Becoming a member of 1win is extremely simple, and it only requires filling in your name, surname, address, currency, phone number, and email. Of course, you must enter our bonus code in the special field that opens after clicking the link. If you are 18 years old or older, you will be able to complete the identification process and enjoy all the features of the 1win.pro website.

New bettors from India will be pleasantly surprised by the VIP bonus of 1win for sports betting. The funds credited for each of the 4 account top-ups can reach up to €700. These bonus funds can be used in IPL, PSL, BPL, Big Bash, CPL, and other cricket leagues and championships. The innovative design of the 1win website and mobile application ensures a high level of comfort for placing bets at any time of the day.

1Win promo code for Registration (2024)

1Win registration promo code: BAT24 allows you to receive a welcome bonus of up to $1025. Specify this code when creating an account, make the first deposit and receive a reward. If you are over the age of 18, you can take part in this promotion. You will receive a double bonus balance for sports and casinos after you make the first payment.

For registration, it is important to specify the user's real data. To fill out the registration form, specify not only your first and last name, but also your residential address. The entered data must match your passport or identity document. The account verification procedure involves uploading photos or scans of your passport, driver's license, or ID card.

When entering bonus code 1win, you also need to agree to the terms and conditions of 1Win. Another point that needs to be noted is that the newcomer informs the gaming platform that his accounts on other betting sites have not been deleted on his own initiative.

1Win promo code India

1Win bonus code today: BAT24 is a unique combination of symbols that provides bonus of up to 75,000 INR for registration. The increase in the first 4 deposits is 500%. The promotion is valid for all new players from India. Enter this promo code when creating an account and receive the largest bonus.

If you prefer betting on cricket, then the promo code from 1Win allows you to place more bets on your favorite sport. By improving the betting experience, new players can learn different strategies and get more chances to win bets. Recall that promo codes do not provide 100% winnings, but provide additional funds for more events.

1Win Promotions for new users provide the largest number of free tickets and a very profitable loyalty program. Additionally, large prize draws are provided. You use the 1 win bonus code to open access to a large list of rewards for new and regular players. You can also receive bonuses at other bookmakers, utilize the 1xBet Promo Code during registration.

Other bonus promotions from 1Win

Cashback up to 30%

Get 1Win Cashback up to 30% of your lost bets for the week. The total amount of your gaming activity for the week should be more than $930. This promotion is valid in the "Slots" section. The amount of remuneration is limited to $30 at 1%, and can reach a maximum of $460.

Express Bonus

Make Bet Accumulator or an express bet with 5 events or more. This action will allow you to receive bonus of up to 15% on winnings. The minimum bonus is 7% for 5 outcomes. At the same time, there are no restrictions on the minimum coefficient.

Loyalty Program

Place bets daily and get 1Win coins. They can be exchanged for real money and used for betting or withdrawal. Special points are awarded for bets in the sports section, slots, casinos and 1Win games. The minimum number of bets should be 750 INR and varies at the rate of 1:1. The minimum allowed amount of 1Win coins that can be exchanged is 1000.

Bonuses from the Free Money series

1Win Bonus Code: BAT24 opens access to a first deposit bonus of up to €/$1025 and also allows you to participate in additional promotions with no deposit bonuses.

Get money into your 1Win account for various actions:

$100 bonus for installing 1win app

Install the 1Win mobile app on your mobile device. For this action, you will receive a no deposit bonus of 100 USD.

Telegram Channel Subscription Bonus

Subscribe to the official 1 win channel and receive 200 win Coins through the loyalty program. The promotion is valid only for verified accounts.

Special bonus of $20 for notifications

Enable notifications on your mobile device in the 1Win app or in your mobile browser. Activated Push messages will give you an additional $20 bonus.

Reliability and safety of 1Win

1Win has recently become known to players in India. Numerous reviews from betting experts and ordinary players indicate a high level of trust in this bookmaker. In India, 1Win's activities are legal, and it also has a Curasao license with company number 147039. The 8048/JAZ2018-040 gaming license ensures the use of the software. The management company is registered in Cyprus, in Nicosia and has the name 1Win N.V. Among the partner organizations we can mention: UEFA, UFC, WTA, FIBA, NHL, ITF, FIFA.

Support Service

To serve customers and resolve any issues, there is 1Win support service, which is divided into 4 sections. To effectively solve the problem, describe your request in detail and prepare additional information. To contact us, use the following contacts:

The number of the hotline for users from India: +7 (495) 088 88 99.

Technical Service: support@1Win.xyz

Security Service: security@1Win.xyz

Instagram page: @1Win_en

Additionally, any user can write a request to the online chat, which is available both in the mobile application and on the official website in the lower right corner of the screen. 1Win support managers work around the clock, and to write a message, you need to click on the double message icon. As soon as the operator is ready, a request form will open in front of you.

Conclusion

1Win bookmaker opens up unique advantages and a series of bonus offers to new players. For example, using the 1Win Promo Code: BAT24, players can receive a no deposit bonus, a welcome bonus, cashback and even free spins. The most generous bonus reward among the list of the best bookmakers to date. The gift that the user receives upon registration should be considered as a pleasant addition and a useful betting experience.

Frequent questions

Our full review of 1win bonus and promo codes. But newbies may always have additional questions. Let's look at the most important of them.

How do I place a bet with 1Win Promo Code?

Log in to the 1Win website and go to the "Sport" section. Select a sport, league, championship and specify a bonus account in your account settings. Select the required event that has an odd value of 3 or more. Confirm your action and wait for the match to end.

How do I get a bonus in one win?

Use 1Win Bonus Code: BAT24 and you will receive a welcome bonus of up to $1025 on your first deposit. The most profitable promotional offer among all bookmakers, because the deposit increase will be 500% and the action of this promotion is unlimited in time.

How to use bonus casino in 1Win?

The 1Win Casino bonus provides a simple usage scheme. You need to place bets during the current day. Upon completion, you will receive a portion of the balance to the main account. The amount of such a percentage may depend on the amount of money lost in casinos, slots and other games:

The amount of lost bets: The percentage of bonus transfer:

$65: 1%

$260: 2%

$650: 3%

$1,300: 4%

$6,500: 5%

$9,100: 10%

$13,000: 20%

How to activate bonus code in 1Win?

To activate the 1Win Bonus Code, you must specify the BAT24 code during registration, verify your account and make your first deposit. These actions are provided only for new users.

How to use 1Win app promo code?

First of all, you need to download the 1Win app to enter the promo code. In other words, you can register on your phone. This simplifies the verification procedure for your account. Then you should make the first payment in order to receive a welcome bonus. The use of the code provides for winning sports and casino bets.