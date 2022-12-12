Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Aalpha Information Systems To Launch Travel Visa Platform

Aalpha Information Systems To Launch Travel Visa Platform

With Aalpha's new travel visa platform, getting visas, health declarations, or passport photos, makes it easier to obtain from the comfort of your home. Importantly, all you need to do is fill out an online application & submit it. Aalpha's travel visa platform will then take care of the rest, including sending your application to the appropriate embassy or consulate.

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 2:26 pm

December 10: India’s top award winning IT solutions providing firm Aalpha information systems is launching a travel visa platform that provides the simplest and easiest solution to process travel visas and also enable travelers to process travel visas from a computer, smartphone or tablet without any hurdles.

Aalpha found several problems that travelers face, like the stressful part of international travel is just figuring out how to enter the country, very restrictive and confusing government forms, slow bureaucratic processes, as well as ever-changing global health requirements, getting the right travel documents and it can be a huge hassle.

With Aalpha’s new travel visa platform, getting visas, health declarations, or passport photos, makes it easier to obtain from the comfort of your home. Importantly, all you need to do is fill out an online application & submit it. Aalpha’s travel visa platform will then take care of the rest, including sending your application to the appropriate embassy or consulate.

In the last 15+ years, top rated software and software development company Aalpha has served more than 1400+ clients & successfully delivered 1700+ products and have served top brands like SwissR, World Bank Securitas,  Emaar, Bosch & Lomb, Texas Police Dept,  Zee5, IMA (Indian Medical Association) & many others.

Importantly, talking about travel visa platform, founder & CEO of Aalpha information systems Mr. Pawan Pawar states that a lot of people face issues related to travel visas and stress up travelers about complicated paperwork and many other things in order to travel to another country. We have come up with the simplest and easiest solution that solves the problem of every traveler across the globe to get the travel visas quickly. We believe our travel visa platform will play an important role in every traveler's life. 

Lastly, do you have any unique ideas that help people to overcome their problems in day to day life? If yes!! , then Aalpha is the right choice to convert your ideas into reality successfully. They have highly experienced team experts who have the potential to bring the best solutions and add more value to your business. You can connect with them at contact@aalpha.net.

