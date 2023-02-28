There are often so many shampoos and conditioners in the market, it can be tricky to decide which one is right for you. Curly hair, wavy hair, color-treated or permed, fine or thick hair, dry or oily, there is a wide range of unique combinations of hair types, with shampoos and conditioners to match.

Trying to figure out which shampoo and conditioner will work well with your hair and scalp can become challenging and tiresome. Don’t worry, we have done some of the heavy lifting for you. We compiled a list of the 22 best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023.

Within this list we know you’ll find something that suits your hair and scalp needs. For most hair products, using the shampoo in conjunction with the conditioner from the same brand often yields better results as the hair absorbs the added moisture and nutrients that strengthen hair.

Shampoo is primarily used to clean the hair and scalp, removing dust, dirt, and buildup that accumulates over time. The target area when applying shampoo should be the scalp and the roots of your hair. This is where most of the buildup and dirt accumulates, as well as the oils if you have oily hair.

For those who have sensitive scalps as a result of psoriasis or suffer from dandruff, the shampoo you select will play a significant role in managing or perpetuating these issues, as they are concentrated on this part of the head. It is therefore important to select the appropriate shampoo that won't dry your skin and hair out further, but will nourish and hydrate them with oils and nutrients to restore health.

In general, you shouldn’t shampoo the ends of your hair very often, as this may cause the already dry ends to dry out further, increasing the likelihood of damage. Conditioners, on the other hand, should be concentrated on the ends and mid range of the hair, rather than the scalp.

Conditioners are designed to moisturize and smooth out your hair, making it easier to detangle and comb through. This reduces the risk of broken and split ends. For this reason, you should use conditioner following each shampoo wash, to add moisture to the hair and prevent future damage from grooming, styling, and environmental irritants.

This comprehensive list of the best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023 contains a range of individual shampoos, select, conditioners, and some shampoo and conditioner combinations. We suggest you read through the list to find the shampoo and conditioner that is best for you.

With a wide range designed for varying needs, there is a product for all hair types on this list. Whatever your hair type is, we are sure you’ll find a shampoo here that will support a healthier,cleaner head of hair you’ll proudly show off every day.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner



Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner are number one when it comes to the best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023. This shampoo integrates vegan biotin, saw palmetto, and jojoba protein to strengthen and fortify your hair.

The saw palmetto works as an anti-inflammatory and provides hydration deep into the hair follicles and the scalp. This helps to reduce dry scalp and dandruff. Jojoba oil, on the other hand, is high in vitamins A, E, and D, and the similarity of its properties allow for easy absorption into the skin.

The antioxidants and fatty acids improve hair growth by supporting blood circulation and supplying nutrients to the hair follicles. Overall, the clean and natural ingredients derived from plant, mineral, and fruit origins improve scalp health and reduce hair shedding of hair that naturally occurs.

Blu Atlas Shampoo also contains aloe vera, which calms the scalp and soothes the skin to reduce irritation. This product works to restore health to the scalp and hair while cleaning and removing dirt and excess buildup to leave you with fresh, lively hair.

When applying Blu Atlas Shampoo onto wet or damp hair, lather it in gently before rinsing thoroughly. To top it off, these products are vegan and cruelty free, and do not contain any artificial fragrances, sulfates, or parabens.

For all the men out there, we highly recommend you give the Blu Atlas shampoo and conditioner a try to restore the soft and shiny nature of your hair. If you are considering buying the shampoo, we recommend their subscription service which delivers a bottle each month and gives you 20% off each bottle. This is a deal worth taking.

2. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner



Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner

Next on our list is Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner, featuring the key ingredient, tea tree oil. This best-selling shampoo uses tea tree oil to reduce scalp irritation and dandruff. It’s also infused with lavender and peppermint to leave your scalp feeling cool but feeling clean and fresh.

This ingredient combo, dubbed the Tingle Complex, provides you with a delicate aromatherapy experience as you strengthen and revive your hair. The conditioner also contains tea tree oil to revive and renew the hair, making it soft and easy to detangle. As you lather the conditioner into the hair, its moisture balance will be restored and the hair is left more luscious than before. Use Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner together to maximize the benefits of both, and bathe in the sweet, invigorating scent of freshness after washing.

These products are vegan, color-safe, and contain no parabens. For men who are looking for a good shampoo and conditioner combo, we are positive you will like these; they are suitable for all hair types, but particularly those who have an irritated or dry scalp.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner



Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner

Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner are both recipients of the Allure 2022 Readers Choice award. No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo was formulated with the brand’s patented Bond-Building Chemistry to deeply nourish and repair hair. For those men whose hair is exposed to everyday environmental stresses, the No. 4 shampoo is a good option.

Hair naturally becomes damaged and hair bonds break as a result of weather, work, chemical treatments, and simple combing, which can cause frizziness and split ends. This shampoo will restore pH balance to your hair while making hair easier to manage and creating a shiny finish. Apply this shampoo onto the roots of the hair and lather into the scalp gently to ensure deep hydration and restoration.

The No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is best used after shampooing to support easy-to-manage hair. As the bonds in the broken hair are coated in the conditioner, the bonds are re-linked to reduce the physical appearance of frizziness and restore split ends. Use this conditioner to bring shine back to your hair and leave a protective layer to avoid breakage in the future.

These products are particularly good for men who don’t have the time or inclination to keep up with the maintenance of their hair, but want the healthy look and smooth finish that the No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner provide. Focus the conditioner on the ends of the hair after shampooing to thoroughly coat hair in a protective layer.

This shampoo and conditioner are suitable for all hair types, whether it has been permed or color-treated, as they contain no phthalates, parabens, or harmful sulfates. To keep your hair strong and clean, use Olaplex Bond Maintenance in your hair care routine every day.

4. Redken Extreme Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner

Redken Extreme Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner



Redken’s Extreme Strengthening Shampoo was designed for damaged hair. Infused with amino acids and arginine to fortify hair strands, this is a major contender for men who are seeking a reputable brand of shampoo and conditioner.

The citric acid in the shampoo works to smooth our hair and create shine. This shampoo works with all hair types and textures but will work best for men who have dry and damaged hair, as this shampoo will strengthen and hydrate. Wash your hair with this Extreme Strengthening Shampoo to clean and fortify the weak areas of your hair. The conditioner will further strengthen the hair as it nourishes the ends.

5. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo



Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo

This one is for the men who need some magic to restore health to their hair. Just as the name suggests, this shampoo will repair split ends and strengthen the strands. B vitamins add volume and sheen as they nourish hair damaged by heat or chemical treatments.

One of the benefits of Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo is that it cleans, strengthens, and repairs without weighing your hair down or removing the natural oils your body creates. The formula is made with 95% ingredients from natural sources, without formaldehyde or formaldehyde-inducing compounds, which can cause hair loss and other serious health issues.

Briogeo suggests massaging the shampoo into the roots and the tips of the hair for a full restoration. Follow up with Briogeo Don’t Despair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask or their Super Moisture Conditioner.

6. American Crew 3 in 1



American Crew 3 in 1

American Crew 3-in-1 is a shampoo, conditioner, and body wash all packaged up in one bottle. This might just be perfect for our male friends who like to keep a simple but solid routine. If you are on the move often or like to wash up after a hearty gym session, American Crew 3-in-1 is the perfect product to take with you.

The three main ingredients are dimethicone, citric acid, and sage leaf extract. Dimethicone smooths and moisturizes your hair to make it easy to detangle, and it hydrates the skin. The citric acid cleans and revitalizes the scalp and skin while providing a fresh scent. Sage leaf extract softens your skin after cleaning and gives your hair a soft, shiny finish.

For the conditioning to really take effect, leave American Crew 3-in-1 on your hair for two to three minutes before rinsing it out thoroughly. This is one of our favorite picks for the best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023.

7. Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner

Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner

At number 8 is Every Man Jack’s 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner. This 2-in-1 combo was made for the everyday man: straight to the point, effective, and fast.

Apply this shampoo and conditioner to your hair to cleanse it of the dirt and buildup throughout the day, and rehydrate it after it has been out in the elements. The nourishment will be felt with stronger, more resilient hair.

This shampoo and conditioner combo is made for use on all hair types, and is packed with naturally derived and plant-based ingredients, such as shea butter and aloe vera. Your hair care doesn’t need to be complicated with this bottle. To top it off, the 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner comes in a range of scents, so you can choose the fragrance you like the most.

8. SheaMoisture Men Refreshing Vetiver and Neroli Men’s Shampoo and Conditioner



SheaMoisture Men Refreshing Vetiver and Neroli Men’s Shampoo and Conditioner

Although SheaMoisture offers a wide range of products that are great for your hair, this shampoo and conditioner has been designed specifically to meet the needs of men. Moisturizing is at the heart of the shampoo formula to rejuvenate and restore healthy and hydrated hair.

The shampoo has been infused with neroli oil, vetiver oil, and ethically sourced shea butter to add richness to your hair. There are no sulfates, parabens, or mineral oils in this product, making it safe to use on color-treated, heat-treated, or permed hair.

The conditioner is very similar in design, although it is made to bring softness and smoothness to your hair. Infused with coconut oil, the very same shea butter, and maca root, this conditioner will enrich your hair with moisture while keeping it light and bouncy for later styling. Use the shampoo and conditioner together to really bring life back to your hair.

9. Dove Men + Care Sport Care Endurance 3-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash



Dove Men + Care Sport Care Endurance 3-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash

Our number 9 pick is this 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash by Dove Men + Care. This is a full body solution designed for those men who are on the move or want an effective cleaner after sweat-inducing sport and activities. The 3-in-1 product will deliver an all-over clean and a fresh scent from infused orange peel extract to keep you smelling great!

The Dove + Care 3-in-1 will shampoo and clean your hair, remove excess dirt and sweat from your body, and deliver ultimate hydration from the scalp to the skin on your whole body. There’s really no going wrong with this long lasting, fresh 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

10. Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men



Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men

Brickell’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Men was crafted using naturally derived, effective ingredients such as mint, tea tree oil, and aloe vera. This shampoo works effectively for all hair types; it works to soothe the scalp and hair to reduce irritation and promote a healthier scalp.

As the aloe vera moisturizes the scalp and the cooling mint soothes it, tea tree oil provides anti-bacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties, so your dry and itchy scalp will become a thing of the past. Bruckell makes grooming and skincare products for men and distributes to over 20 countries worldwide, so you can access this powerful formula wherever you are.

11. Head & Shoulders Charcoal Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner for Men

Head & Shoulders Charcoal Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner for Men



Head & Shoulders is well known for their shampoos designed to combat dandruff. Now they offer a product dedicated specifically for men, the Head and Shoulders Charcoal Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner for men. The charcoal has the ability to remove toxins and draw out oily buildup and dirt.

Use this 2-in-1 product to save time and money, cleaning your hair and nourishing it at the same time. With regular use, you’ll notice a reduction in visible flakes, and your itchiness and dry scalp will subside to give you flake-free hair over time. This shampoo is also infused with almond oil, lemon extract, peppermint, and tea tree oil for a fresh fragrance.

12. Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo and Keratin Strengthening Conditioner



Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo and Keratin Strengthening Conditioner

At number 12 is Lumin Keratin Recovery Shampoo and Strengthening Conditioner for men. Both of these products use keratin as the primary ingredient. This is no surprise, as keratin is essential to hair strand development and strengthening. It works as it is absorbed into the hair cuticle to support hair growth, and gives your hair a shiny and smooth finish.

This shampoo and conditioner is best suited for those with straight hair who want to tame the fly-aways and are maybe looking for a smoother style, although it is suitable for all hair types. Use the Keratin Recovery Shampoo and Strengthening Conditioner if you have particularly limp or damaged hair to see just how much stronger and healthier your hair will be after just one wash.

13. Hims Thick Fix Shampoo

Hims Thick Fix Shampoo



Hims Thick Fix Shampoo restores volume and visible bounce to your hair with the use of saw palmetto. This shampoo will deliver a deep clean to your roots and hair, removing the buildup of oils and excess weight that may leave your hair looking and feeling flat.

Thick Fix Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is made without the use of mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrances, dyes or silicones for a cleaner, healthier product. Hims suggests the best way to use this product is to apply it to your hair and lather, letting it sit for one minute before rinsing it out.

14. Method Men Sea + Surf 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner



Method Men Sea + Surf 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

This no-fuss 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner is another premium contender for the best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023. Method Men Sea + Surf gives men an easy-to-use shampoo that removes dirt and conditioner that hydrates the hair and scalp.

Key ingredients include jojoba oil, coconut oil, and argan oil for the ultimate natural moisture combination. One of the highlights of this product is the clean, crisp fragrance that takes you right back to the freedom of the salty beach and the crashing waves.

15. Bevel 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Bevel 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

Another effective option for men who have problems with dandruff is the 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner by Bevel. The formula for this has been crafted to reduce the dryness of your scalp and replace it with moist, hydrated skin that doesn’t flake or cause itchiness.

By removing the build-up of dirt and using this pH-balanced recipe, you can make dandruff a problem of the past. This shampoo and conditioner combination is specifically designed for men with textured hair who need additional hydration to keep their scalps healthy.

16. Mane Root Activator Conditioner

Mane Root Activator Conditioner

Mane’s Root Activator Conditioner is one of our favorite picks for its ability to protect and care for the hair from its roots. The result of this is healthier hair and a scalp that promotes hair growth.

Mane Root Activator Conditioner will help you reverse the effects of aging, thinning hair as it rebuilds and stimulates more growth. In as soon as 12 weeks you will visibly notice thicker, fuller hair with nourished hair follicles. If you are worried about thinning hair, this conditioner should be a top contender for you.

17. The Bowery Stranger Men's Shampoo

The Bowery Stranger Mens Shampoo

The Bowery Stranger Men's Shampoo is rich in biotin and vitamins that promote hair growth and health. It also contains argan oil, tea tree oil, and peppermint, which help to clean and remove product buildup while nourishing the scalp. These oils additionally provide a refreshing fragrance.

This shampoo will thoroughly cleanse your hair while adding strength, longevity, and protection from future breakage. The Bowery Stranger Men’s Shampoo is designed for the typical man who wants clean and healthy hair without any additives like nasty silicones or SLS. As a bonus, this product is made and poured in Italy. Try The Bowery Stranger Shampoo today.

18. The Groomed Man Co. Cool Cola Shampoo and Conditioner



The Groomed Man Co. Cool Cola Shampoo and Conditioner

It’s not every day that you see cola and hair products together, but The Groomed Man Co. has brought us Cool Cola Shampoo and Conditioner. With each 300 ml bottle providing 150 washes on average, the highly concentrated formula provides nourishment while eliminating dandruff and product buildup.

The fragrance of this shampoo and conditioner combo is subtle and natural to avoid unnecessary attention while still maintaining a clean, well-groomed status. Apply the shampoo gently to the scalp and hair once and rinse. Follow up with the conditioner, leaving it on for a few minutes to allow the hair and scalp time to absorb the good oils.

19. Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner



Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Manscaped has provided us with the 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner for the all-around hair care for men. Cleanse your hair of thick oil buildup and nourish the roots and ends in just one treatment.

The nourishment comes from the aloe, green tea, and coconut water with added freshness from sage and turmeric. Lather thoroughly into your hair for full coverage, and rinse to revitalize and rejuvenate your hair. Keep it looking light and fresh with Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner.

20. Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Rinse



Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Rinse

Another combination shampoo and conditioner that we think might suit you is Kevin Murphy’s Hydrate-Me Wash and Rinse. This combo is meant to deeply hydrate to restore smoothness to normal or dry hair.

The antioxidant rich blend of vitamins and oils creates the perfect recipe to repair dry and broken strands, leaving you with moisture-boosted, soft hair. Using the conditioner right after the shampoo will give you the best results for healthier, hydrated hair.

21. Two Dudes Strengthening Shampoo



Two Dudes Strengthening Shampoo

Two Dudes strengthening Shampoo is a no-muck-around product. Designed to effectively clean and repair your hair, this shampoo uses wheat protein and keratin to stimulate hair growth. Expect thicker, stronger hair with this shampoo.

Regardless of your hair’s texture, this shampoo is safe to use; we recommend washing with it two to three times a week. To top it off, Two Dudes donates 10% to men's health.

22. Watermans GrowMe Shampoo and Conditioner



Watermans GrowMe Shampoo and Conditioner

At number 22 on our list of best shampoos and conditioners for men in 2023 is Watermans GrowMe shampoo and conditioner duo. This Australian product is made for those with thinning hair. It is formulated with rosemary oil, caffeine, and argan oil, all of which promote and stimulate stronger hair growth to ensure the hair continues to grow.

Working at the root of the hair, the follicles will take up the natural ingredients and vitamins, leaving you with healthier looking hair that feels thicker and less damaged. This is a great option for men who want to maintain a healthy mop of hair for as long as possible.