to pinpoint all users within a five-mile radius of your home.

It’s one of the most sought-after sugar hookup sites, with millions of global users. You’ll always find a stunning beauty to hang with, regardless of where you are in the world.

Signing up is completely free, but you don’t get much with a free account besides browsing through the suggested, limited profiles.

Make sure you buy any AFF premium membership to get into the full profiles with tons of lewd surprises.

You heard right…

Users, especially babies, have lots of media stacked in their galleries. To reel in more suitors, most of these pics are minus functional clothing - often revealing their assets for you to sample.

Register your account and get started right away.

6. Miss Travel - Travel The World With Sugar Daddy Apps



Miss Travel

Pros

• Find travel companions

• Free to use

• Favorite other users

• Available globally

Cons

• Few active users

• Lengthy verification process

Price

• Premiums start from $49.99 to $59.99 per month, depending on the package

Not all business trips have to be official and cranky. With Miss Travel, you can find a beautiful sugar date to travel with and have the time of your life while at it.

Sign up on the website, upload your photos, and you will be part of the largest online community of sugar-dating travelers in just a few minutes.

Aside from that…

You can explore countless profiles and connect with millions of registered users to find your ideal travel mate.

Signing up will see you give a detailed account of yourself, including why you love traveling and maybe add where you’ve been. This may be a pain in the neck, given the lengthy time it takes, but it helps the site give you better match recommendations.

When you find one that inspires you, hit the star on their profile to add them to your favorites to access them with a few clicks the next time you log in.

You can then proceed to create a trip (and others will see it).

If another user is interested in joining the trip, they just have to hit the prompt on your profile and get your details.

Your trip description went from ‘business' to ‘business and pleasure.’

Sign up on Miss Travel and spice up your next trip!

7. Elite Singles - Best Sugar Daddy Site Matching Algorithm

Elite Singles

Pros

• 800k+ users

• Most male users aged 30+

• Well-educated and established users

• App version available

Cons

• Significantly higher premiums

• Limited free plan

Price

• Premium plans start from $59/month

Thousands of sugar babies find their partners on Elite Singles daily thanks to the site's accurate matching algorithm.

This is your one-stop shop for an elite sugar daddy, based on the fact that 90% of their male users are aged 35+ and are professionals in different fields.

Once you build your profile, the matching AI considers your relationship preferences, such as level of education and location, to give only the best pairing suggestions.

You’ll receive an average of 7 suggestions daily that fit the profile of your next-to-perfect sugar daddy.

Alternatively…you can also swipe left or right on the homepage to manually select a match.

Be sure to check out their dating guide for tips on building the best online profiles and building a strong relationship from virtual connections.

Sign up and join the Elite gang.

8. What’s Your Price - Most Affordable Sugar Daddy Site

What’s Your Price

Pros

• Assured dates

• Get paid to go on dates

• Make and counter bids

• Free sign-up

Cons

• Web-version only

• Relatively smaller user base

Price

• Site tokens start from $50 for 100 Credits to $250 for 1000 Credits

How much are you willing to spend for the date of a lifetime? Make an offer on What’s Your Price or receive offers from guys willing to spend a pretty dime for your attention.

This has to be the most straightforward dating site for sugar daddies and their babes.

And that’s not even the best part.

Signing up for this sugar daddy app is free.

Once you are logged in, browse through the full profiles, check out the different faces, and read out their personalities to decide who’s worth checking out.

To get a sugar babe to go out with you, make a monetary offer and wait for one or two of the thousands of users online to respond. If you’re the daddy, ensure to get some credits first so you can make some offers.

Sugar daddies are usually very enthusiastic about getting dates. Hence, the offers they bid on average may go to hundreds of dollars.

It's a ‘go big or go home’ world out there.

Get your account here and start making moves.

9. Established Men - Top Sugar Daddy Site for Successful Men

Established Men

Pros

• Find successful sugar daddies

• More female users

• Efficient search tool

• Local and international access

• Media galleries available for free

Cons

• No free messaging

• Few active accounts in some areas

Price

• First Class package goes for $25/month for the 12-month offer, while the Intro Membership goes for $79/month

Established Men is a dating site that connects successful men to beautiful sugar babies that want to have fun.

It's a simple site with a navigable dashboard showing the new babies first. And apart from email verification, profile photos are mandatory if you want to communicate with other users.

That way, you can have a good first look at another user to ascertain whether they are humans or bots.

To initiate a conversation, hit the Flirt prompt, and the user will be notified of your interest. Next, you may message them in private chats to find the missing link in your sugar equation.

A good way to fully capture her attention is by attaching a virtual gift to your message. There are many available gifts in the site’s store, so don’t hesitate to spend a few credits if you want to bag that date.

Find your established man by signing up now.

10. Sugar Daddie - Top Sugar Dating Site With High Class



Sugar Daddie

Pros

• Hosts verified accounts

• 20 years of experience

• Discreet billing

• No ads

• 24/7 customer support

Cons

• Limited to only 4 countries

• No content sharing

• No free plan

Price

• Packages start from $14.16 to $39.99 per month

After being referred by Dr.Phil and featured in segments on CNN and Fox, Sugar Daddie is trusted by millions across the US, with thousands joining daily to make their fantasies more real.

With over 20 years in the game, they understand sugar dating well enough to make it easier for people to find each other.

Find millionaire sugar daddies, professionals from different fields, and even hot models from its diverse user base.

The site doesn’t look like much, but it works well enough to highlight a perfect grid of profile photos to choose from.

Luckily, most users, especially sugar baes, have long bios with multiple photos to give you a definitive picture of their profiles and personalities. Check out everyone’s hobbies to find possible activities you might engage in together before you slide to their inbox.

Grab one of the premium packages that fit your budget to initiate chats with the sugar baby you spotted.

You’ll be thankful that the site bills you anonymously so it doesn’t cause unnecessary flares when a different set of eyeballs comes across your financial statements.

Click here to join Sugar Daddie.

11. Elite Meets Beauty - Super Attractive Sugar Baby Apps

Elite Meets Beauty

Pros

• Meet wealthy men worldwide

• Free to join

• Advanced search

• Great for NSAs

Cons

• Limited free plan

• Quite expensive monthly premium

Price

• Monthly premiums range from $39 per month (Annual Plan) to $69.99 for a one-off monthly charge

Elite Meets Beauty provides the perfect space for single yet very attractive sugar babies to meet, mingle, and get spoiled by handsome, wealthy men from all over the world.

I mean – isn’t that everyone’s dream…?

Signing up for this thrilling sugar dating site is completely free, and you can have your profile up and running in a few short minutes.

However, that’s as far as free goes.

To view full member profiles or even send messages, you will have to upgrade your profile to a premium account. Doing so will also allow you to see who liked or viewed your profile so that you can reach out to them if you feel there is a potential match.

The other great thing about EMB is that most of the users are mainly there to get some no-strings-attached action and nothing else.

So, if you’re in need of a casual, short-term rumble, then this amazing sugar daddy site will work just perfectly for you.

Join Elite Meets Beauty by clicking here.

12. Sudy - Top “On-The-Go” Sugar Dating Site

Sudy

Pros

• Site and app available

• Educational blog available

• Browse anonymously

• Post and comment on moments

Cons

• Several fake profiles

• Quite expensive for men

Price

• Monthly premiums range from $41.67 to $69.99 for sugar daddies and $8.33 to $14.99 for sugar babies

Sudy is the ultimate sugar daddy site for singles who want a convenient platform that works superbly both on phones and desktops.

This fantastic sugar daddy website was launched back in 2015 and so far has gotten more than 84K active monthly visits.

Sudy ranks way up there under the top sugar daddy app category thanks to its fast and easy-to-navigate app available for both Android and iOS smartphone users.

With the app installed on your phone/tablet, you can stay online and in touch with your potential sugar dates even when you’re constantly moving.

Signing up is free, and you can send messages to members who appeal to your tastes and preferences afterward. Though, you have to be a premium user to access the chat feature.

Get a load of this…

Sudy has 2 different premium pricing structures that separately apply to sugar daddies and babies.

While sugar babies pay as little as $8.33/month for a premium account, sugar daddies pay up to $69.99/month for the same package. This involves messaging, anonymous browsing, seeing who checked your profile, and commenting on other users’ posts.

Click here to be part of Sudy’s active dating community today.

13. Reddit - Best Free Sugar Momma Dating App

Reddit

Pros

• Free app

• Age verification

• Inclusive community

• Media sharing

• Millions of users worldwide

Cons

• Hard to stand out

• Cat fishers present

Price

• 100% free!

Reddit is the largest kinky social platform where you are guaranteed to find a sugar daddy/sugar baby without spending a nickel.

Set up your account, verify your age, and you're in.

With millions of users worldwide, it might be a challenge to sieve through the endless posts for a user that catches your eye.

But there’s a hack around that. Using the search function, type in a keyword - like 'Sugar Dating' - and it will direct you to subreddits with a similar name.

What's a subreddit?

It is a group with like-minded people who share the same particular interests. Instead of aimlessly browsing the app, join a subreddit to connect with sugar daddies on the hunt.

Each subreddit may have tens of thousands of active users, but you can post an ad on the group’s feed, and others will respond.

Any media of your choice can accompany the posts. You can even filter out NSFW content in the app settings if you want to keep a low profile.

Reddit still serves as one of the best gay sugar dating apps since it hosts people from all gender and sexual orientation.

Message other users privately and get to link up with a babe/daddy within your city at no extra charge.

If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, I don’t know what will.

Check out Reddit here for free!

Sugar Daddies Near Me

As much as you might prefer sugar daddies, dating them might be a different cup of tea altogether.

So that things don’t get weird or awkward, here are a few things to consider, do and look out for:

Select A Sugar Daddy Site Matching Your Tastes

Given the sheer number of sugar dating sites mushrooming online, you must pick one that specifically caters to your personal preferences.

For instance, if you have a palate for traveling romance, then you may need to go with Miss Travel or What’s Your Price.

On the other hand…

If you want to keep your sugar arrangement under wraps, Ashley Madison is the go-to site.

Complete Your Profile

The plain truth is you’re only as attractive as your online profile. This means that you must work to spruce it up with your best photos and a catchy bio that’ll attract more eyes.

Also, consider regularly updating your profile pic and tags to stand out from spam profiles.

Have Clear Intentions

Don’t let your connection and conversation be all about the money or benefits you are getting from it. It’s a relationship where everyone has a role to play rather than a business where a deal needs to get sealed.

Upgrade Your Profile

Despite some sites like Reddit that offer completely free services, you should consider buying a premium plan to get full site access.

Premium profiles allow you to use features like messaging and media sharing, which improves your chances of securing a sugar date.

Stay Private

Don’t feel too obligated to overshare. Feel free to decline or state otherwise when you are uncomfortable revealing certain aspects of your life.

Avoid giving out your private/personal information over the internet. It's never safe when any other party asks for your confidential data unless they have intentions with it.

Good or not - better to stay safe than sorry.

How To Get a Sugar Daddy - FAQs

What Exactly Is Sugar Dating?

Also called Sugaring, sugar daddy dating is a relationship between an older adult (45+ years) and a younger person (18+ years).

Usually, the elderly guy is wealthier than the younger lover. The latter typically need financial benefits, which they hope to draw from the relationship.

Is Sugar Dating Legal?

Sugar dating is perfectly legal and accepted by society now more than in previous years.

As long as the relationship is based on mutual interest, there’s no legal reason for the law to intervene. In the case that one of the parties gets injured, harmed, or swindled, then the law might step in.

Are Sugar Dating Sites Expensive?

Sugar dating sites are not all expensive. Some, like Adult Friend Finder and Secret Benefits, are rather affordable, with amazing features and a large audience to interact with.

Reddit is an entirely free option, in case you don’t have the bucks for a premium subscription.

Also, for most sugar dating sites, annual and bi-annual premiums usually cost less per month compared to recurring individual monthly subscriptions.

How Do Sugar Daddy Apps Work?

Sugar daddy apps and the best sugar daddy sites work like any ordinary dating site. The app connects users, matching them through an algorithm or location-based suggestions with members sharing similar interests.

Some sites are available only on the web, while others have downloadable apps.

Sign up, make your profile as interesting as possible, and start browsing through suggested users to find a compatible match.

You can either initiate a conversation or wait till chats start streaming in from attracted users. Start interacting with them online until you feel comfortable to meet them in real life.

How Much Money Do Sugar Babies Really Make?

There is no average figure for how much money sugar babies make. It all depends on your relationship and the person you are dating.

Since it is illegal, by law, to exchange sexual favors for money, that information is usually a well-kept secret by most sugar babies and their partners.

Are Sugar Dating Sites and Apps Free for Women?

Some sugar dating apps and best sugar daddy sites are free for women. A good example of one such app/site is Ashley Madison.

AM prioritizes female users, granting them free access to all the interactive features. Secret Benefits also has free messaging, albeit accessible by everyone signed into the website.

What Is the Best Sugar Dating Website?

The best sugar dating site is Secret Benefits. It’s made #1 thanks to its free interactive features and discreet, professional services.

It is closely followed by Ashley Madison, which gives women free messaging and also allows anonymous browsing.

Best Sugar Daddy Apps and Sites Today

We don’t need to know why you want a sugar daddy. However, we’ll direct you to the best sugar dating sites and apps to land a sugar pick worth your youth and beauty.

If you want a site with the most accessible features and offering the best sugar dating experience so far, then you should sign up with Secret Benefits. If you want a secure, discreet engagement, then Ashley Madison has you covered.

Hope you’ve had a blast.