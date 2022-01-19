Working for the betterment of others is something only a handful of people have been able to do across the world. Being among the few to come forward for the betterment of the people in her country, Anusha Chowdhur is making her name prominent as a one-of-a-kind woman entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born on 18th June 1995 in Bangladesh, the self-driven professional has now become a leading philanthropist and an entrepreneur who has been sparing no effort working immensely for women and underprivileged people to throw more light on what is called mental health stigma. This led her to initiate her NGO called Let's Talk Mental Health (LTMH), with the genuine intent to spread mental health awareness while providing support to them to face mental trauma or disorder.

Anusha Chowdhury explains that LTMH is all about creating a world free of false beliefs regarding mental health. The NGO thrives on passionate team members, including expert psychologists who have helped more than 3500 people regain their happy and healthy life. The NGO has come forward as a support system to people seeking help, supportive care, and treatment options to help them get back to their stable lives and state of mind. Recently in December 2021, the 3rd anniversary event of LTMH was held at Le Meridian, Dhaka, to talk about the present mental situation of youth and teenagers and possible solutions to it.

Apart from this, the ace entrepreneur and compassionate soul Anusha Chowdhury has also founded "Bazar Nao" (https://www.facebook.com/Bazarnaobd/), which has been gaining immense attention from people not just in Bangladesh but all across the world. It is a retail e-commerce brand providing groceries and other necessities to people on credit, offering all kinds of commodities and food items, helping people avail themselves of the best of products and groceries at their convenience.

Coming back to LTMH, Anusha Chowdhury and her team have helped thousands of people successfully recover from mental trauma, giving them a normal life of peace and happiness. Anusha Chowdhury, through these ventures, has been giving hope to people and leading them to more light.

