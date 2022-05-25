Actress Ashweenee Aher Shoots For Her Disney+Hotstar Web Series In Goa

After making her mark globally as a model, Ashweenee Aher is all set to show her mettle as an actress. The gorgeous international model is all set to make her acting debut with a Disney+Hotstar series, the shoot of which is currently in progress in Goa. While the details of this web-series are under wraps at the moment, one hears it is a star-studded project helmed by a big filmmaker.

Talking about the project, Ashweenee says, “I am not at the liberty to share any details about the series at the moment. However, what I can confirm is that it has been mounted on a huge scale and will offer something the audience has not witnessed before. We are trying to tell a new and unique story through this show and I am keenly looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to it.”

In a very short span of time, Ashweenee has achieved things that are way beyond most people’s imagination. Last year, the vivacious beauty made an appearance in the Christmas edition of The Hollywood Reporter. She has walked the ramp for some of the most renowned designers across the globe and campaigned for leading national and international brands. Now, films seem to be the next destination for her.

Elaborating on it, she states, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my journey as a model and I will continue being a part of the modelling industry. I always wanted to act and had decided to hone my skills properly before facing the camera. The Disney+Hotstar series is just the right project for me to start my acting career with. The character is quite challenging and offers me enough scope to show my acting prowess.”

Ashweenee has signed another big project which will be announced shortly. The talented actress wishes to be a part of both films and series. She hopes to play the kind of roles that challenge her as a performer and make her expand her horizons as an artist.

