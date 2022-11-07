Alpha Heater Reviews [Portable Heater Scam And Consumer Reports]

Alpha heater was one name I heard very often once my cousin Daniel got a unit and wanted everyone in the family to order theirs for the cold season. I, for one, wasn't giving it much thought as the cold temperature wasn't that intense until it did. I gave in and decided to give the Alpha portable heater a try since the electricity bills these days are not a joke, and running my old heater was consuming a lot of power. I needed to cut down costs.

This is an independent Alpha heater reviews of every part of the device. As a customer, I can either convince you to buy or not from the pros and cons and my personal experience. Are you in the United States or Canada and wondering whether the Alpha heater is a scam? This review will let you determine. Let's go!

Alpha Heater Reviews

Alpha heater is a portable, handy heater, compact-sized with a plug-and-use mode to keep rooms, offices, and personal spaces warm and comfortable. One of the perks of the device is that you can plug it into a socket and it starts working without consuming space with large parts. Also, it is not a fixed unit, so you can use it in the library, bedroom, home office, and literally anywhere with a wall socket. Americans are looking everywhere for ways to cut down on electricity costs, so a low-operating and maintenance heater is in demand in every family.

In summary, the Alpha heater is a low-cost mobile heater that keeps rooms and personal spaces warm throughout the cold season without costing an arm and a leg and uses very little power to operate. It also has safety features that help avoid overheating, melting, and fire outbreaks. We'll cover that in the device features next.

Alpha Heater Specifications

Seeing a product advertised, buying it, and getting the complete opposite delivered is a slap to the face and a joke to one's intelligence. I've been skeptical about impulse-buying stuff I see on Facebook and Instagram, so if my good cousin didn't give me a firsthand testimonial, I might have passed on the Alpha heater or had false expectations. Here are the full specs/features of the device so you know what you're buying.

Alpha Heater is Portable: It isn't called a handy heater for nothing, as you can actually carry the unit with just one hand. It has a dimension of 4.3" x 2.8" x 6.5" and can be moved around easily, fit into bags, and taken anywhere you need it to be. The size could be confusing, and you might wonder how all that heat comes from this little guy.

Lightweight: Yes, there are some portable objects that weigh a ton, but that wouldn't suffice when creating a handy heater with the feature of mobility. In that sense, the Alpha heater is lightweight as it is portable for ease of movement.

It is Remote-Controlled: I remember my portable rechargeable fan and how I would, from a little distance, turn it on and off and control the speed. Well, it's the same for the Alpha heater. The device comes with a remote control and an instructional manual. Battery-powered and colored white and black, you can use the Alpha portable heater remote to power ON/OFF the device, set the timer, and regulate the temperature.

Low Noise Level: My alpha heater creates noise. It does quite alright but in a low range. It doesn't bother me enough to want to shut it off, but the device isn't mute. I don't get distracted while working on my computer, at least.

Low Energy Use: When you stop using appliances with high voltage and power, you'll save money in the long run. The heater uses less energy (which is good for your electricity bills ) compared to most complex home heaters.

500 Watts Power: I saw a YouTube video on the heater some weeks back, and the corny dude mentioned the device is 1,200 watts. That's a false, dishonest claim. As clearly written on the package, the heater has a 500 watts capacity. Therefore, do not expect it to work at the same efficiency as a 3,000 watts heater.

PTC Ceramic Technology: This is one of its modern features. Upon research, I got to learn that ceramic heating is safer and more effective in heat generation and transfer, reducing the risks of melting and burning the heater.

Where to Buy Alpha Heater

Before buying anything on the internet, you need to be cautious. Scam websites are rampant these days with a complete replica of the original. Therefore, ensure that you visit only the official website of Alpha heater (links embedded in this review) to prevent getting scammed and having your card details stored and used by shady fellows.

Alpha heater manufacturers have an online store on the official website and warn against buying from third-party retailers like Amazon. Walmart, etc., as there could be chances of a fake seller with a cheap knock-off that doesn't work. Here are the official prices of the Alpha portable heater:

Best Price [OFFICIAL WEBSITE (USD)]

• 1 unit - $49.95

• 2 units - $89.91

• 3 units - $119.88

• 4 - $139.86

• 5 - $149.85

From a single unit purchase to 5 units, there's a progressive discount of up to 70%. Adding to these costs is the shipping and handling (S&H) fee of $9.95 for swift delivery within 5 working days. Also, your payments are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee (to be explained later) and secured with 256-bit SSL encryption.

How to Use (Direction)

I didn't think there would be a need to outline the steps on how to use the Alpha portable heater as the instructional manual would guide you, and the process is straightforward, but here's how to get your heater unit up and running:

• Find a socket, preferably one that kids or pets won't quickly get to.

• Plug the Alpha heater into the wall socket and flip the main power switch (find it at the device's top right corner) to "ON."

• Now, on the heater, close to the display, there's a power button. Press it (You can also use the power button on the remote control).

• Set your preferred temperature

• Configure the timer if you wish to

• That's all. Your room will start to heat up shortly.

Safety Tips

Electrocution, burns, and fire outbreaks are hazards linked to home heaters, so taking preventive measures is crucial. Here are the ones I follow:

1. I keep the heater away from liquids even when not in use, as they can get stored inside the device.

2. The heater is kept far from the reach of the kids in the house and my pets.

3. Although the safety features are tested and trusted, I do not use the heater while asleep.

4. Avoid touching the heat vent to prevent burns.

5. Don't place heavy objects on it.

6. Handle and carry it with care

7. Use a compatible wall socket.

Pros and Cons

Alpha heater reviews consumer reports won't be complete without the pros and cons from firsthand use and experience. Here they are, starting with the pros.

• The Tip-Over and Overheat Protection: One can never be too careful around heaters in the home, especially with family, kids, and/or pets. Neglected space heaters are a major cause of fatal fire incidents in the United States and Canada. The Alpha heater tip-over and overheat protection works in a way that the heater will shut down automatically once it surpasses a specific temperature to avoid overheating.

• Timer: See the timer as a countdown for when the heater will stay on. Do you need it for just a couple minutes before bed? You can set the timer, and once it hits 00:00, the device will turn off automatically.

• It is Cost-Effective: A unit costs ($49.95), which makes Alpha heater one of the best portable personal space heaters under $50, and when weighed against its features, it's clear that this one here is a steal.

• Heats Up Personal Spaces: I use one single unit to warm up my room, and the official website states that it is suitable for up to 350 square feet. You can order more units at a discount if you have a bigger space.

• Works Fast: The ceramic heating technology makes it quick for a room to start getting warmer, superb for the cold weather.

• Manufactured in the USA: Alpha heater is manufactured in the USA under certified scrutiny and high standards. Shipments are also sent from warehouses across the country for swift deliveries.

• 30-Day Money-Back: After receiving your order, if you aren't happy with how the product works within 30 days of use, you will get a full refund upon request. Although to enjoy this, you must have bought the device directly from the official website. The guarantee does not apply to purchases made elsewhere (eBay, Facebook marketplace. etc.).



Cons

• There's no power cord or a port, so the heater must be plugged directly into the socket.

• There's a $9.95 UPS Ground shipping fee. The alpha heater has no free shipping package.

• Sometimes, it doesn't stay firmly plugged in, as the weight could pull it down. You have to find a way to make it work for you.

• Alpha heater CAN ONLY be bought online and from the official website.

• A single unit cannot adequately heat up a large room.

Alpha Heater Complaints of Scam

Scam complaints of the Alpha heater are by people who were fed wrong information about the product, the features, and what it does, and they use it and end up being disappointed. Others are people who bought from sites that sell fakes. After reading this review, you can't go wrong with your purchase.

Alpha Heater on Amazon and Home Depot

Buying on Amazon or finding the heater at retail stores (Home Depot, Lowe's, etc.) near you might seem more convenient, but there are reasons why the company sells directly to customers ONLY on the official website. One is to provide the best pricing, as others are resellers and would sell to you for a profit. Also, to keep you safe from scammers who won't even ship anything to you.

Alpha Heater Reviews on BBB and Trustpilot

Trustpilot and the BBB are popular for providing customer reviews and testimonials. In regard to the Alpha heater portable heater, there isn't any feedback on those platforms at the time of writing this independent review. The best type of reviews are consumer reports, like this one, so you probably have all the details you need right here.

Conclusion on Alpha Heater Reviews Consumer Reports

The Alpha heater has a review rating of 4.80 out of 5.0, and it is clear why. The portable heater is best for personal spaces and ensures comfort and coziness for all. It is also very easy to use in the home, in offices, and anywhere.

With safety features, modern PTC ceramic technology, overheating protection, and being fairly priced with a money-back guarantee of up to 30 days, the heater will keep you warm all through the cold days and nights.