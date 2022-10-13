3 Reasons You Need To Invest In These Eco-Friendly Cryptos Over Polkadot In 2022!

Over the years, the crypto world has been buzzing with a lot of activities going on in the crypto blockchain. At the same time, cryptocurrencies have become one of the world's most valuable assets. However, the negative ecological impact of crypto blockchain activities is beginning to become a source of global concern. Despite its negative ecological impacts, blockchain experts and analysts believe that cryptocurrencies will continue to rise in value.

Because of this, the crypto world has witnessed a surge in potential crypto investors. However, taking the negative ecological impacts of crypto activities into consideration has seen so many investors shift their focus to eco-friendly cryptos like TAMA and IMPT. TAMA and IMPT are currently two trending cryptocurrencies with environmental sustainability at heart, and you will be learning why you should invest in these two cryptocurrencies over other ecological-friendly cryptos like Polkadot.

What are the chances of Polkadot as an eco-friendly crypto

Polkadot is an open-source blockchain platform and cryptocurrency. Developed in 2020 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is designed in a manner that hopes to favor a heterogeneous multi-chain framework. The Polkadot platform employs the use of DOT as its official token that allows different blockchains to disseminate messages. Polkadot is gradually gaining popularity, and people seem to become interested in the coin.

Polkadot Crypto Market Trends

Knowing the market trends and activities of the Polkadot coin will go a long way in ensuring you do not make a mistake in your investment choice. At the time of writing, DOT tokens have an infinite maximum supply with a total supply of 1,239,248,840 tokens. It has a circulating supply of 1,158,299,706 tokens. It is currently up by 1% and selling at a rate of $6.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $201,819,515 and a market cap of $7,460,224,027. Even though Polkadot can be regarded as an eco-friendly cryptocurrency, does it rank high compared to Impt.io and Tamadoge? Read on to find out!

Impt.io - An Eco-friendly Decentralized Crypto Project that is Leaving a Big Mark on Ecological Sustainability

Impt.io is a decentralized impact crypto project that has taken environmental sustainability to greater heights, having identified the need for the utilization of clean energy sources. The Impt.io platform hopes to rely on blockchain technology as a tool that can be utilized in its effort to solve the current carbon offset challenges effectively.



By adopting carbon assets tokenization, the Impt.io platform hopes to introduce a pattern that will give companies and organizations the liberty to present official certificates that can be used as authenticated evidence of their carbon offset initiatives, supported by fixed blockchain transactions that anyone can view.

The platform uses IMPT as its native token. These IMPT tokens are currently in the first phase of their presales and selling at $0.018. At the time of writing, the presale had already crossed the $1,000,000 price mark in just three days.



Significant reasons why the Impt.io Platform is a Worthy Platform for Eco-Friendly Crypto Investments

★ Impt.io platform offers users an opportunity to offset their carbon footprints while shopping at the same time: By simplifying the process involved in obtaining carbon credits, Impt.io users can easily purchase products either online or offline from the Impt.io platform's numerous partner brands and get the sales margin in their wallets in the form of IMPT tokens. In return, each brand will then decide on a percentage that will be allocated to the Impt.io platform for the carbon offsetting project.



★ Impt.io has a well-laid plan to be a carbon-neutral platform: By putting the global climate crisis problems into consideration, Impt.io is working actively to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases effectively. The platform hopes to achieve this by calculating its carbon emissions and compensating for what it was able to produce via carbon offsetting projects.

★ Impt.io platform marketplace is designed in a manner that seeks to provide additional financial incentives for users: Users of the Impt.io platform will have the options of either burning their carbon credit tokens to reduce their carbon footprints or deciding to hold their carbon credit tokens as a form of investment. By burning a carbon credit token, users will obtain collectible NFTs that can be traded in the platform's marketplace.

Tamadoge - A High Utility Cryptocurrency that is Proving to be Highly Energy-Efficient

Tamadoge is a fast-growing cryptocurrency that is looking set to explode soon. According to Capital.com, TAMA tokens which serve as the gateway token for Tamadoge's platform, seem to be attracting the attention of prospective crypto investors, having gone up by 400% in the past 7 days.

While TAMA holders are anticipating two Centralized Exchange (CEX) listings for the tokens, the tokens' market trend looks promising, as seen on CoinMarketCap following three previous listings on OKX DEX and two CEX platforms (Lbank and MEXC). Also, according to CoinMarketCap, TAMA is on the watchlist of 8,531 CoinMarketCap users and selling at a rate of $0.116 with a market cap of $117,980,363.22 and from a fully diluted market cap of $233,686,181.03.

Below are the top reasons why Tamadoge is highly rated among other eco-friendly cryptos

● TAMA tokens are deflationary assets: This implies that TAMA tokens will rise in price in the event of a limited supply that will culminate in high token demand. Also, as a deflationary asset, TAMA tokens are protected against inflation.



● TAMA tokens are of multiple utilities: Regarded as the first meme coin with high utility implies that TAMA tokens are non-cash assets that can help finance start-up companies' projects.



● TAMA tokens operate on a no-transaction tax policy: The Tamadoge platform believes that that value should be generated from the project itself and not just from people trading the token. Also, the platform will not like to see its users lose money when they enter or leave the platform.

Final Words

TAMA and IMPT are two tokens everyone should consider as possible crypto investment opportunities. Judging from TAMA's market activities and how well IMPT tokens have fared in their presale, it is okay to say that both tokens are not relenting in their efforts to become top cryptos soon.