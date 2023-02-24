Deciding what cologne you want to wear can be a difficult task, especially for us men. There are so many colognes out there, it’s hard to know where to start. Cologne is a crucial attribute for any occasion and what better way to start the new year, than with a new scent.

Adding cologne to your “getting ready routine” is a must. Not only will it make you smell good, it also makes you feel good and gives you peace of mind — whether you’re on a night out, in the office, or hitting the gym.

This list compiles what we think are the 27 best colognes for men in 2023, providing a comprehensive list of a range of colognes that have unique features. This includes the scent, the mood it’s trying to create, the aesthetics and more!

There are so many colognes on the market that it was difficult to make this list, and these have been ranked in an order which we feel fits best — giving you a bit of everything to improve your selections this year.

This list of the best colognes for men has it all, from fresh to fruity notes, woody to musky, summer or winter aromatics. So without further ado, let’s get into our selection of the best colognes for men to try in 2023.

1. Atlantis Eau De Parfum by Blu Atlas



Atlantis Eau De Parfum by Blu Atlas

Influenced by the scents and sights of the coastal jungle in Bali, Atlantis ranks as our top pick for the 27 best cologne for men 2023. From the many notable colognes on this list, Atlantis triumphs all. Ranked as the best fragrance by US Weekly , you will be first drawn to this cologne due to the elegance of the fragrance bottle which is Matte Black with black lettering (the magnetic cap also keeps the fragrance fresh).

Now to the fragrance. The top notes from Atlantis are lemon, blackcurrant, and bergamot that mix together for a sensational combination. The undertones you will find, include lavender, peach, clary sage, orris, oak-moss, and violet — making this cologne perfect for any occasion (which is something we most definitely want when purchasing a cologne). The pleasant and clean scent will guarantee an array of compliments and don’t be surprised if people stop to ask what cologne you are wearing!

Blu Atlas have formulated Atlantis using only premium ingredients from the citrus top notes right through to the subtle undertones. Their product also meets all industry clean standards excluding any parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. Did we mention it is vegan too?

Atlantis makes the perfect gift for someone in your life or just for yourself. This bottle comes in a 3.4oz/100ml and will see you through 2023 and beyond. When you apply Blu Atlas in the morning before work it’ll be sure to last throughout the night, helping give you a bit of extra confidence.

2. CALVIN KLEIN “EUPHORIA MEN”



CALVIN KLEIN “EUPHORIA MEN”

“Euphoria Men” by Calvin Klein is a classic and it was launched in 2006. While you can wear it all year round, it’s a timeless scent that is perfect for those colder months. The aroma is unique, often described as fresh spicy or warm spicy. The top notes of ginger & pepper sound strange, but you will have to try it for yourself to experience their warming effects.

Beyond the top notes, you will find sage, cedar wood and black basil. If you’re trying to impress a certain special someone, then try this cologne by Calvin Klein. The longevity of this cologne ranges from 5-6 hours, but the scent is romantic and can be potent enough to attract the object of your attraction.

3. Versace “The Dreamer”



Versace “The Dreamer”

Versace produced this magical cologne during the 2010’s and you will find “The Dreamer” range still popular with many. This sits as our third choice for the 27 best cologne for men 2023 and the cologne comes in a 100ml spray bottle.

Made up of a smooth blend of wild and aromatic plants, the notes you’ll find in “The Dreamer” are a mix of tarragon and mugwort freshness. This luxury goods company sure knows elegance, combining the tarragon and mugwort with notes of amber. “The Dreamer’s” finish is masculine and if you’re after an ultra masculine scent, this could be the one for you.

4. Hugo BOSS “Bottled by night”



Hugo BOSS “Bottled by night”

Another cologne from the 2010’s, “Boss Bottled by Night” is a brimming with woody accords. From the product description the fragrance wants you to be ambitious — a slogan we can get behind (when you smell good, you feel good).

Two sizes are available for “Boss Bottled by Night” with the standard 100ml and the 200ml option. We think this fragrance brings the charm and could be the perfect touch to an evening outfit. Described as addictive, the fragrance top notes are lavender and birch. This will last you up to 6 hours and is a great option for a night out or a dinner date.

5. POLO BLUE BY RALPH LAUREN EDT SPRAY

POLO BLUE BY RALPH LAUREN EDT SPRAY



Ranked at number 5 of the best cologne for men 2023 is “Polo Blue” by Ralph Lauren. This product doubles as a cologne and aftershave, making it perfect for the multi-tasking man. This is a standout cologne this year and the addition of the summery freshness aroma makes for a memorable scent.

The lively blend of melon, cucumber, and bergamot notes that come through aren’t too overpowering or assuming — but adds a nice fruity touch. This fragrance can be dressed up or dressed down for everyday use.

6. BURBERRY “Hero”



BURBERRY “Hero”

The Burberry “ Hero” bottle is a modern reimagination of timeless Burberry fragrances from the past. The fragrance is strong and modern — definitely noticeable in a good way.

“Hero” is a memorable fusion of pine needles and different types of Cedar wood including Atlas, Himalayan, and Virginia. This is a long-lasting fragrance that could see you through a night out or a day at work -— giving you that assurance and confidence that you smell great all day!

7. CALVIN KLEIN “ETERNITY FOR MEN PARFUM”



CALVIN KLEIN “ETERNITY FOR MEN PARFUM”

Second on the list for Calvin Klein, is the Calvin Klein “Eternity for men”. This is a cologne bursts with an aromatic mix of spearmint oil and lavender oil. Overall, the cologne has a powerful and lingering scent and is quite memorable, so avoid this one if you’re into more subtle scents. This is a completely vegan fragrance, and uses sustainable sourced ingredients. Calvin Klein is well versed in crafting colognes that can woo the object of your affection, and this cologne is no different.

8. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH “AWAY TONIGHT MEN”

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH “AWAY TONIGHT MEN”



Abercrombie & Fitch, the all authentic clothing brand, has broadened its scope and they sure know what they’re doing with their “Away Tonight” Cologne.

Abercrombie & Fitch have likened “away tonight” as something to capture the anticipation of the evening to come, alongside the magnetic energy of being with friends.

This product was relaunched in 2022, and the aromas go hand and hand with spring/fall. Citrus grapefruit, pink pepper and bergamot are the top notes you will get from this cologne.

9. YVES SAINT LAURENT Y MEN



YVES SAINT LAURENT Y MEN

Yves Saint Laurent’s cologne “Y” is an alcohol-free and aromatic cologne launched back in 2017. The fragrances was named “Y” as it desires to capture those in Generation Y (those who were born in the 1980s and 1990s).

They see their fragrance as a way to capture the spirit of youth — seeking to offer something a bit different. The combination you get from Yves Saint Laurent’s “Y” is aldehydes, bergamot, ginger, mint, and lemon. It has the perfect balance between strength and freshness — making it the ideal cologne for you during the warmer months.

10. GIVENCHY GENTLEMAN

GIVENCHY GENTLEMAN



Coming in at number ten for the 27 best cologne for men 2023, is “Gentlemen” by Givenchy. This amber and vanilla fragrance for men was launched in 2022. You can tell by the look of the bottle that this Givenchy cologne is luxurious and perfect to use on an occasion when you want to dress to impress.

Like many of the colognes on this list, bergamot is the top note. You may also notice the infused whisky when smelling this cologne, as Givenchy has used aromatic barley from a refined Scottish distillery. For some it can be overpowering, whereas others find this scent addictive. For us, the name “Gentlemen” Givenchy truly sums up this cologne. The longevity of this cologne is 4 hours, but there’s no harm in doubling the dose for this fragrance to last longer.

11. JEAN PAUL GAULTIER SCANDAL POUR HOMME

11. JEAN PAUL GAULTIER SCANDAL POUR HOMME



The “Scandal Pour Homme” was launched in 2021, and combines a unique accord of aromas — ranging from clary sage, to citrus fruits such as mandarin and orange. Some of the middle notes or undertones you will get from this cologne is caramel, hence the uniqueness. From the caramel, you will also find subtle hints of vanilla or tonka flavours adding to a sweetness of this cologne. From some other reviews of “Scandal Pour Homme” we’ve seen online, many are inclined to want to taste the cologne — we can assure you that’s a bad idea!

12. PRADA LUNA ROSSA OCEAN



PRADA LUNA ROSSA OCEAN

Another cologne that came out in 2021, is the “Luna Rossa Ocean” cologne by Prada. American actor Jake Gyllenhaal fronts the new campaign for the “Luna Rossa Ocean”, a fragrance which only lasts around two to three hours. In saying that, the notes you’ll get from this Cologne by Prada can be compared to a cocktail of citrus, with notes of lavender and sage shining through. This cologne is perfect for work or casual use.

13. Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Yellow Dream



Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Yellow Dream

This fresh and clean cologne by Valentino combines an aroma of sweet and spicy, using a unique combination of sweet pineapple and citrus combined with ginger and spices. “Uomo Born in Roma Yellow Dream” makes for an energising cologne fit for everyday use and perfect for a date. The punch of pineapple you get from this is addictive and the finish is not too overpowering. Overall, it’s a great cologne to have in your collection.

14. VERSACE POUR HOMME

VERSACE POUR HOMME

The iconic versace aromatic fougere fragrance for men is a classic summer fragrance. The “Pour Homme Versace” for men can be compared to a fruit bowl of aromatic citrus, making it perfect for the warmer months. The main accords from this cologne by Versace are lemon, bergamot, neroli and rose de mai. We’re a real fan of this fragrance bottle with the logo in the centre and “Versace” across the seal adding to the elegance of this cologne.

15. VERSACE MAN EAU FRAICHE



VERSACE MAN EAU FRAICHE

The “Man Eau Fraiche” by Versace has some similarities to the Versace “Pour Homme” fragrance seen at number 14 of the 27 Best colognes for men 2023. Like “Pour Homme,” this is another cologne fit for summer with the combination of smooth fruits, spice, citrus, and sycamore wood shining through. The cologne is not too loud, but performs adequately and application in the morning will see you throughout the day. Depending on your budget, sacrificing the quality of product the “Pour Homme” has may be worth it, as the “Man Eau Fraiche” is still an excellent cologne for 2023.

16. THIERRY MUGLER ALIEN MAN



THIERRY MUGLER ALIEN MAN

The nose behind this fragrance by Mugler was Jean-Christophe Hérault. The “”Alien man” is a take on their earlier “Alien” fragrance, with the amber wood essence coming through. It definitely is more masculine if you are in favour of stronger scents.

The fragrance launched in 2018, and in a selection of the 50ml or 100ml size. The top notes (aside from the amber wood base note), are dill, mint, lavender, thyme, and lemon. The mix of these fresh accords makes this fragrance pop with zestiness with these elegant tones.

17. JEAN PAUL GAULTIER LE MALE



JEAN PAUL GAULTIER LE MALE

“Le Male” by Jean Paul is one of the older colognes on this list, launching in 1995. We think this has a deserving spot here at number 17. This fragrance has always been very popular, and for many this brings back positive memories of the past and the aromatically sweet composition has aged perfectly.

Many words can be used to describe this fragrance. It’s intense, modern, masculine, yet gentle all in one. You will find this fragrance perfect for a night out — with the star of the show being the vanilla accords adding a touch of sweetness. Other top notes you will get from “Le Male” are the mint, lavender and bergamot, with the heart being composed of cinnamon as well as orange blossom. The casing of this wonderful cologne is quite vintage and unique.

18. HUGO BOSS UNLIMITED



HUGO BOSS UNLIMITED

Hugo Boss “Unlimited” contains a cautiously selected composition of ingredients to create a fresh and modern take on a classic masculine scent. Encased in a white fragrance bottle, this Hugo Boss cologne encompasses freshness, ensuring energy and masculinity all in one.

First bottled in 1998, the note that you will first get from “Unlimited” is a combination of mint and pineapple. This long lasting fragrance is an ideal cologne for all day at work, but this is typically best for those long summer nights.

19. JIMMY CHOO MAN INTENSE

JIMMY CHOO MAN INTENSE

“Man intense” is destined for a thrill seeker, who lives in the now, embraces a zest for life, and that needs an accompanying fragrance. This fragrance was launched in 2016 by Jimmy Choo, a leading global luxury brand offering a sense of glamour and a playfully daring spirit.

Their fragrance Man intense certainly encapsulates this. This cologne is practical for both day and night, giving you the confidence that you need. Now, to the aromas, “Man Intense” top notes are melon, lavender and mandarin orange. This combination brings a zest and pop of freshness. A cool feature about this cologne is the crocodile leather detailing on its cap — but this doesn’t make it vegan-friendly.

20. Narciso Rodriguez For Him

Narciso Rodriguez For Him

Next up on the list is Narciso Rodriguez “bleu noir” for him. This cologne offers a mysterious and endearing mix of aromas to capture the charm and confidence of the modern man. This perfume was inspired from the great masculine fougere fragrances from the 1980’s, and combines cardamom, cypress, bergamot, and citrus fruits.

The fragrance settles nicely, and is a new take on old classics. The utterly addictive “bleu noir” cologne is long lasting and perfect on those cold winter nights — especially when you’re dressed to impress.

21. DAVIDOFF Cool water



DAVIDOFF Cool water

Does it get more classic than “Cool Water” by Davidoff? The fragrance reminds us of a nostalgic sea breeze which makes it a sensational summer cologne. This vintage fragrance was launched in 1988 and not much has changed since, largely due to their success for many years.

This cologne can be seen as “soapy,” but Davidoff “cool water” achieves this well — the freshness you get from the cologne comes from the mint, lavender, and sea water. This all-time classic definitely makes the list of the best colognes for men in 2023.

22. MONTBLANC EXPLORER



MONTBLANC EXPLORER

The “Explorer” by Montblanc is a woody & leathery aromatic fragrance. “Explorer” was launched in 2019 and prepares you to discover new horizons. Like many of the colognes above, you will find bursts of bergamot from Italy. The citrus notes are bright and not too overpowering.

We are fond of the story and lengths the creators went to properly curate the Montblanc “Explorer”. From reading online, they found new ingredients and manufacturing methods deriving from South Africa to Haiti, Italy, Germany, and Indonesia. It was a truly fascinating journey, making you appreciate the lengths a creator of cologne must go through to find their desired fragrance.

23. RALPH LAUREN POLO RED



RALPH LAUREN POLO RED

The Ralph Lauren “Polo Red” is another fragrance that can take you to the next level this year. The bottle is sophisticated with the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo logo in the centre of this elegant red bottle. The luxurious cologne is an instant classic with the fresh citrus aromas paired with cranberry. This combination is quite sharp, but balances out the subtle sweetness. The fragrance can last up to a good 4-6 hours, which is enough time if you’re going out for a while.

24. KARL LAGERFELD HAMBURG ALSTER



KARL LAGERFELD HAMBURG ALSTER



Karl Lagerfelds’ “Hamburg Alster” is ranked number 24 on our list for the 27 best colognes. This is a new fragrance launched in 2021, and one which you may not have heard of yet.

The cologne is available in 60ml bottles, and was named after Karl Lagerfeld home town, Hamburg (so obviously this is a curation close to the heart). The cologne is pungent with aquatic freshness, mixed with aromas like mandarin and glacial mint. The base of the cologne is made of a deep and strong scent of woody notes, moss and musk. We prefer this cologne in the summer, as in our opinion, the citrus notes aren’t as fragrant in the cooler months of the year.

25. KARL LAGERFELD BOIS D'AMBRE EDT



KARL LAGERFELD BOIS DAMBRE EDT

The “Bois D’Ambre” is another cologne from Karl Lagerfeld, and was released after the death of its curator in 2021. The “Bios D’Ambre” is unique as it is more of an amber woody fragrance (the base note).

Something about this type of aroma is perfect for the winter, as it almost brings you a sense of warmth and comfort. The top note from this cologne is bergamot. This is what you’ll notice first, but overall it has a lovely finish. This cologne is suitable for everyday wear, lasting between 4-6 hours when used.

26. HOLLISTER “CANYON RUSH FOR HIM”



HOLLISTER “CANYON RUSH FOR HIM”

“Canyon Rush for him” is a hypnotic fragrance that encapsulates the essence of a downhill adrenaline rush. This spicy aromatic has top notes of black pepper, violet leaves, and watermelon. Hollister are typically not known for producing colognes, but this venture has left a long lasting impression. This fragrance is cool and crisp, yet the scent is still masculine and held in high regard. The application of “Canyon Rush” will only last 3-4 hours, something you may want to keep in mind if you pick this up in 2023.

27. ISSEY MIYAKE FUSION D'ISSEY IGO CAP EDT



ISSEY MIYAKE FUSION DISSEY IGO CAP EDT

Awakening your senses with “Fusion d’Issey Eau de Toilette,” the innovative cologne from Issey Miyake. We've included this travel friendly cologne as it could be used for those who like to travel light.

The design is compact and this helps to avoid any unwanted leaks in your luggage or carry-on bag. The “Fusion d’Issey Eau de Toilette” combines a strength and balance of aromatic scents, such as a warm volcanic wood essence — paired with the brightness of lemon.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you still need a bit of help choosing your cologne from our list of the best colognes for men or you need tips on the best way to apply them, here are a few FAQ’s which may help you!

What’s the best way to apply cologne?

Unlike popular belief, spraying the air and walking into the mist, or rubbing it between your wrists is not the best method. In fact half of the mist ends up on the floor and rubbing the cologne can kill the scent. This is essentially a waste of your hard-earned money.

Here are a few things to remember when applying:

• You want to spray perfume on dry skin, holding the bottle about 3-4 inches from your skin.

• The best body parts to apply cologne on are on your neck, jaw, chest, shoulders, and elbows. This creates a nice scent trail which will carry throughout the day.

• Don’t rub the cologne in, this only breaks the cologne’s molecular bond which essentially dilutes the scent.

• Less is more . Don’t be that guy with the overpowering scent. Something subtle is still nice!

Is it okay to put cologne on your clothes?

We’ve all been there. Usually when you’re in a rush wanting to smell nice, you think putting cologne on your clothes might be the best option. However, the oils from the cologne may not only stain your clothes, but the scent won’t carry as well as if it was sprayed on your skin.

How much cologne do I need to wear when applying?

This depends on how strong you want your scent to be and how potent your cologne is. This may mean a bit of experimenting on what works best for you. A general rule of thumb is using 2-3 sprays per application.

What are the top, middle, and base notes?

As referred to in the list above, there are different notes that you get from colognes and these make fragrances you’ll find when applying to your skin. First are the top notes, this is the first impression you will get — usually with lighter aromas that disappear quickly. Middle notes make up the body of the blend and take 10-20 minutes to develop on the skin. The base notes are what lasts the longest. Common base notes are woods and musk.

How long do colognes last?

Typically, colognes last about a year (but some can last longer), meaning it's the perfect time for you to get a new cologne for 2023!

How do you store cologne properly?

When storing cologne, it’s important to keep it in a dark, cool and dry place (this will make sure your cologne is protected from the heat and humidity). If stored incorrectly, this can damage the bottle and affect the quality fragrance.