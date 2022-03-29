AsmitA Group Bags 'Smart Real Estate Project Of The Year Award'

This year March 15th saw the coveted ‘Smart Real Estate project of the Year’ award being received by Mr. Mazhar Syed, Director of AsmitA Group, during the “Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards”, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Media Partnered by CNBC Awaaz and Hosted by Adsync Dubai. Bollywood actress Ms. Bhagyashree presented the award.

AsmitA Group is a Real Estate group that has made that distinct difference. The field of Real Estate is challenging with its goal to make customers happy. AsmitA has made a difference in catering to the needs of its customers by bringing in that sensitivity, satisfaction, and speciality. The company’s key intent is aimed at providing convenient housing at affordable prices. They have added value to the community and clients by dabbling in various sectors. The company focuses on refurbishing and bringing up the community in terms of health care, education, and public facilities, keeping in mind the welfare of the customers.

AsmitA Group, founded in 1985, is one of India's global Real Estate developers. The company's core remains to build superior quality homes but has successfully contributed, collaborated, and maximized value for the clients and community through its active participation in diverse sectors.

The company aims to revitalize the hospitals, schools, colleges, roads, and other public facilities that connect these growing communities in Mira Road. Furthermore, AsmitA Group takes pride in paying great attention to the overall development of the necessities in the same region, such as electricity, water supply, proper roads, and drainage.

AsmitA Group is a mission-driven company. It holds the nation's unique and comprehensive diversified portfolio of businesses to meet the market's unprecedented demand in Mira Road. It has further created an entire ecosystem of interlinked essential services with brands as mentioned below, AsmitA Supermarket, AsmitA Junior College, AsmitA Architecture College, Umrao Institute of medical science and research, Universal AsmitA High School, AsmitA Education & Healthcare foundation, AsmitA Organic Farms, AsmitA Agro Tourism and Sultan Khan Educational Trust.

Speaking to Outlook India, Mr. S. Muzaffar Hussain, Founder, AsmitA Group, said, "I aim to contribute to the development of society with the highest level of honesty and dedication and solve major infrastructural problems. I've lived in Mira Road all my life, and my passion for serving the society at large has pushed me to bring rapid progress and take people's lifestyle to another level."

With the legacy of trust and excellence of over 35 years, AsmitA India Realty has delivered the Indian dream of homeownership to more than 15,000 + Residents. As an industry leader, the company has provided affordable homes to the masses. The brand has a reputation for its uncommon style, quality construction and award-winning customer experience.

Bringing people together and creating conducive communities to live in harmony is their hallmark. AsmitA India Realty has lined up 435 Smart Home Apartments at their latest project - AsmitA Grand Maison.

AsmitA India Realty has successfully ventured into a revolutionary housing project, AsmitA Grand Maison, a SMART BUILDING of 33 floors with spacious 1 & 2 BHK for future generations, in Mira Road. The company has deployed exciting new technologies to create smarter communities and new opportunities for its residents. Bringing possibilities to life, AsmitA Grand Maison is the epitome of extraordinary and well-planned residential apartments designed to address every requirement of the modern homebuyer in the desired neighbourhood.

Smart homes with 6-floor parking, E.V. Charging stations, 35+ amenities, 24* 7 safety & security, integrated wet & dry trash chutes, a smart home app and unlimited fibre broadband to offer the best-unmatched value to the residents.

With a harmonious fusion of sustainability and superiority, the brand's unique proposition includes inbuilt free smart dishwashers, smart air conditioners and smart door locks to manage the end-user demand and improvise everyday living experience for a quality life.

The twin tower residences artfully combine the highest level of craftsmanship and finest materials with innovative smart features and top-notch management in every category.

AsmitA Group offers life with more savings, better health, absolute comfort and peace of mind at AsmitA Grand Maison.

Talking about the future of smart residential development, Mr Syed Mazhar Hussain, Director, said, "At AsmitA, we're not just building homes, we're building better communities with high integrity and unwavering commitment. With over 35 years in this industry and a trustworthy name in providing uncompromising quality and bigger homes on an affordable budget, AsmitA takes pride in launching a revolutionary Smart Real Estate to redefine the living experience by contributing to the needs of modern homebuyers and creating value for our customers and investors.

With AsmitA Grand Maison, we strive to give you seamless connectivity, excellent convenience, and smart infrastructure with high-end technology to ensure you get the best you deserve".

For more information about the award-winning real estate, AsmitA Grand Maison, visit- www.asmitagrandmaison.com or email us at info@asmitagroup.com



