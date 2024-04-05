Born and raised in India, Jyotish Acharya Devraj Ji's journey into the world of astrology began at a young age. Influenced by his family's deep spiritual roots and his own innate curiosity, he dedicated himself to the study of the stars and their influence on human life. Over the years, his knowledge and skills grew, leading him to develop a unique approach to astrological interpretation that combines deep understanding with practical guidance. With over 17 years of experience in astrology, Jotish Acharya Devraj JI has helped many to achieve success, wealth, health and achievements in their daily lives.