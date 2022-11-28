Ashok Singh Jaunapuria Is Fulfilling The Dreams Of Numerous People Via The SS Group

Shelter has often been considered a basic human necessity. However, with changing eras, advancement, and a surging population, having a home of one's own is no less than a dream! Tell us, don't you think like that too? We do! And to turn these dreams into reality, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria is giving his best.



He is a real estate developer based in Delhi, India. With his sheer dedication and honesty, he has been ceaselessly contributing to the real-estate sector of the country and solidifying his name in the market. Ashok Singh Jaunapuria is the managing director and CEO of SS Group India, which is one of the leading developer companies.



This 40-year-old has great panache and always looks to introduce new, advanced designs, world-class master plans, and modern embellishments into his projects. Fullfilling the commitment to customers is the primary goal of Ashok Singh Jaunapuria. And catering to this one target, he was the largest supplier of raw housing in Delhi NCR.



The developer is worth his salt and is also a great leader. Not only has he been working with the same team for the last 15–20 years, but he has also taken the SS Group to new heights. His constant innovation has gotten him recognition from across the nation.



Working as a part of SS Group, Ashok Jaunapuria has delivered some of the notable projects in Gurugram, which include The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. Moreover, he was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.



He has made homes for thousands of people, and they are delighted with it. Following in the footsteps of his father, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, he has boiled the oceans to achieve his goals.



Starting his career in 2004, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has been an inspiration for almost two decades to millions of people who have watched him practise what he preached. He has many bewildering plans for his future, and we hope he will achieve them real soon.