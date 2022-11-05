AirPhysio for Kids Review - Portable Breathing Device For Children That Works

Is your child having difficulty breathing after an illness, or do you worry when your child participates in sports and you see that they struggle to breathe properly? The AirPhysio for kids may be a device that can give you and your child the relief needed.

Children's developing immune system makes them susceptible to falling ill often. Additionally, kids love playing with others and can become sick quickly with upper respiratory illnesses. These types of infections need quick attention before they turn into constant coughing. Many parents send their kids off to school with a hat, gloves, and warm coats, but their children may remove them while playing outside in the cold.

Exposure to harsh elements and failure to wear warm clothing may lead to poor breathing difficulties. Suffering from a cold dramatically interferes with your child's ability to breathe correctly. Additionally, conditions like asthma make it even harder.

Fortunately, a patented solution called AirPhysio for children is now available. This product airway clearing device helps to loosen excess mucus, helping to clear it out of their lungs, and addresses the most severe respiratory conditions gently and effectively. Let's look into why these claims are valid.

What Is AirPhysio Children?

AirPhysio Children is an oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) device for children who need help with asthma management, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, COPD, pneumonia, and atelectasis. It also helps speed up recovery from colds and the flu. AirPhysio for children is specially designed to help children with weakened lungs, respiratory muscle weaknesses, or severe respiratory conditions to cope better. The device generally helps kids manage the effects of mucus dysfunction on the lungs.

The OPEP application of AirPhysio Children aims to counter low lung capacity. Therefore, this children's device will help loosen up mucus buildup and open constricted airway walls. Your child exhales through the AirPhysio device, which will vibrate, thus loosening up or dislodging mucus buildup in the airways. Once loose, the music will be ready for removal from the passageway. The device then exerts more vibration and pressure leading to mucus clearance upwards and out of the respiratory tract. In other words, AirPhysio Children helps improve endobronchial pressure. This pressure maintains cleared airways while minimizing blockages going forth.

How AirPhysio Children Works

AirPhysio Children is a portable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure therapy device. This convenient solution works well for kids who wouldn't otherwise have the patience or presence of mind to attend structured therapy sessions. Additionally, they save parents from constantly supervising such sessions or changing schedules to accommodate them. Its therapeutic benefits combine positive expiratory pressure with high-frequency oscillations in a small package. When a child with difficulty exhaling because of constricted airways breathes into this children's device, it creates resistance to the flow. At the same time, it activates the oscillations which target the mucus layers that cause the constructions. Additionally, it forces the airways to expand. Over time, your child should manage to take full and easy breaths.

AirPhysio Children Design

The genius of AirPhysio's patented design lies in its simplicity. Its basic structure resembles the standard Asthma inhaler but spots a few key differences. There is a protective cover, a steel ball, and a circular cone. It is purely mechanical, which significantly enhances its application. You don't have to charge it or add substances to work.

Since you don't have to charge or refill it, it is widely applicable, even for those with allergies, other respiratory problems, or complications like respiratory muscle weakness. The design is also practical because your child will feel its effects in minutes.

The design's simplicity is also in how to use it. You only need to remove the cap, just like a standard inhaler. Tell your child to take a deep breath, as deep as manageable. Have them hold their breath for about three seconds, then blow it out through the device for three to five seconds. Ask them to keep the flow even until their lungs are empty. Repeat this procedure two or three more times daily to help expand the lung. It only takes five minutes a day to complete the exercise.

AirPhysio Children Features

Clear Mucus Congestion

The AirPhysio Children uses vibrations and positive pressure to clear airways and lungs of mucus. After a respiratory infection, the human body produces a larger-than-normal quantity of mucus in the respiratory tract. Unfortunately, this mucus hampers normal breathing by constricting the passageways and preventing full lung function. This device helps dislodge the mucus, thus enabling normal breathing.

Instant Results

If your child is producing a wheezing sound with every breath or is otherwise struggling to breathe, AirPhysio Children offers instant relief. A few blows into the device will help clear the congestion and improve breathing. Additionally, continued use will lead to total lung air capacity breathing with eliminated congestion. Five minutes of daily use gives instant and long-lasting relief.

Portable Design

The AirPhysio Children is lighter than the already lightweight regular inhalers. Therefore, your child will not struggle to carry it. Its pocket-friendly size means they can take it anywhere and use it anytime. Since there are no chargeable parts and no need for refills, the robust design allows for simple operation. Furthermore, using it is as simple as blowing into it. No child will resist using it, thus ensuring diligent application and faster results.

All Natural, Drug-Free Solution

Reliance on pressure and vibration means you won't subject your child to constant medication. This significantly improves their health since the medication is one of the leading causes of poor immune system function. AirPhysio Children is free of toxins, chemicals, and steroids. AirPhysio, designed for children, works to improve breathing naturally.

Non-Invasive

AirPhysio Children is also non-invasive since its mode of interaction is blowing on it through the mouth. There are no injections or other painful procedures in administering this solution. Your child will greatly appreciate this and enjoy using it often, which is vital among the device's many benefits.

Hypoallergenic Product

Besides the device's absence of harmful chemicals or drugs, its body is built from medical-grade quality materials. This makes an already safe-to-use product much safer. Therefore, you don't have to worry about causing your child allergic reactions when you're not around to monitor their response.

Cost Saving Benefits

The alternative means of addressing respiratory conditions like respiratory muscle weakness, such as esophageal surgery, are expensive, invasive, time-consuming, and scary for your child. AirPhysio devices act fast, helping improve breathing and lung capacity over time. As a therapy, it is gentle on your child while remaining affordable. Additionally, as your child's breathing and lung capacity improve, their overall health will as well. This leads to even more significant cost savings regarding doctor visits and the need for other interventions.

AirPhysio Pros

Removes mucus from lings

Strengthens lungs

Expands lungs to total capacity

Simple to use

Drug-free remedy

Battery-free device

No need for refills

Chemical-free solution

Hypoallergenic

Fast acting, improvements in minutes

30-day money-back guarantee

Cost-effective solution

Cheaper than alternative solutions

Non-invasive remedy

Child-friendly

Light and portable

Durable

AirPhysio Cons

It may take time to work for some

Some reports claim it causes chest pains

Purchasing AirPhysio

You can purchase AirPhysio directly from the official website. The prices are as follows, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk:

Buy one AirPhysio for $59.99

Buy two AirPhysios and get one free for $119.98

Buy three AirPhysios and get two free $179.97

Note the prices above do not include shipping and handling fees. You can try out the AirPhysio Children device on your child and see how effective it is, knowing you can return it within 30 days and receive a full refund. This is a testament to its quality and an assurance of excellent results. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: airphysioforchildren@giddyup-support.com or enquiry@airphysio.com

Address: AirPhysio Pty Ltd Shop 3, 47 Tweed Heads Road, Cabarita Beach, NSW, 2488

AirPhysio Conclusion

When you notice your child struggling with breathing, AirPhysio is the right solution. This simple-to-use, non-invasive device helps remove mucus from the respiratory airways and improve lung capacity. It's lightweight and durable, ensuring your child will use it for as long as necessary. Additionally, it is affordable and cost-effective to address breathing difficulties and restore respiratory health. Its revolutionary design keeps it battery and chemical free. Therefore, you don't have to worry about extra costs or work while using it. You can allow your child to use it in your absence without fear of any dangers or side effects. The recommended daily use is easy to stick to, as your child only needs a few minutes to complete a session. By purchasing the AirPhysio for children, you'll help your child develop healthier, stronger, and more resilient lungs, leading to better breathing. Visit the official website to order AirPhysio today!

ALSO READ FOR ADULTS:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links in this product review may result in a small commission if you purchase the recommended product at no additional cost. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines are not even remote substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult a professional physician or financial consultant before purchasing if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. FDA has not confirmed the efficacy of these products or Health Canada-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any get-rich money scheme. The reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check the product sales page for final prices.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.