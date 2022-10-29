3 Best Weight Gainer For Skinny Guys – Reviews & Buyer Guide

Are you one of those who work hard to develop muscle mass? Have you been eating a lot throughout the day until you feel full and sick but still feel that you are not gaining weight?

Maybe it's time to try the best weight gainer for skinny guys.

Mass or weight gainers are a blend of dietary supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, fats, and carbohydrates and help you gain weight.

Weight gainers help you consume more calories and get more protein into your diet. They also provide your body's nutritional needs to build muscle mass and aid muscle recovery.

Weight gainers have become very popular in the past years, with the global protein market expected to reach $ 20.47 billion by 2028.

With so many brands in the market and most of them claiming to be the best mass gainer for skinny guys, choosing a specific supplement that will work best for you is challenging.

Before you grab whatever weight gainer you see online or at your local health stores, read our review for three popular weight gainers in the market.

We've looked at the ingredients, the calorie content, the pros and cons, and user feedback to find the best mass gainers on the market. In this article, we will give you our review and a quick insight into three popular mass gainers and determine which one is the ideal product for you.

What Are The Best Weight Gainer for Skinny Guys?

Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition - Best for bulking up, improving recovery, and increasing gains (Best Choice)

AppetiteMax - Best for stimulating appetite and nourishing the body to promote weight gain

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - Best for weight gain and supporting lean muscle mass for training

#1 Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition - Best for bulking up, improving recovery, and increasing gains

Mass Gainer is a highly-advanced, nutrition-rich mass-building formula produced by CrazyNutrition. Mass Gainer manufacturers teamed up with fitness experts and leading nutritionists to create a formula proven to help build, bulk, and repair muscles fast after a workout or exercise.

We found that Mass Gainer is not just your ordinary supplement. What makes Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition stand out from the rest is its natural, whole-food sourced ingredients proven to improve digestion and absorption rate.

Unlike many other brands, Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition does not use low-quality carbohydrates and carb fillers that could cause possible health problems.

You can stop worrying about a spike in your blood sugar levels or increased blood pressure. Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition contains enzymes that help ease the digestive process and does not cause bloating.

Based on reviews, people who used Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition claim that it is very effective for packing on mass and developing fat-free muscles.

How does it work?

Increased gains. Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition is a formula with fitness and health-related properties that focuses on increasing gains in as fast as two weeks.

For each serving of Mass Gainer, you get 672 calories, 100 grams of carbohydrates, and 50 grams of protein.

Works as a meal replacement. Other weight gainers for skinny guys work only as a supplement, but Mass Gainer by Crazy Nutrition works as a meal replacement.

Mass Gainer is your best replacement if you forget to bring a calorie-packed meal or don't have time to eat. It's easy to prepare and easier to take. It satisfies you and removes the desire to eat undesirable foods and unhealthy carb-fillers.

Speed up muscle recovery. After a strenuous workout, your muscles need to recover. The natural ingredients of Mass Gainer, like the amino acid from 50 grams of protein from a serving of Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition, will help replace your old muscle cells with new ones fast to maximize muscle growth and recovery.

Gives your brain and body a boost. The protein, creatine monohydrate, and complex carbohydrates in Mass Gainer will boost your brain and body and help you to stay focused.

Product Ingredients

Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition is a mix of unique ingredients that stand far above conventional milk proteins and substances that rightly favor the muscle-building process. The ingredients include the following:

Gluten-free oat Flour. Oat flour is a staple mass growth component that primarily supports individuals who want to gain weight and grow in size. Oat flour is a whole-grain food that can supply the required Energy for intense workouts. It makes you feel full while regulating blood sugar and digestion simultaneously.

Carb10®. The patented carbohydrates come from quality pea starch known to enhance the rate of digestion. Carb10 is a quick-digesting carbohydrate. It has low glycemic that help your body to absorb complex carbs while ensuring a balance in blood sugar.

Whey Protein- is a type of protein found in milk. Whey protein is often used as a supplement by athletes and bodybuilders because it contains all the essential amino acids like Leucine, glutamine, and cysteine. These are components needed for muscle growth and help to build and repair muscles. Whey protein is low in lactose, making it easier to digest than other types of protein.

Sweet Potato Flour- a type of flour made from sweet potatoes with a lower glycemic index and high fiber than other types of flour. It significantly contributes to vitamin A, folic acid, and copper. Sweet potato flour stocks up energy levels to amplify muscle growth. This ingredient allows your body to grow beyond its maximum capacity while preventing a sugar spike with its low glycemic index.

Creatine Monohydrate- a popular sports supplement known to improve exercise performance, help develop muscle mass, and helps intensify Energy and pace recovery during workouts. Although athletes commonly use it, bodybuilders, powerlifters, and others who wish to improve their physical performance also use creatine monohydrate.

Flaxseed powder. Flaxseed is known for its nutritional properties, which are good for your heart. It is a rich source of nutrients, fiber, and omega-3- components that ensures to perk up your health, digestion, and heart. The flax plant extract is also known to regulate blood sugar and reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Pros & Cons

Some of the pros and cons of Mass Gainer by CrazyNutrition supplement include the following:

Pros

It is a mass gainer produced by a reputable US-based company.

It does not contain maltodextrin and other cheap carb fillers

It works as a fast meal replacement

It contains digestive enzymes that do not overwhelm your digestive health and do not cause bloating.

It is a mix of whole-food sourced ingredients

It promotes speedy transformation through higher creatine and prevents insulin spikes.

There are no side effects

It's gluten-free and soy-free

There are no artificial sugars and fillers

It comes with a 100 percent satisfaction, 60-day money-back guarantee

Available in two easy-to-mix, delicious vanilla and rich chocolate flavors

You get a free lifetime subscription to Muscle and Health Magazine if you order Mass Gainer from the official website.

Cons

It is a newly-launched product

It lacks sufficient amounts of feedback to evaluate its true potential for now

The authentic recipe is only available through its official website and not from any other retailers

Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition Usage

Add six scoops of Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition to 15-20 ounces of water. Shake or blend and drink any time of the day. Continue taking it regularly to enjoy the full benefits of the ingredients.

Price

You can buy Mass Gainer by the tub or subscribe to get automatic refills every month and enjoy discounted prices.

1 kg tub (5 servings) costs $34.99 on the official website.

Two tubs (10 servings) with a discount is $62.99 with free shipping.

Three tubs (15 servings) with a discounted price is $83.99 with free shipping.

Click here for the Lowest Price on Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition

#2 AppetiteMax - Best for stimulating appetite and weight gain

AppetiteMax is a weight gainer that acts as an appetite booster that helps nourish the body and promotes a healthy weight gain. It is designed to help you build muscle and bulk up.

The supplement contains a blend of proteins, carbs, and fats that help you pack on the pounds and targets common underlying issues linked to a poor appetite, rapid metabolism, and low body weight.

The essential vitamins in AppetiteMax boost immunity, convert protein into usable Energy, and promote testosterone products.

Overall, AppetiteMax intends to stimulate hunger, thereby improving appetite. With a constant calorie surplus, you will ultimately gain weight.

How does it work?

1. Stimulates hunger sensations

The ingredients and vitamins used in AppetiteMax work together to stimulate hunger. When you get hungry, you get cravings, especially for high-calorie foods, and you eat.

2. Boosts appetite

Eating means more calories, more nutrients, and thus more growth. If you're taking a weight gainer that doesn't boost your appetite, it's not working and is not worth your time.

3. Enhances digestion, boosting weight gain

After you have eaten, AppetiteMax works to what happens with the food you just ate. The digestive enzymes like Amylase and Glucoamylase break down the starches, helping digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Amylase works to break down starch into simple sugars, while Glucoamylase breaks down complex carbs into simple sugars.

If the digestive enzymes are low, partially digested starch from food clumps together in the intestines. This slows digestion and makes it harder for the body to store the fat that makes you gain weight.

4. Helps in building lean muscles

Vitamin D, one of the ingredients of AppetiteMax, is known to boost lean muscle mass and muscle tone by heightening nutrient transport through the blood.

Even stronger muscles develop when you combine Vitamin D with combined with L-leucine. This essential amino acid promotes protein formation in the muscles.

At the same time, L-leucine helps generate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), those powerful energy molecules. When you have ample supplies of stored Energy and protein, it will help your body build muscle when you work out.

5. Improves muscle mass and strength

D-aspartic acid, another ingredient of AppetiteMax, is an amino acid that performs a variety of functions in the body. It also works in synthesizing hormones, such as testosterone, and plays a role in brain function.

D-aspartic acid also provides potential benefits, including increased muscle mass and strength, improved fertility, and improved brain function. All these nutrients work together to slow down your body's calorie-burning potential, supporting weight gain.

6. Supports balanced metabolism

The botanical ingredients of AppetiteMax, like Ashwagandha extract, Gentian root, and Korean Ginseng, strengthen the digestive function, immune responses, and metabolism that help you retain body fat.

7. Speeds up the food turnover cycle

Since it is an appetite booster, AppetiteMax improves the food turnover cycle- or the cycle that makes you go from hungry to full to hungry again after eating a huge meal. This way, you give in to your food cravings and don't have to force yourself to eat.

Product Ingredients

Ingredients that make up AppetiteMax include the following:

Vitamin D- is necessary to build a robust immunity system. Underweight people with difficulty gaining weight usually have weak immune systems. Vitamin D also helps in bodily functions like muscle protein synthesis and regulation of blood sugar levels.

Zinc- helps promote healthy testosterone production in men. Zinc and Gentian root improves the taste and enhances the production of saliva and stomach acid levels.

Vitamin B1- is also called Thiamine. The body needs Vitamin B1 to convert food to Energy. Vitamin B1 energizes the enzymes that regulate body weight and food consumption. Deficiency in vitamin B1 leads to difficulties in gaining weight for some people.

Vitamin B12- helps the body convert food to fuel. Vitamin B12 converts proteins, carbohydrates, and fats into Energy. It also targets anemia and fatigue, factors that make weight gain difficult.

Magnesium- helps increase the body's free testosterone levels whether you're exercising or sedentary.

Hunger Spark Blend is a unique blend of Gentiana Lutea extract and Leucine, which work together to make you feel hungry. Gentian works to address poor appetite, digestive problems and eating difficulties through secoiridoids, saliva, and stomach acid-enhancing extract.

Body Balance Blend- this component comprises D-aspartic acid, Ashwagandha extract, and boron to help boost testosterone levels and aid muscle building.

Digest Ease Blend- a blend of Glucoamylase and amylase that stimulates hunger and helps improve the digestion of carbohydrates.

Supersorb Blend- this component is made up of Bioperine Black Pepper and Ginseng extract to help increase your body's potential to absorb nutrients. Bioperine black pepper extract supports enzyme activity allowing the gastrointestinal tract to absorb nutrients faster.

This heightens the production of stomach acid and beneficial bacteria in your stomach. Low amounts of Bioperine in the body are linked to fatigue and weakened immune responses that lower the appetite.

Pros & Cons

Pros

AppetiteMax is made under a good manufacturing practice (GMP) certified lab in the USA.

AppetiteMax only makes and sells one product- AppetiteMax weight gainer so you can be assured they are focused on its efficiency.

Ingredients are backed by scientific research.

Users reported positive results and changes in as little as three weeks.

You get what is advertised on the label.

Cons

Intended more for men as it contains testosterone boosters

Not always in stock

Some people may have a difficult time swallowing two capsules in one dosage

Recommended Usage

Take two capsules with 8-12 fluid ounces of water.

Price

A bottle of 60 capsules sells for $69.00. You can get discounts from their website if you subscribe.

Click here for the Lowest Price on AppetiteMax

#3 Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - Best for weight gain and supporting lean muscle mass for training

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is another option among the best weight gainer for skinny guys supplements. This mass gainer supplement is a bit more expensive than other brands.

Still, it is one of the most effective supplements containing formulas to help you gain weight and build muscle mass quickly and efficiently.

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is popular with athletes and bodybuilders, free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, and colors. You are assured you are taking in a product made with high-quality ingredients.

It's low in calories and fat and is an excellent source of complex carbs and fiber, the best choice for people struggling to gain weight.

Mass Gainer from Transparent Labs contains protein sourced from a grass-fed whey concentrate. This fast-digesting protein causes no or very minimal gastrointestinal distress. The carbohydrates in this mass gainer come from natural sources like sweet potatoes, tapioca, and oats.

We found one downside: it has a lower protein-to-carb ratio of 1:2. If you are looking to load up on higher carbohydrates, this is a drawback. However, we also found 3,000 milligrams of creatine monohydrate in the ingredient list. This component helps the growth of lean muscle mass.

We also found that the Mass Gainer comes with 7 grams of saturated fat, which counts for about 35 percent of the daily recommended intake.

You may want to check out other alternatives if you have cholesterol concerns. Transparent Labs Gainer Mass is available in a Sweet Vanilla and Chocolate Donut flavor.

How does it work?

The ingredients of Transparent Labs Mass Gainer offer several benefits. For instance, athletes often consider tapioca maltodextrin essential because it's naturally gluten-free, not derived from wheat or corn like those found in other mass gainers.

The grass-fed whey from New Zealand and some added MCT fats offer extra health benefits. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer does not use artificial ingredients like sucralose, soy, acesulfame, potassium, or sugars. This supplement is suitable even if you are on a restrictive diet.

Here is how Transparent Labs Mass Gainer works:

Helps ease digestion

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer doesn't have all the bells and whistles of other brands. It's simple and direct, but it helps ease digestion and is a good calorie source.

Supports workout goals

The formula contains 800 calories per serving, 50 grams of protein, and 90 grams of carbs. This all-in-one approach makes it a convenient way to get the nutrients you need to support your workout goals.

Helps gain muscle mass

It contains creatine, whey, and carbs- a combination that packs a punch to give you more benefits. Creatine monohydrate enables you to gain lean muscle mass and bolsters strength and muscle recovery.

MCT helps your body absorb nutrients and reduce fats, helping to gain good muscle mass.

Increases endurance and lowers fatigue

We found that consuming maltodextrin either during or after a workout significantly increases endurance and lessens fatigue.

Product Ingredients

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer ingredients are all-natural and focused on supporting muscle growth, performance, and power. The ingredients include the following:

Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin (100g)- Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin is a great mass gainer and can help you bulk up quickly. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is a natural supplement made from 100 percent pure tapioca starch that is hypoallergenic, non-GMO, and certified kosher.

New Zealand Whey Protein Concentrate (62.5g)- Whey protein concentrate is a popular choice for those looking to gain mass. It's a rich source of protein and amino acids, and it's known to help build muscle. Whey protein concentrate is a protein powder made from whey, the liquid that separates from milk during cheese production. Mass Gainer uses a sole protein source from 100 percent grass-fed New Zealand Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

Coconut Milk Powder (6.65g) Natural Chocolate Flavor (6.3g)

Cocoa (6)- for flavoring.

Medium Chain Triglycerides (5.71g)- a type of fat that is more easily absorbed and metabolized by the body.

VitaFiber (3g)- a blend of prebiotic soluble fibers that promotes better digestion

Creatine monohydrate (3g)- promotes fat-free muscle mass and improves strength and power performance.

Sodium Chloride (1.2g)

Oat flour (1g)

Sweet Potato Powder (1g)- complex carb sources for slower digestion

Stevia and Monk Fruit (200 mg each) – additional sweeteners

Pros & Cons

Pros

No artificial sweeteners, coloring, and preservatives

Delivers rapidly-absorbing whey protein, clean carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel muscle growth and recovery

Doesn't skimp on quality

It helps you meet your calorie needs

It Contains added creatine monohydrate to bolster muscle recovery and strength

Has added Medium-Chain Triglycerides MCT fats

It carries a good amount of fiber

Derived from nature-based sources

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Transparent list of ingredients

Good satisfying taste

Cons

Lacks more vitamins and minerals

A little pricey than other mass gainers

Shipping takes a long time.

1:2 ratio of protein carb may not be enough for some users

High-saturated fat count

It may contain a variety of allergens.

Not appropriate for vegans

It could include side effects like stomach irritation, flushing, runny nose, and sweating. Symptoms are common and should go away as your body gets used to them but if they prolong, see your doctor.

Recommended Usage

Mix 2 scoops of Transparent Labs Mass Gainer with 16 ounces of low-fat or nonfat milk. Drink it immediately after working out, before going to sleep or after waking up, or before working out to provide the required fuel for high-intensity workouts.

If you're a beginner, you may want to start with half a serving and gradually increase the total dosage until you get the desired results.

Price

One tub of 15 servings (2 scoops/serving) costs $76.99 on their official website. You can avail of discounts and free shipping if you subscribe to get automatic refills.

Click here for the Lowest Price on Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Buyer Guide

With all the weight gainers for skinny guys on the market, finding the right product may be challenging.

Here's what you should look for in shopping for the right supplement to gain weight

Calorie content

The weight gainer supplement you must choose should have a lot of calories to help you gain weight. It works like this: The more calories you eat, the more weight you'll gain.

Protein source

Proteins tend to act and work differently in your body, so it is good to look for weight gainers for skinny guys with multiple protein sources. There are many sources of complete protein, but the best source is a weight gainer supplement.

Look for weight gainers that provide a concentrated source of calories and protein. You'll get even better results if your protein comes bundled with the nonessential amino acids.

Complete quality Protein

If you want to gain weight, it must be the right kind of weight; this is where you will need plenty of complete proteins. Quality protein is vital for our bodies to maintain and repair themselves, especially after exercise.

Quality protein helps to build and maintain muscle mass. A lack of complete protein in your diet can lead to fatigue, poor recovery from exercise, and even poor appetite.

Slow carbohydrates

You need a slow-digesting carbohydrate to help you increase insulin levels and gain weight. Insulin will ensure that all the protein you consume is properly absorbed and gets to your muscles. Go for complex carbohydrate sources like quinoa powder and oats.

Taste and Flavor

Ensure you like the supplement's taste and flavor because you will take it daily. It won't help if you cringe and dread the next time you take the supplement because you find the flavor disgusting.

Unnecessary ingredients

Look at the ingredients of each weight gainer supplement closely and avoid those that contain unnecessary additives and ingredients that could even be potentially harmful.

Skip artificial sweeteners and flavors, preservatives, and dyes. Good weight gainer supplements are also low in fat and sugars. You can be sure you will get all your body's nutritional needs without loading on unwanted extras.

Difference between weight gainer and mass gainer

We have alternately used weight gainer and mass gainer in this review. Let's differentiate the two.

Mass gainers are formulas that directly increase your calorie intakes, like supplements and protein shakes.

Weight gainers work indirectly in increasing your growth. They are the appetite enhancers that stimulate your hunger, help your body in nutrient absorption and metabolism, and improve sleep quality.

Just remember one thing- All mass gainers are weight gainers, but not all weight gainers are mass gainers.

Who needs to take weight gainers?

When do you need to take mass gainers? Here are some instances when you may want to take mass gainers:

If you have a small appetite

You are underweight, and you want to gain weight

You can only eat meals after long gaps. You can use the mass gainers as a snack

If you need to hit your macronutrient targets

If the food always available in your location is all junk or unhealthy.

FAQs

Can I buy these supplements without a prescription?

Absolutely yes! A doctor's prescription is not required to use Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition, AppetiteMax, and Transparent Labs Weight Gainer. You can simply order them from their official websites or online vendors in any quantity.

Can I add mass or gain weight just by taking supplements?

The direct answer is No. Mass Gainers don't work like magic despite all the marketing hype that some companies do to promote and sell their products.

Muscle and mass building takes time and hard work. You need to exert effort to work out, eat a proper diet, and take Mass Gainers to help you along the way. If you take a weight gainer and don't work out, chances are all you will gain is body fat.

Taking only supplements will not make you gain weight or help you reach your weight goals. You need to have a balanced calorie surplus diet, a workout plan, and take the weight gainer supplements to get maximum benefits.

When do the results kick in?

Results for taking the best weight gainer for skinny guys depend on many factors like the frequency of use, workout plan, and how the supplement works for you.

While some users reported seeing changes and results as soon as two or three weeks, others may take longer.

Are these weight gainers legal?

The three Mass Gainers reviewed above are legal. They do not contain artificial or illegal hormones to speed up your weight gain goals.

Can weight gainers replace food to help you gain weight?

Supplements are not designed to replace foods. We recommend using the best weight gainer, a well-balanced, calorie-surplus diet, and a resistance-workout plan to ensure you get maximum benefits and gain a healthy weight.

When is the best time to take a mass gainer?

The best time to use a mass gainer depends on your goals. If you are bulking up, take your mass gainer as a supplement between your regular meals.

Don't replace your meals with the mass gainer. They should be an addition to your existing meal plan. Always include the three macronutrients you need to gain mass: carbohydrates, fat, and protein.

Conclusion

After comparing the three products, we found Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition as the best weight gainer for skinny guys. It's more than just ordinary meal replacements or protein shakes.

Mass Gainer Crazy Nutrition has the best features to bulk up, increase gains, help you build strength and endurance, and provide a speedy recovery for your muscles after workouts.

One more thing to remember is that while mass gainers can be helpful for some people, they're unnecessary or may not work for everyone.

As a rule, always consult your doctor or a healthcare professional before starting any supplement. We hope our review can help you gain weight and bulk up.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.

For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.