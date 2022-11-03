5G, Iot, And AI: Platform Interconnection Is Essential For ‘Ease Of Living And Ease Of Doing Business’

The launch of India's 5G services by our honorable Prime Minister, seemed to be a watershed moment, and in the lead-up to it; the Telecom industry and Ecosystem players shifted into high gear and raced to find answers for 4 key Pillars - Device Price, Digital Connectivity, Data cost, and Digital First - that will define the success of Digital India.



Digital India is changing the way people do business. We are currently in the midst of a completely new era in domestic and international economics, with businesses of all sizes and backgrounds redefining their activities and sectors in light of digitalization. Indian organizations have immediately started to leverage their digital strength to reshape their business models and how business is done within and across entire sectors such as Automotive/Mobility, Healthcare, Fintech, Edtech, Telemedicine, and Media.



DE-CIX India's role in "Digital Connectivity" is critical, and it is one of the four pillars mentioned above. DE-CIX India is an Interconnection Platform that provides Dependable Uptime, High Data Throughput, and Low Latency to help businesses, enterprises and even homes get seamless connectivity.

Despite the rapid growth of the internet in India, we see a huge untapped potential across rural India. GOI’s thrust to go deeper into India and aim for covering 6 Lac villages is a clear indicator of the headroom from a current coverage of 2.6 Lac villages. The demand for fast, robust, resilient, and secured data has increased dramatically during the pandemic, which was evidenced by multiple surges of demand that came on our platform and were easily met; as we have enumerated many times in our sector-by-sector growth reports that show a phenomenal jump in numbers.

Organizations need a new Interconnection Service regime that is tailored to their specific needs for Digital Connectivity. New and transformative technologies such as IoT, AI, and 5G are going to speed up the change process in markets all over India. Soon, there will be a "Digital Interconnection Triangle" for future innovation based on these disruptors, necessitating even more Interconnection Services.



To achieve true Digital Connectivity, we must rethink how we handle data streams and how we link up the various participants in our ecosystem. There are three main factors that influence Digital Connectivity, and they are referred to as "5G (the heart)," "IoT" (the hand), and "AI" (the brain). In the future, these factors will act as a "digital interconnection triangle" that will require even more Interconnection Platforms like DE-CIX.



We have a vision of "Digital Everywhere for Everything and Everyone to make the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business" and we are focused on establishing PoP’s (points of presence) across various geographies in India at Data Centers built by reputed and trustworthy National and International organizations, as well as constantly upgrading the network to ensure that it can handle future exponential growth and demand. DE-CIX will soon launch Microsoft Azure Peering Services (MAPS) and other services that are relevant to both Individuals as well as Organizations.



About the author:



Sudhir Kunder is the company's Country Director and has over 29 years of experience in various fields. He has contributed to Telecommunications, FMCG, Retail, and Information and Communication Technology fields. His areas of expertise include Corporate Governance, Strategic Planning, Partnership Management, and Service Management. He is responsible for creating the company's long-term plans and monitoring how well those plans are working. He has a style of leadership that changes based on the situation. Depending on the situation, he takes on the role of an innovator or an activator.



Sudhir says, "I believe that people matter the most and, thus, I act accordingly. This has enabled me to collaborate with team members and stakeholders, along with enhancing my ability to make difficult decisions. "