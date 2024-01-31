TI 2023 is divided into two phases: "The Road to The International" and "The International". The former includes a group stage and playoffs (up to the top 8), while the latter includes playoffs for the remaining 8 teams. In the group stage, which will take place from October 12-15, 2023, teams will battle each other in a round-robin format where the two teams from each group will advance to the second stage. The main stage, the heart of the competition, will take place from October 20-22 (playoff weekend) and October 27-29 (finals weekend) 2023 and will consist of two round-robin stages where the winners will be determined.