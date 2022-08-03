9 Best New Crypto Presales to Invest In 2022

Crypto presales are a perfect way for investors to buy crypto before an ICO. This has many positive sides such as lower prices and eventually higher profits, but it also brings significant potential risk. Every month new cryptocurrencies appear, and not each is worth investing in.

The standard for a good crypto is quite high today. In the beginning, it was enough just to develop a cryptocurrency token, but now with a token comes the entire ecosystem.

Best New Presale for July 2022

Presales are usually announced a few months before the crypto officially goes live. Taking into account all the benefits and risks new crypto brings, it is wise to do your own research about the crypto and the development team behind it. But, right now you don’t have to bother doing research, because we have done it for you. These are the best new crypto presale for July 2022:

1. Battle Infinity (IBAT) - Overall best crypto presale to invest In 2022

2. Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best Memecoin to invest in 2022

3. Lucky block (LBLOCK) – New upgraded version of LuckyBlock

4. EstateX (ESX) – Real Estate crypto presale

5. LunaOne (XLN) - new generation platform based on Web 3.0

6. WagerGang (GANG) – Sports betting crypto project

7. Bonuz (BONUZ) - social connection and celebrity interactions crypto presale

8. Avoteo (AVO) – best crypto investment for crowdfunding

9. Leshy Inu (LES) – Meme coin crypto presale investment

1. Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a comprehensive gaming platform with many P2E games that are surrounded by a metaverse environment called The Battle Arena. Besides playing games, gamers can also enjoy the metaverse and interact with the platform and other gamers. The main idea behind the project is to revolutionize the gaming industry by making it completely decentralized.

For now, Battle Infinity includes 6 products that completes the ecosystem.

IBAT Premier League is the first decentralized blockchain-based NFT-based fantasy sports game in the world that is connected with a metaverse that allows you to create your own strategic squad to compete against players across the globe and win money.

On the platform, Battle Swap functions as a decentralized exchange and a bank. It makes it possible for new users to acquire IBAT tokens immediately and to exchange their winnings for other currencies.

IBAT Battle Market is like a portal where the game's assets and characters are all tokenized using an ERC721 smart contract into NFT, giving them value.

IBAT Battle Games is a multiplayer gaming hub where users of the platform may access a variety of NFT games to play and earn.

In the IBAT Battle Arena, each player will have a distinct avatar that they can customize with items from the battle market. For instance, if they want to add a t-shirt or pair of gloves to their avatar or character, they can do so for a small fee.

The Battle Stake is a staking platform that allows you to compete with others for larger annual percentage yields.

The $IBAT token is the cornerstone to all of Battle Infinity's features, which integrate both the game platform and the blockchain by removing any barriers between them, making the ecosystem more streamlined, efficient, and barrier-free.

New crypto presale began on July 11th and it will be active for 90 days. The crypto presale price is $0.0015 per 1 $IBAT.

How to buy Battle Infinity (IBAT) in pre-sale?

The process is slightly different from buying other cryptocurrencies. Finally, the pre-sale is handled directly by the publisher, on the pre-sale platform specially created for this purpose . Experience has shown that with the following steps you have IBAT tokens in your wallet in less than 10 minutes .

1. Open the Battle Infinity pre-sale website

First, the crypto investors visit the Battle Infinity pre-sale page. Here the crucial windows open immediately.

2. Buy Binance Coin

The IBAT Coin is designed as a BEP-20 token and runs on the Binance Smart Chain. This means that one must own Binance Coin in order to buy IBAT. If you have this in your wallet, you can proceed directly. On the other hand, one should first buy BNB – for example via the online broker eToro, which does not charge any commission and allows a crypto purchase in less than 10 minutes.

3. Connect wallet to Battle Infinity

The next step is to connect the wallet to Battle Infinity. This is possible with the Metamask Wallet or the Walletconnect function. It is important that the corresponding wallets have been switched to the Binance Smart Chain.

4. Select the desired amount of IBAT and complete the purchase

Now select the desired amount of IBAT. You can see directly how many Binance Coins are required. For example, if you want 250,000 IBAT tokens, you have to invest around 1.5 BNB. One last click on “Buy IBAT” and the purchase is complete. You can find more information on their telegram group, or by visiting the official site.

2. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA) is one of the new crypto on the block that has everyone talking about in 2022. This Memecoin has already shown a lot of promise so far as a potential “Dogecoin Killer”, and claims they will replace Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as the best new meme coin of 2022.

If you think the name resembles the well known “virtual pet” Tamagotchi, you’re not too far off. The concept introduced by the team as Tamaverse, will give everyone the ability to mint and interact with their own doges, as well as allowing the interaction with your NFTs in augmented reality.

The concept brought by Tamadoge, which introduces memecoins and play 2 earn is one of the first of its kind and surely shows promise.

You can find more information on the Tamadoge Telegram group as well as on their main website.

3. Lucky block (LBLOCK)

This month marks the transition of the Lucky Block version 2 (V2) token to the LBank platform. Keep in mind that there are now two different types of tokens. For DEXs (decentralized exchanges), the first (V1) is a BEP-20 token, and the second (V2) is for CEX (centralized exchanges).

Following V1, V2 was launched this month without transaction fees or prizes. These qualities also make it ideal for day trading and speculating on the CEX.

Lucky Block has so far been listed on Pancakeswap and LBank, which are DEXs and CEXs. But keep in mind that LBank will only begin supporting the V2 coin on July 25.

New listings are anticipated to be released before the end of the month, which can impact the value of the LBLOCK token. Indeed, after the news of fresh listings, investors should anticipate a rise in the token's value.

The Lucky Block price curve is now moving in a positive direction. The price of the cryptocurrency is once again trading at roughly $0.0009413 as Bitcoin surges past $21,500. For the following weeks, the predictions for the price of cryptocurrencies with small market caps remain upbeat. This was made possible by the recent growth of Bitcoin.

The NFT competitions will be launching soon. You can find more information on the Official Lucky Block Twitter.

4. EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is a brand new crypto project whose goal is to connect crypto with real estate. Their idea is to make real estate investing accessible to everyone. The base of EstateX is so-called fractionalization. This means that real estate is divided into small pieces, which are affordable for general people. You can begin investing with as little as $100 and become an owner of a part of real estate. This kind of investing gives you a passive income from renting that particular real estate or eventually income from selling it.

Behind the EstateX is native token $ESX. All the trades inside EstateX are conducted with $ESX. In order to invest in $ESX you need to register on their whitelist. There are 12.600 billion tokens, out of which 10% is set for pre-sale. The listing price is $0.00295. Within the EstateX ecosystem, the $ESX Token will serve as a governance token over investment possibilities and provide token holders a variety of advantages via an expanding network of business partners. Right now EstateX is on around 30% of its road map, and there is a lot of work ahead.

5. LunaOne (XLN)

LunaOne, formerly known as HyperX, is a new generation platform based on Web 3.0 that enables users to link virtual activities with actual duties by using an open-world idea. People will be able to work, learn, play games, and communicate with other metaverse users while on LunaOne.

An NFT will be used to verify the uniqueness of each avatar in the LunaOne experience. The primary instrument for bridging people's virtual fancies and practical realities will be avatars.

Avatars will be able to visit all areas of the platform's open world and take part in activities of their choosing thanks to LunaOne's own metaverse engine. On the primary route of LunaOne, players will get extra prizes for finishing activities and objectives.

The XLN token, which is used for all transactions and incentives, will run the LunaOne metaverse. The Binance Smart Chain will host XLN's inaugural launch (BSC). The token will start off with a $0.25 value. The project creators will keep $0.14 of that total while foundations will get $0.05. The remaining $0.02 will go into a prize fund, and $0.04 will be used to reward nodes.

6. WagerGang (GANG)

WagerGang aims to upend the conventional bookmaker paradigm by eliminating the house advantage and increasing transparency in the betting process. The initiative seeks to do this by removing odds on sports events and replacing them with an Automated Play Pool (APP). This functions similarly to a liquidity pool in that winners get a portion of the pool's overall assets.

Because these applications are built using smart contracts, WagerGang's services are fully decentralized. It should be noted that any investment made in these APPs will also immediately stake users' $GANG tokens, which is WagerGang's native currency. As a result, everyone using the system may earn a passive income stream while still having a chance to win bets on athletic events.

WagerGang is another option for those wishing to invest in NFTs since the development team plans to introduce its own collection shortly. As of June 25th, investors could buy $GANG coins using the standard new crypto presale procedure. Last but not least, WagerGang plans to completely decentralized governance by Q1 2023, thereby becoming a DAO.

7. Bonuz (BONUZ)

Regarding social connection and celebrity interactions, Bonuz seems to be the best new presale for July 2022. Simply said, Bonuz is a turnkey engagement platform that enables content producers to create custom tokens that followers may buy. As a result, communities get stronger and provide interesting advantages to token holders.

At first, Bonuz will only concentrate on companies, influencers, and celebrities. To enable publishers and gaming companies to tokenize their content via the platform, the team will also start targeting them as the platform expands. Holders of the BEP-20 compliant tokens will have exclusive access to channels hosted by the associated creator.

The $BONUZ token is deflationary, so speculative investors can profit from price increases brought on by frequent token burning while simultaneously getting exposure to the project's expansion.

8. Avoteo (AVO)

Avoteo is a crowdfunding website with a built-in talent database. $AVO token owners will be able to cast ballots for the projects they wish to see financed. The most popular projects are then regularly chosen and given financing from a wallet that is stocked with a 10 percent transaction tax (4 percent funding pool, 3 percent redistribution and 3 percent liquidity). In exchange for funding, funded projects provide company shares to AVOTEO, and AVO holders will benefit from the initiatives' success.

There is 500.000.000 $AVO offered for the pre-sale. The new crypto presale is split into rounds. Round 1 is a public auction where the tokens cost $0.01. The money was used to create the platform, launch the Avoteo holding, and pay personnel. Round 2 included selling the token for $0.02 with a minimum purchase of 5000 $AVO. Round 3 is also called crowd sale when the tokens are sold for $0.05. Round 3 is currently active.

There are a few articles online about Avoteo’s credibility. We did the research and we can assure you that the platform is safe. It has been audited by Certik and there are a number of leading crypto companies that support the project such as coinzilla and Blockchain Army.

9. Leshy Inu (LES)

Leshy Inu is yet another of the best new crypto presale for July 2022. Shiba Inu buyers may recognize the link straight away since Leshy Inu seems to be trying to cash in on the phenomenal popularity of those memes. Leshy Inu, constructed using BEP-20 technology, seems to exploit the robust group of Inu coins while delivering integrated usefulness.

Swapping, staking, farming, and referrals are just a few of the DeFi components that are included in the Leshy Inu platform. By using $LES, the native token of Leshy Inu, these services are made possible. Although there are 10 trillion tokens in circulation, 90% of them may be burnt, ensuring that $LES is a deflationary asset.

Traders may still buy $LES tokens via the Leshy Inu website as this cryptocurrency presale is still active. Once Leshy Inu's ecosystem is operational, 3% of all token sales may be given to charitable organizations, and 0.5% of the total supply may be airdropped to various holders. Last but not least, Leshy Inu's roadmap also outlines other exciting initiatives, including a lottery and a dedicated NFT collection.

Conclusion

As you could see throughout the text there are a lot of new and interesting crypto projects that don’t just exist, but have a specific use and are not alone. Every crypto project today has to be a complete ecosystem to survive. Ecosystem means that it is built on a blockchain, has a metaverse, native token, NFT, market and it has to solve a real-life problem.

For example, Battle Infinity is a gaming platform, which consists of 6 separate products to provide a complete user experience, and EstateX tends to connect blockchain technology and real estate.

According to our thorough analysis, we would recommend Battle Infinity as the best pre-sale crypto investment for July 2022, because you can’t be wrong when it comes to such a complete crypto gaming platform.

