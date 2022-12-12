24 Best Selling Men’s Colognes Of 2023

Thanks to its versatile fragrance profile and long-lasting staying power, Atlantis from Blu Atlas has quickly become one of the best selling men’s colognes. This eau de parfum is made for a man with an adventurous spirit. It’s layered with citrus-forward, fresh notes that transport you to the lush and invigorating coastal jungles of Bali.

Atlantis opens up with bright top notes of blackcurrant, lemon and bergamot. In the middle, fruity notes of apricot and peach are paired with herby lavender and clary sage. Warm and earthy notes of oak moss, musk, orris, violet, and ambrette seed ground the fragrance at the base.

What’s even more enticing about this cologne is that it’s made with clean, premium ingredients, so there’s no need to worry about questionable additives. This Blu Atlas fragrance is made without parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes or preservatives and is completely vegan and cruelty-free.

2. Diptyque Orphéon

If you’re willing to spend big for an amazing smelling cologne, we highly recommend the super popular Orphéon from Diptyque. It’s inspired by the lively nightlife of Paris in the 1960s, and perfectly fit for the charismatic man who is the life of the party. This unisex fragrance is created with crisp, woody and warm notes for an enticing scent that is suitable for virtually all occasions and seasons.

At the top, Orphéon opens up with juniper berries, which add a fruity layer to the eau de parfum. A middle note of floral jasmine is layered over mysterious and alluring base notes of cedar and tonka bean, which add a deeper woody and warm characteristic to the fragrance.

3. World of Chris Collins Tokyo Blue

World of Chris Collins offers some of our favorite colognes, thanks to the company’s incredible ability to create unique, expertly layered fragrances. Recently, the World of Chris Collins scent that is a favorite among many men is Tokyo Blue, a cologne with a fresh and floral fragrance profile. Since it’s a parfum (which has a high concentration of fragrance oils), it’s built to have excellent longevity on the skin.

Tokyo Blue opens with notes of citrusy bergamot, green galbanum and floral ylang ylang. The floral and earthy notes continue in the middle, with violet leaf, mimosa, orange blossom, rose and orris. At the base, this World of Chris Collins fragrance settles into a warmer aroma, with notes of cedarwood and musk.

4. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt

If freshness is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt, which has long been a fan favorite. Thanks to the cologne’s somewhat subtle yet undeniably inviting fragrance profile, we particularly recommend this fragrance for daily use. It has that universally pleasing aroma that is just as appropriate for the office as for weekend wear. While the lighter fragrance lends itself to spring and summer, it definitely works as a year-round cologne.

This refreshing scent starts with a top note of floral and musky ambrette seed, which is joined by fresh sea salt in the middle. Sage rounds out the fragrance at the base, bringing an earthy and woody element to the cologne.

5. Cartier Declaration

To continue with the fresh fragrance trend, we recommend Declaration by Cartier. What makes this eau de toilette stand out among the rest is the addition of spicy notes, which adds an energizing zing to the fragrance.

Declaration blends floral, crisp and woody notes, starting off with bitter orange and bergamot. Cardamom makes up the middle layer, adding an earthy spiciness to the fragrance profile. Amber, oakmoss, cedar and vetiver at the base add a warm, woody and earthy depth.

While this may be an EDT, there’s no need to worry about poor longevity. Declaration has excellent staying power on the skin, and will keep you smelling fresh all day. We’re especially loving this option for wear during warmer weather.

6. Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum

One of the dark and mysterious colognes that continues to be our go-to is the well-loved Black Orchid by Tom Ford. Packaged in an opulent gold bottle, this unisex parfum (which has incredible longevity) is the epitome of luxury. It has a rich, warm fragrance profile with floral notes that is ideal for wear during the fall and winter, as the weather becomes more frigid.

Black Orchid features a unique mix of ylang ylang, rum, black plum and, of course, black orchid. These are balanced by patchouli in the base, which adds an earthy and lightly sweet aroma to the decadent fragrance.

7. Le Labo Thé Noir 29