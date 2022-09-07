Whether your dog loves playing fetch or enjoys long hikes, it’s important to maintain your pup’s physical health. Playtime and aging both cause wear and tear on your canine’s bones and joints. And like humans, older dogs are at a higher risk of suffering from arthritis and other joint diseases.

The good news is that you can give your dog an arthritis supplement to help keep his joints feeling and working as they should. No matter your dog’s age, breed, or activity level, the right supplement can make a monumental difference in your dog’s health and happiness.

Keep reading to learn more about canine arthritis along with the 20 best arthritis supplements for dogs to keep aches, pains, and inflammation at bay.

Signs of canine arthritis

Arthritis occurs when there is inflammation and degeneration of one or more joints. Dogs living with this condition experience pain and inflammation that hinders daily activities, such as walking or climbing the steps. Some of the most common signs of arthritis include:

Stiff walking

While arthritis isn't a condition that can be cured, using a high quality arthritis supplement can have a noticeable impact on your dog's health and happiness. These supplements contain inflammation-reducing ingredients along with other compounds that support and nourish joint and bone health.

Top 20 arthritis supplements for dogs

As a pet owner, there’s nothing worse than knowing your furry friend is in pain. The good news is that the right arthritis supplement can make a world of a difference. Keep reading to learn about the top 20 arthritis supplements for dogs so that you can both make the most of each day you get to spend together.

Don't let joint issues impact your dog's quality of life. Pupper Nucleus offers joint optimization for dogs, using a blend of scientifically-proven ingredients. Each soft chew contains eight active ingredients that work together to target hip and joint problems including glucosamine, MSM, boswellia, green lipped mussel, turmeric, and chondroitin.

Glucosamine relieves pain and stiffness by speeding up your dog's natural healing process while methylsulfonylmethane heals the joints and blocks pain signals. The best part is that Pupper Nucleus doesn't contain any fillers or harmful ingredients.

These chews are not only loaded with joint-nourishing compounds, the turkey, sweet potato, and ginger flavor is sure to be one that your dog loves.

CBD has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years. The cannabinoid has even made its way into canine products. Ease your dog's joint pain and inflammation while also treating him to a calmer mood and better sleep with Penguin CBD Dog Treats.

These sweet potato flavored chews are made with pure CBD isolate. Each treat contains 10mg of CBD, which is just the right amount for most pups.

Penguin CBD treats are a delicious way to give your dog the best life possible. CBD offers all sorts of health benefits, including reduced inflammation, pain relief, and it even helps your dog get restful sleep at night.

3. Zesty Paws Mobility Bites

With Zesty Paws Mobility Bites, you can treat your dog to premium hip and joint support. These soft chews are loaded with ingredients that are known to improve joint health, including glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, yucca extract, and vitamin E. These mobility chews are available in two drool-worthy flavors: duck and bacon.

Zesty Paws Mobility Bites are perfect for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages. They're formulated with only the highest quality ingredients that target joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness. After just a few weeks, you're sure to see a noticeable difference in your furry friend.