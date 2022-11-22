Actress And Digital Creator Surbhi Rathore Aces The Festive Looks Like A Stunner

The festival season saw many Instagram divas at their aesthetic best. From their outfits to jewelry, they made the festival vibe ten times more glamorous. Amid all the fashion heads sharing startling pictures, we had our eyes set on the eminent digital creator and actress, Surbhi Rathore.

We ought to say that her looks for different festivals were exceptionally jaw-dropping! And we have listed down a few voguish looks that she created with her unprecedented fashionableness.

Glittering Diwali Look

The actress had a very shimmery Diwali, and the entire internet could see that. For the festival of lights, Surbhi opted for a dazzling pastel-coloured lehenga that featured an intricate pattern of white gota work. She kept the look minimalist yet elegant by adding long pearl earrings and a glistening bracelet. With glowing makeup, a black bindi, and Diya in her hand, Surbhi Rathore took our breath away!

Sizzling Halloween Look

While the Halloween costume trend turned out to be a solid trend this year, how could this fashion diva lay back? Her slinky cop costume made netizens crazy. Surbhi Rathore donned a navy-black zippered body-hugging dress with a police cap. It was her blue eyeshadow with spiders at the end of her winged liner that spiced her look. Moreover, how can we miss those dramatic Halloween-special nails?



Needless to say, from makeup to outfits and footwear, Surbhi Rathore knows how to turn heads with her chic flair! While these two festive drops were the most recent ones in her lookbooks, we simply can't miss out on others too!



Authentic Ganesh Chaturthi Look

Surbhi Rathore celebrated this year's Ganesh Chaturthi by stepping into a Marathi mulgi avatar. She draped a beautiful magenta nauvari saree in dhoti style and completed the look with white pearl accessories. But it was Surbhi's simon-pure Maharashtrian nose pin and Chandra Bindu that people were smitten with.



Besides this, the digital creator often keeps gracing social media with different festive looks. Surbhi Rathore is held in high regard by her fans for her modest style. But besides that, she is also loved for creating relatable and trendy reels. She enjoys a fan following of more than 3 million and has a presence on other social media channels as well.



Surbhi Rathore has also ventured into acting and was recently seen in a music video titled Pehla Pyaar that garnered tremendous love. She has many exciting projects in her kitty, and we hope she will reveal them soon!