A Brief About Rahu & It’s Influences Over Our Life

Rahu, Ketu, Saturn & Mars scare people in general & even most astrologers treat them like that. Dr. Sohini Sastri, the top astrologer of Mumbai , has divulged many marvels relating to Indian Vedic astrology. Today, Outlook interviewed Dr. Sohini Sastri to know about the shadowy planet Rahu. Here are the important excerpts of that interview:

What is importance of Rahu & Ketu in Indian astrology?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: In Vedic astrology, the two Moon nodes, Rahu – the Dragon's Head and Ketu – the Dragon's Tail – are extremely important. Even though they are not physically existing, the two nodes are venerated as full-fledged planets. Despite their disbelief in these characteristics, Westerners have conducted extensive research on the tides, psychology, and other abstract concepts.

Western scientists have discovered that the dark vibrations on the Moon have a synodic period of 27 days as a result of decades of research. The Moon's nodes are fully potent because they are at the crossroads of cosmic energies, giving them the status of planets and having a huge impact on human lives across the world. If one wants to accurately define Vedic Astrology's true character, it is necessary to understand the impact of these two planets, Rahu & Ketu.

Is Rahu malefic? What does Hindu astrology say about Rahu?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Both nodes are considered malefic in Hindu Astrology. While Rahu represents material wealth, Ketu represents spiritual vibrations that liberate the individual. These vibrations are also a sign of Raj-yoga, which is influenced by the permutation and combination of planets in the native's horoscope. The delight, sadness, happiness, and troubles that a human may endure in life are all manifestations of the role of nodes.

Ancient sages have referred to Rahu as being the diplomat planet while the Ketu is the seer planet. They also believed that both caused the apparent Solar and Lunar eclipses. To sum up, the spirit and mind of the living beings on this Earth is influenced by Rahu and Ketu, irrespective of the species to which they belong.

What are the qualities of Rahu and Ketu?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Rahu is influenced by two planets: Venus and Jupiter. When a person begins to learn new skills while under the influence of Jupiter or Venus, his occupational orientation is influenced by Mars or Saturn, which determines his career chances. Rahu, as a feminine planet, governs three astrological signs and nakshtras: Aries, Swati, and Satabhisha. Ketu, on the other hand, has the physique of a eunuch.

How to control Rahu? How to overcome negativities of Rahu?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: One thing you need to understand is that despite not having any physical presence, Rahu still manages to influence all the planets in your horoscope. It is easy to describe these influences through the energies of each planet -

Impressing Rahu the Mercurial way:

Rahu signifies intelligence just like Mercury does, but that intellect is more intuitive than calculative. Some of the results of Mercury coming in touch with Rahu are unnecessary lying, deceit, trickery, and harmful intent on part of the individual.

Impressing Rahu the Martian way:

When Rahu is on Mars, he appears more combative, and while this increases Martian energy, it can also lead to perversion. Rahu was impressed by revolutionaries like Chhatrapati Shivaji, yet he battled for a good cause.

Impressing Rahu the Jupiterian way:

Jupiter energy with Rahu in it causes the Guru-Chandal Yoga and results in extreme misuse of power, religiousness, etc. You can use your free will to let Rahu play with the energy of Jupiter and counter it.

Impressing Rahu the Sun way:

Rahu is also known as the 'Artificial Sun,' since it reflects an individual's outward personality, which is created as a result of previous incarnations' experiences.

What are the remedies for Rahu?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: Everything else has a solution in Vedic Astrology, including Rahu's negative effects. Below are some of the corrective steps, or Karmic adjustments, that must be followed in order to overcome a negative Rahu -

• Avoid too much indulgence in big cities.

• Observe ‘Technological Fasts’ – Avoid using gadgets for regular periods of time at regular intervals.

• Avoid blindly following mass trends, whether in dressing, eating, living, etc.

• Keep your aspirations to a minimum and avoid jumping into new experiences without proper deliberation.

Question. Which is the best house for Rahu to be in?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: I don't want to scare you by stating this, so please read with an open mind. Rahu is the Karaka, or the bringer of disease, whether it is cancer, mysterious diseases, insanity, general happiness, psychic disturbances, supernatural intervention, alcoholism, drug-induced maladies, illusion, hallucinations, dark complexion, tendency to look downwards while speaking, skin diseases, body pain, hiccups, etc.

What is the relation between Rahu and Ketu?

Dr. Sohini Sastri: A "couple" is defined as two forces acting in opposite directions with equal force in scientific terms. The way you unscrew a bottle cap is an easy example to comprehend. You unscrew the bottle cap by twisting one finger and thumb in opposite directions. If you only use one finger or one thumb, though, you won't be able to open the bottle at all.

Rahu and Ketu constitute a 'Couple' in Vedic Astrology, working in opposite directions with equal energy. The unlocking of your Karma is what you get in the end. To elaborate, Rahu and Ketu, despite being diametrically opposed, are mutual balancers in depicting several parts of your life.