Amir Rashid Wani Become Helping Hand Among Vulnerable People Across Jammu And Kashmir

On October 16/2019 When Jammu and Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the world, Amir Rashid Wani-23, got the idea to help the people in distress. This time it was his own Kashmiri students and businessmen stuck in the states of India with no visible support. He started the welfare organization in Chandigarh where he is pursuing his Bachelors of Engineering (BE).

Mooj Kasheer welfare trust is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation. It works for the upliftment of poor and deprived communities.

Article 370 in 2019, the Kashmir valley was reduced to silence by Indian government through blockade of all the communication systems. Due to which many Kashmiri students who were outside the state were caught in extreme anxiety. Amir Rashid Wani, who hails from Goigam, Magam of district Baramulla helped many students who were in a disturbed situation.

"In 2019 we were paralysed due to blockade of communication system in Kashmir. So, I started this small initiative into Chandigarh to help my Kashmiris living outside state."

This organisation is distributing stationery, books and all other essentials among the poor children.

"The main focus of this organisation is the education of poor," Amir said.

He not only helped students in 2019 but also worked as a volunteer in the coronavirus pandemic. When many of the doctors resigned for the safety of their loved ones, Amir was distributing supplies to the people.

It is rightly said that parents are the first school of a child. Amir received the idea of helping needy sections of the society from his father who once took Amir with him to some poor people for help.

There are over 80 members in this organisation who are working with Amir From last 3 years. They go from village to village in search of needy people and offer them financial support. We have reached thousands of people till date," Amir says. "There is a huge support from the public as well. Right now Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust is also on a mission to Make a hospital to help the deprived Section of our society."

Amir's message to youth is: "We can do not do everything but yes we can do at pleast something. Together we can do much more than what we can do alone. So, youth should come forward and help the deprived sections of the society and fulfill the aim of the mission."