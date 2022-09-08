A Fantastic Crypto Ecosystem: Can FINCRIP Protocol (FCP) Compete With Gala (GALA) And STEPN (GMT)?

Fincrip Protocol (FCP) is a fantastic platform that offers different experiences to users around the world. It is possible to list the most valuable crypto projects closest to it as Gala (GALA) and STEPN (GMT). In this article, we will discuss the future of a game ecosystem in the GameFispace.

GameFiis a new investment fund that is gaining popularity in the investment community. The fund focuses on investments in the virtual world, also known as the Metaverse. GameFi'sinvestment strategy is to identify and invest in companies that are developing games and other applications for the Metaverse. The fund has already made several successful investments, and its market value has grown significantly. GameFi's investment strategy is based on the belief that the Metaverse will become increasingly important in the coming years, and that companies that are able to capitalize on this trend will be very successful. As the Metaverse continues to grow, GameFi is poised to become one of the most successful investment funds in the world.

Fincrip Protocol (FCP)

The Fincrip Protocol (FCP) project encompasses futuristic products such as personal robot assistants, holograms, legendary spaceships and virtual reality experiences. The products in question can be produced by the users and sold in the market of the protocol. Everyone involved in the system can develop and trade their ideas and inventions using the FCP token.

Basically, once a user creates an account on the Fincrip Protocol (FCP), they step into a universe where they can create digital assets, explore new worlds, gain space experience and interact with other members. Here all users will have the privilege to create creative assets such as spaceships, different regions, worlds, etc. and tokenize these space assets by building an economy around them. Since the project has its own market, it becomes possible to earn profits from buying and selling transactions. This makes the protocol much more attractive compared to its peers.

The purpose of the protocol is to provide a platform that allows users to create a world of their own and explore the virtual world. The 'space' concept adopted by the Fincrip Protocol (FCP) combines blockchain technology with NFTs. The team aims to create a new model for space tourism. Basically, technologies try to make our lives better. NFTs, on the other hand, are about creating and implementing genius ideas. Fincrip Protocol takes this one step further by enabling the sale of a digital domain. In addition, those who are included in the system will be able to meet and socialize with other people in a digital avatar.

The native token of Fincrip Protocol is FCP. The best part of the project is that FCP token holders can participate in the decision-making process in the management of the platform by using the voting power given to them. FCP token has 3 different functions: security, staking and management. The project team first aims to raise $1,500,000 in private token sales. It is noteworthy that 20% of the token distribution is given as a reward on the platform. Additionally, they aim to do various airdrops and put the platform in a good position on social media. The 2023 targets include the introduction of mobile application versions (Android and IOS), cooperation with NASA and strategic partnerships.

Gala (GALA)

Gala (GALA), one of the game-oriented cryptocurrencies, was released by Gala Games in 2020 and runs on Ethereum (ETH). In addition, it is extremely strong in terms of encryption. Transactions are carried out quite quickly. Gala Games is an extremely comprehensive platform where blockchain-based games can be developed. The project has adopted the principle of “play-to-earn". Eric Schiermeyer, one of the founding partners of Zynga, is behind Gala Games. Zynga operates as a popular game company that developed games such as Mafia Wars and Farmville in 2019. The mission of the Gala (GALA) team is to make engaging Blockchain games that everyone will want to play. With the support of blockchain technology, it is planned to include all players in the system with creative thinking.

STEPN (GMT)

There are more than 15,000 cryptocurrencies worldwide. Each of these marvels of technology serves different areas. One of the most striking projects in terms of usage area is known as Stepn. STEPN (GMT) describes itself as a Web 3.0 lifestyle app. The platform is completely focused on the health and fitness industry. People who use the application can earn a significant profit as it has GameFifeatures. Each member of the STEPN (GMT) earns a certain amount of income from activities such as walking and jogging. The governance token of the STEPN application is GMT. There is also a side token called GST.

Keywords: Fincrip Protocol (FCP), Gala (GALA), STEPN (GMT), Metaverse, GameFi, NFT, Web 3.0, Zynga, Eric Schiermeyer

Website: https://fincrip.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/FincripTokenOfficial