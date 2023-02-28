A good shampoo not only cleanses and nourishes your hair, but also leaves it smelling great. When your hair smells fresh and clean, it will boost your mood and confidence too. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one, so in this article, we've rounded up the 30 best-smelling shampoos in 2023 to help you out.

These shampoos have been carefully selected for their ability to cleanse, nourish and leave a pleasant fragrance on your hair. From invigorating scents to more subtle and relaxing ones, these shampoos are sure to meet all of your grooming needs. Whether you're looking for a daily shampoo or a special one for specific hair types, you'll find the perfect one on this list. So, get ready to discover the best-smelling shampoos of the year, and take a step towards a more pleasant and refreshing hair-washing experience.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

First on our list of the best-smelling shampoos in 2023 is Blu Atlas Shampoo. This gentle shampoo is crafted with the finest ingredients to fortify and strengthen your hair. With two enticing scents, classic and coconut apricot, every shower will be a sensory escape.

The formula contains saw palmetto and vegan biotin, which work together to nourish and fortify your hair. Jojoba protein repairs stressed-out strands, while aloe vera soothes the scalp. Coconut-derived surfactants cleanse away dirt and oil, revealing nourished, healthy hair.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is the perfect balance of indulgence and nourishment, leaving your hair smelling as beautiful as it looks. Each use is a rejuvenating experience, transforming your hair care routine into something luxurious.

2. Ethique Mintasy Refreshing Solid Shampoo Bar

Ethique Mintasy Refreshing Solid Shampoo Bar

Ethique Mintasy Refreshing Solid Shampoo Bar is a top pick for those seeking a refreshing and nourishing shampoo. This bar is packed with sustainably sourced ingredients, including fairly traded Ghanaian cocoa butter and organic creamed coconut butter from farming cooperatives in Samoa.

The generous addition of peppermint oil gives this shampoo bar a delightfully minty scent, perfect for invigorating the senses and providing a refreshing start to your day. The formula is designed to cleanse and nourish normal to dry hair without weighing it down, making it ideal for those who want to maintain the health of their hair while also enjoying a fresh scent.

Ethique's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness is another reason why we love this shampoo bar, making it a must-have for any eco-conscious consumer.

3. goop Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

goop Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Goop Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo is a standout product for its invigorating scent and scalp-soothing benefits. The shampoo contains a blend of essential oils, including rosemary, geranium, orange, and peppermint, which come together to create a fresh and uplifting aroma.

The Himalayan salt in the formula acts as a natural scrub, gently exfoliating the scalp to remove buildup and promote a healthy scalp environment. This helps to enhance the overall health and appearance of the hair. The nourishing ingredients in the formula, such as coconut oil and jojoba oil, further help to improve the health of the scalp and hair.

4. Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo

Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo

Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo makes its place on this list for its gorgeous scent and nourishing benefits. The shampoo is formulated with natural and organic ingredients, including aloe vera, jojoba oil, and chamomile extract, which help to deeply cleanse hair without stripping natural moisture, leaving it silky smooth and full of shine. The shampoo is also powered by a blend of bergamot, orange, and grapefruit essential oils, which provide an energizing and invigorating fragrance.

With its commitment to natural and organic ingredients and its cruelty-free and vegan formula, Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a nourishing and aromatherapy-inspired shampoo.

5. Ethique Sweet & Spicy Shampoo Bar

Ethique Sweet & Spicy Shampoo Bar

Ethique Sweet & Spicy Shampoo Bar is a top pick for its warm and invigorating scent, which features cinnamon, coconut, and orange. This shampoo bar is made with sustainably sourced ingredients, making it an eco-friendly choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

The solid shampoo bar format also offers several benefits, such as reduced packaging waste, longer shelf life, and convenient travel-friendly size. The formula helps to cleanse and nourish the hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and full of shine. In addition to its warm and invigorating scent, the shampoo bar also provides a luxurious lather, making it a pleasure to use in the shower.

6. The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo

The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo

The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo will captivate you with its slightly spicy and uplifting scent. Formulated with ginger extract, known for its revitalizing and energizing properties, this shampoo is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a pick-me-up in the shower.

The scent of the shampoo is warm and invigorating, making it a great way to start or end your day. The formula helps to cleanse and nourish the hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and full of shine. It’s also 100% vegan, so it’s a cruelty-free and eco-friendly choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

7. Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo

Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo

Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo belongs on our list of the best-smelling shampoos in 2023 for its refreshing and invigorating scent. The shampoo is formulated with a blend of rosemary and peppermint, which provides a cool and herbal aroma that is perfect for waking up the senses in the morning or providing a refreshing boost in the evening.

With this shampoo your hair will feel cleansed and nourished. Whether you're seeking a revitalizing shampoo or simply want to enjoy a cool and invigorating aroma, Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo is a must-have for your hair care routine.

8. Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo is loved for its light and refreshing scent, which features the clean and invigorating aroma of seaweed. The scent is perfect for anyone looking for a fresh start to their day.

Beyond its pleasing scent, the shampoo is also highly effective at cleansing and nourishing the hair, leaving it supple and smooth. Its blend of natural ingredients, including seaweed extract, helps to hydrate the hair, and it’s also free of parabens and sulfates, making it a gentle choice for anyone with a sensitive scalp.

9. Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo

Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo

Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo is loved for its delicious and fruity scent. The shampoo is formulated with a blend of ripe banana and coconut, which provides a sweet and tropical aroma that’s perfect for indulging the senses.

Beyond its scent, the shampoo is highly effective at nourishing and moisturizing dry, frizzy hair. The formula is made with 91% ingredients of natural origin, including coconut oil, which helps to hydrate and prevent moisture loss. It’s also gentle and free of harsh chemicals, making it a great choice for anyone with a sensitive scalp.

Whether you're seeking a nourishing and moisturizing shampoo or simply want to enjoy a sweet scent, Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo is a treat for your hair and your senses.

10. Lush Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar

Lush Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar

Another solid shampoo option, Lush Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar is loved for its sweet and indulgent honey scent. The shampoo bar is formulated with a blend of honey, which provides a warm and comforting aroma that is perfect for indulging the senses. The scent is not only pleasing, but it also helps to create a calming and relaxed atmosphere in the bathroom.

Beyond its scent, the shampoo bar is also highly effective at nourishing and moisturizing dry, brittle hair. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients to hydrate and is free of harsh chemicals, making it a great choice for anyone with a sensitive scalp. Additionally, the compact and convenient bar form makes this shampoo an eco-friendly choice for anyone looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

11. Nard Shampoo Himalaya Herb

Nard Shampoo Himalaya Herb

You'll love Nard Shampoo Himalaya Herb for its refreshing scent of tea tree and rosemary essential oils. Not only does it invigorate and energize the senses, but it also provides a thorough cleansing experience for normal hair. The tea tree and rosemary combination is known for its revitalizing properties, leaving your hair feeling soft, moisturized, and refreshed.

Nard Shampoo Himalaya Herb is perfect for those who want a nourishing shampoo that not only cleanses the hair but also revitalizes the scalp. So, if you're looking for a shampoo that not only smells good but also provides great benefits for your hair, Nard Shampoo Himalaya Herb is the perfect choice.

12. Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo

Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo

If you're looking for a natural and gentle shampoo that smells amazing, Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo is your new go-to. This amazing shampoo is perfect for all hair types and is super gentle, making it a great option for those with sensitive scalps who may be prone to eczema or psoriasis. And the best part? It's made without all the harsh chemicals like SLS/SLES, alcohol, parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrances. This means you're getting the purest shampoo nature has to offer!

The scent is light and refreshing, making you feel rejuvenated every time you use it. Plus, the fairly traded ingredients mean you're supporting sustainable and ethical practices. And if you're vegan or vegetarian, you'll love that this shampoo is suitable for you too.

Indulge yourself and give Green People Daily Aloe Shampoo a try for a soothed, refreshed, and healthy scalp and hair with a lovely scent!

13. Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo

Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo

Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo has made the list of best-smelling shampoos in 2023 for its unique and tantalizing scent. The combination of juicy mango and zesty lime creates a fresh and energizing aroma that's sure to awaken the senses.

This shampoo is known for its ability to cleanse and nourish the hair, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. The scent is long-lasting and adds an extra touch of luxury to your daily hair care routine. Additionally, the shampoo has a tingling formula that adds an extra burst of freshness to your scalp, making it a popular choice for those looking for a revitalizing hair care experience.

Overall, the delicious scent and nourishing benefits make Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo a top choice for anyone looking for a shampoo that smells amazing and provides great benefits for their hair.

14. OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo

OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo

If you're a fan of all things tropical, you're going to love OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo. This shampoo not only cleanses and nourishes your hair, but it also has a creamy coconut, white peach, and shea butter scent that's to die for! The scent is sweet and warm, making you feel like you're on a tropical vacation every time you use it.

The formula is enriched with coconut oil and shea butter, which work together to leave your hair feeling silky soft and hydrated. Lather up with OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo for a tropical escape in the shower and hair that smells amazing!

15. Maui Moisture Smooth & Repair Anti-Frizz Curl Shampoo

Maui Moisture Smooth & Repair Anti-Frizz Curl Shampoo

If you're a fan of sweet and delicious scents, you're going to love Maui Moisture Smooth & Repair Anti-Frizz Curl Shampoo. This shampoo not only helps smooth and repair your curly hair, but it also has a tantalizing vanilla bean scent that will have you smelling amazing all day long.

The hydrating formula contains a unique blend of 100% aloe vera, vanilla bean, coconut oil, and kukui nut oil to help tame frizz and detangle thick, unruly hair. Specially designed for tight curls and coarse, natural hair, it’s also safe to use on color-treated hair. So pick up Maui Moisture Smooth & Repair Anti-Frizz Curl Shampoo for hair that's smooth, soft, and smells heavenly!

16. Klorane Shampoo with Peony

Klorane Shampoo with Peony

If you're after a delicious floral scent, Klorane Shampoo with Peony is the perfect choice for you. This shampoo not only cleanses and nourishes your hair, but it also has a gorgeous peony scent that's fresh and feminine. The scent is delicate and subtle, making it perfect for those who love a light and lovely fragrance.

The formula is enriched with peony extract, which is known for its ability to soothe and calm the scalp. Treat yourself to a spa-like experience every time you wash your hair with Klorane Shampoo with Peony.

17. Ouai Fine Shampoo

Ouai Fine Shampoo

Ouai Fine Shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking for a fantastic smelling shampoo. This shampoo not only leaves your fine hair looking and feeling fuller, but its captivating scent will leave you feeling gorgeous all day long.

The formula contains a blend of ingredients that work together to add volume, texture, and shine to your hair. And, with its unique and irresistible scent, Ouai Fine Shampoo is sure to become your new go-to for a luxurious and indulgent hair care experience. So treat your hair and your senses to the irresistible aroma of this high-end shampoo.

18. Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo

If you're a fan of tropical coconut scents, you'll love Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo. This shampoo not only hydrates and nourishes your hair, but it also has a delicious coconut scent that will transport you to a tropical paradise.

The formula is enriched with coconut extract, which provides your hair with the hydration it needs to look and feel its best. The scent is rich and creamy, making it perfect for those who love a warm and inviting fragrance. Choose Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo for hair that's soft, smooth, and smells like a tropical vacation.

19. Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo is a must-have for anyone who loves fruity scents. This shampoo helps control excess oil and balance the scalp, and is infused with a mouth-watering mango and cherry scent that will have you smelling amazing all day long.

The formula is enriched with superfood ingredients like mango seed oil, cherry blossom extract, and papaya enzymes, which work together to leave your hair looking and feeling its best. And, with its irresistible scent, Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control & Balancing Shampoo is sure to become your new go-to for a fruity and fresh hair care experience.

20. L'Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo

LOccitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo

L'Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking for a luxurious hair care experience. With its blend of oat amino acids, essential oils, and provitamin B5, this gentle and nourishing shampoo helps repair and strengthen hair, so it’s especially good if your locks need some TLC.

But what really sets L'Occitane Intensive Repair Solid Shampoo apart is its irresistible scent. The shampoo features a blend of five essential oils, including angelica, ylang-ylang, sweet orange, lavender, and geranium, which come together to create a scent that is both fresh and rich.

21. Klorane Nourishing Shampoo with Mango Butter

Klorane Nourishing Shampoo with Mango Butter

If you’re looking for a shampoo that will nourish your hair while bringing a touch of luxury, you have to try Klorane Nourishing Shampoo with Mango Butter.This moisture-rich shampoo uses mango butter and other plant-based ingredients to cleanse and hydrate dry, damaged hair, leaving it silky soft and shiny.

On top of all the great hair benefits, this shampoo also smells irresistible. With its warm, sweet fragrance of mango, you’ll be enveloped in a scent that is both comforting and exotic. So if you're looking for a hair care product that will not only leave your hair looking and feeling its best but also smelling amazing, reach for Klorane Nourishing Shampoo with Mango Butter.

22. Ethique Pinkalicious Uplifting Solid Shampoo Bar for Balanced Hair

Ethique Pinkalicious Uplifting Solid Shampoo Bar for Balanced Hair

If you're after a fresh, uplifting scent that will help you start your day on the right foot, Ethique Pinkalicious Uplifting Solid Shampoo Bar is a great choice. This shampoo bar is formulated specifically for balanced hair and is made with pink grapefruit and vanilla, two scents that work together to create a bright, cheerful aroma that's perfect for early mornings.

Pink grapefruit is invigorating and energizing, while vanilla is warm and comforting, making this shampoo bar the perfect choice for those who want a hair care experience that is both rejuvenating and relaxing. The solid bar form makes it convenient to use and travel with, and since it’s from Ethique you can be assured it’s environmentally friendly and cruelty-free.

23. JĀSÖN Tea Tree Shampoo

JĀSÖN Tea Tree Shampoo

JĀSÖN Tea Tree Shampoo is on our list of the best-smelling shampoos for 2023 thanks to its invigorating scent of tea tree essential oil. This oil is known for its fresh, earthy and medicinal aroma, which provides a revitalizing and uplifting experience in the shower.

The shampoo bar not only smells amazing, but also works wonders for your hair, effectively cleansing and nourishing it to leave it soft, shiny, and healthy-looking. So, if you're looking for a shampoo that provides both a pleasant scent and a nourishing effect, look no further than JĀSÖN Tea Tree Shampoo.

24. Kinky-Curly Come Clean Natural Moisturizing Shampoo

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Natural Moisturizing Shampoo

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Natural Moisturizing Shampoo is the perfect choice if you want a shampoo that’s natural, plant-based and designed to hydrate and restore hair to its natural shine. The invigorating scent, made with a blend of ingredients like peppermint and basil, will leave your hair smelling fresh and clean.

This shampoo is also perfect for those who want to avoid harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances in their hair care products. The natural ingredients in this shampoo make it gentle enough for daily use and ideal for all hair types. So go ahead and treat your hair to the nourishing benefits and lovely smell of Kinky-Curly Come Clean Natural Moisturizing Shampoo.

25. Desert Essence Italian Lemon Shampoo

Desert Essence Italian Lemon Shampoo

If you're searching for a fresh and zesty scent, you'll love Desert Essence Italian Lemon Shampoo. This shampoo is formulated to cleanse and nourish your hair while also leaving a delightful lemon scent that will invigorate your senses.

Made with all-natural ingredients, it's gentle on your hair and scalp while providing effective cleansing. So, if you want to add a burst of citrusy freshness to your hair care routine, give Desert Essence Italian Lemon Shampoo a try!

26. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo

We love the scent of Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo! It's a perfect mix of warm and invigorating, with a sweet and nutty fragrance that truly stands out. This shampoo features a blend of Jamaican black castor oil and peppermint, which work together to revive and refresh the scalp while promoting hair growth.

So if you're looking for a shampoo that not only leaves your hair smelling amazing but also helps promote healthy growth, Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo is the way to go!

27. L'Occitane Almond Shampoo with Almond Oil

LOccitane Almond Shampoo with Almond Oil

L'Occitane Almond Shampoo with Almond Oil is a delectable treat for the senses. Its warm, nutty scent is the perfect pick-me-up for those days when you need a little extra pampering. The formula is enriched with almond oil, known for its nourishing and hydrating properties, making it perfect for those with dry or brittle hair.

This shampoo gently cleanses, leaving your locks soft and silky with a lovely almond fragrance that lingers all day long. So, if you're after a sweet-smelling shampoo that provides a luxurious experience while restoring your hair's natural moisture, then this is the one for you!

28. Aveda Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo

Aveda Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo

Aveda Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo has a scent that will transport you to a world of sweet and juicy cherry notes, combined with the warm, nutty aroma of almonds. This luxurious shampoo is the perfect choice for those who love to indulge in a little bit of pampering every day.

With a gentle formula that nourishes and hydrates, it's perfect for all hair types, and leaves hair feeling silky smooth and smelling amazing. Savor and bask in the delectable fragrance of cherries and almonds, and enjoy beautifully soft, supple hair with every wash.

29. Silk Bloom Restorative Shampoo By Shu Uemura

Silk Bloom Restorative Shampoo By Shu Uemura

If you're after a luxurious shampoo experience with a rich, earthy and floral scent, Shu Uemura's Silk Bloom Restorative Shampoo is just for you. With a scent based on the precious Japanese Hirosaki flower, this shampoo imparts a clean and fresh fragrance with every use, elevating your hair care routine to the next level.

And with its restorative formula, it not only cleanses your hair, but also nourishes it, leaving you with silky smooth and fragrant locks. Indulge in the captivating scent of the Japanese Hirosaki flower and bring a touch of elegance to your hair care routine.

30. The Body Shop Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo

The Body Shop Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo

To finish off our list, The Body Shop Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo is a must-have for anyone looking for a sweet-smelling shampoo that also nourishes their hair. This shampoo is infused with the mouth-watering scent of Italian strawberries, known for their health-boosting properties. The silicone-free, 100% vegan formula helps add shine to dull hair and detangles it, leaving you with soft, smooth, and sweet-smelling locks all day long.

This shampoo is ideal for those with dull hair who want to give it a boost of shine and a gorgeous scent. Whether you're going about your day or headed out for a night on the town, you can count on The Body Shop Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo to keep your hair looking and smelling great.