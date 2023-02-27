Dry scalp is a common condition that can affect men of all ages. It can be an uncomfortable and embarrassing problem. If left untreated, dry scalp can also lead to hair loss and other scalp conditions. Finding the right shampoo for a dry scalp can be difficult as it can be challenging to find what products are best for your hair.

However, the good news is that there are a variety of shampoos specifically formulated for men with dry scalps that can help to get rid of this issue. We’ve selected the 16 best men’s shampoos for dry scalp in 2023 based on which shampoos would provide the most effective treatment method. From moisturizing oils to nourishing vitamins, these shampoos have everything you need to achieve a healthy and flake-free scalp.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Considered one of the best men's shampoos for dry scalp in 2023 because of its original formula and instant results, Blu Atlas Shampoo is gentle on the scalp and hair, making it suitable for daily use. Blu Atlas uses a high concentration of natural moisturizing ingredients, such as argan oil and aloe vera, for soothing and hydrating your dry scalp. These ingredients also help to repair and strengthen the hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthier.

This shampoo is free from sulfates and any harsh chemicals that might harm the hair. Blu Atlas is known for its natural and organic ingredients which are sustainably sourced. It’s ideal if you truly value products that won’t harm the environment.

In addition, the shampoo has a refreshing scent that will leave the hair smelling clean and natural. Blu Atlas is a highly recommended shampoo for a dry scalp due to its powerful moisturizing properties, natural and organic ingredients, and gentle, sulfate-free formula.

To apply Blu Atlas shampoo, wet your hair thoroughly and apply a small amount of the product to your scalp. Gently massage it into your scalp and hair. Rinse your hair thoroughly and repeat if necessary. For best results, follow up with Blu Atlas conditioner.

2. Kiehl's Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehls Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo is an effective men's shampoo for dry scalp, made with a blend of amino acids—the building blocks of protein that can help strengthen and moisturize the hair. This helps to prevent the hair from feeling weak and brittle.

This shampoo contains a nourishing blend of ingredients, such as coconut oil and soy protein, which can help hydrate both the scalp and hair, repair damaged hair and boost its appearance.This shampoo is paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and free from artificial colorants, making it safe for daily use. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo uses refillable pouches to further do their part in protecting our environment.

With Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo’s natural ingredients the hair is left with a refreshing,lasting scent, leaving you feeling energized for the day. It also has the ability to target dryness at the roots, providing necessary hydration to the scalp and hair, while also nourishing it with vital nutrients. It's a reliable option for men who want to maintain healthy hair and scalp.

3. Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

This shampoo and conditioner is specifically formulated for men to help improve the health and appearance of their hair. The shampoo is designed to cleanse and nourish the scalp, with the added bonus of the conditioner providing hydration for your hair. This 2-in-1 product saves time and effort by combining the functions of shampoo and conditioner into one product, making it a convenient solution for men looking to improve the look and feel of their hair.

Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner has a powerhouse blend of ingredients, including coconut water, sage, turmeric, ale, and sea kelp, leaving you hair smooth and hydrated with no greasy residue. It’s gentle on the scalp and hair, making it suitable for daily use. The product is also free of harsh chemicals and parabens.

4. AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo

AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo

AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is a strong choice if you have a dry scalp. With its unique formula the shampoo is designed to exfoliate and nourish the scalp, leaving it refreshed and glowing. Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and excess oil that can clog the hair follicles and lead to dryness and irritation.

This shampoo contains premium natural ingredients, such as turmeric, ginseng, and salicylic acid. These ingredients provide many benefits such as hydrating, soothing and cleansing. They will also help remove unwanted oils and repair damaged hair.

This product works well for dry scalp and dandruff. AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is free of harsh chemicals and parabens, and an eco-friendly choice for men who are looking for an effective product while also keeping in mind the environment.

5. Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo

Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo is designed to target dandruff, which can be a common cause of dryness and irritation on the scalp. Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo will cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize the scalp and hair.

This shampoo contains salicylic acid, an exfoliating ingredient that helps to remove excess oils and dead skin cells from the scalp. This can help to unclog hair follicles and reduce flakiness, which is common in people with dandruff. In addition, the shampoo contains pyrithione zinc, an active ingredient that helps to control the yeast that causes dandruff. Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo is free from harsh chemicals and parabens, so it will be gentle on your sensitive or irritated skin.

6. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

This botanical infused shampoo by Paul Mitchell is formulated with tea tree oil, which is known for its ability to soothe and moisturize the skin. This powerful ingredient helps men with dry scalps and general dryness avoiding that brittle hair feeling.

Tea tree oil is also known to be an effective treatment for dandruff and other scalp irritations. It helps to remove excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells, which can cause dryness and itchiness. This makes the shampoo an effective option for those who struggle with dandruff and dry scalp.

The Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo contains a nourishing blend of ingredients, such as peppermint and lavender, to help hydrate the scalp and add a refreshing scent. It is also free from harsh chemicals and parabens. This shampoo is perfect for men looking to soothe and moisturize their scalps.

7. American Crew Anti-Dandruff and Dry Scalp Shampoo

American Crew Anti-Dandruff and Dry Scalp Shampoo

This shampoo focuses on two common concerns among men: dandruff and excess sebum production. Dandruff is caused by a fungus that thrives on the oils produced by the scalp. American Crew's shampoo contains pyrithione zinc, an active ingredient that helps to control the growth of this fungus and reduce the appearance of dandruff.

Sebum is an oily substance produced by the scalp that can lead to greasy hair and a flaky scalp. The shampoo contains salicylic acid, which helps to control sebum production and keep the scalp clean and healthy.

This shampoo uses natural ingredients such as menthol and tea tree oil that help soothe and invigorate the scalp. The shampoo also contains hydrolyzed vegetable protein and glycerin that help to strengthen hair and prevent breakage.

American Crew Anti-Dandruff and Sebum Control Shampoo is also gentle enough for daily use, making it a stellar choice for men who want to maintain a healthy, clean and dandruff-free scalp.

8. Davines Naturaltech Purifying Shampoo

Davines Naturaltech Purifying Shampoo

Davines Naturaltech Purifying Shampoo is made with natural ingredients such as rosemary and salicylic acid that work together to gently cleanse the hair and scalp, removing excess oil and impurities without stripping away natural oils. This helps to balance the scalp's natural pH levels, preventing dryness and itching.

There’s also no nasties, as this shampoo is free from common harsh chemicals (such as parabens and sulfates), known ingredients that further dry out the scalp. This makes it a solid option for those with sensitive skin and those who are looking for a more natural and gentle alternative to traditional shampoos.

Davines Naturaltech Purifying Shampoo is also infused with a unique blend of essential oils and botanical extracts that nourish and moisturize the scalp, leaving it feeling refreshed and hydrated. The shampoo is suitable for all hair types, whether you have thick, curly, or straight hair.

9. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula

This shampoo is a powerful treatment for dry scalp and dandruff. The formula contains coal tar, which is an effective ingredient in combating dandruff and itchy scalps.

This shampoo is designed with a unique combination of ingredients for a deep cleanse and nourishment. Your hair will be treated to a relaxing experience while removing all unwanted oils, leaving you with a lovely glow.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It is also safe for color-treated hair, so men who have dyed their hair can use it without worrying about any damage.

10. Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo

Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo

Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo is an effective anti-dandruff formula that helps to eliminate and prevent dandruff. This is important for men who are prone to dry scalp, as dandruff can be a major cause of irritation and discomfort.

The shampoo is designed for daily use, making it perfect for men who want to maintain healthy and clean hair on a daily basis. It is gentle enough to use every day, yet effective enough to keep dandruff at bay.

Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo is easy to use and leaves hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed. With its refreshing scent you feel more energized than ever.

11. SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Shampoo

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Shampoo

Just like in the name, this shampoo is ideal for a deep cleansing experience. The bamboo charcoal in the shampoo helps to absorb impurities and toxins from the scalp, leaving it feeling refreshed and hydrated.

This shampoo is infused with a blend of premium ingredients, such as shea butter, aloe vera, and tea tree oil. These elements provide deep hydration and moisture to the scalp, helping to reduce itching and flaking caused by dryness. The shampoo also promotes healthy hair growth by targeting the roots of the hair strands.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing shampoo is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, making it a solid choice for those who are conscious about the ingredients they use on their hair and scalp. It is also suitable for all hair types and textures, making it versatile enough to be used by any man.

12. Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai Detox Shampoo

This shampoo is a detox for your hair and scalp. It features a blend of natural ingredients such as peppermint oil to soothe and revitalize dry hair and scalp, and keratin, which helps to strengthen and protect your hair. Ouai Detox Shampoo removes all the buildup of unwanted oils and dirt from the scalp, allowing your hair follicles to produce healthy growth.

This product is sulfate-free, which means it is gentle and non-irritating on the skin. This makes it an obvious choice for men with sensitive scalps, or for anyone who wants to avoid harsh chemicals and ingredients.

13. Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo has the ability to effectively address dandruff while also nourishing and moisturizing the scalp. The blend of ingredients provides a relaxing and cleansing process for your hair and scalp.

This shampoo contains premium ingredients such as pyrithione zinc, which is known to effectively combat dandruff and prevent it from coming back. It also features coconut oil, a natural moisturizer that helps to nourish and hydrate the scalp. This combination of ingredients makes the shampoo perfect for men who want to get rid of dandruff without sacrificing the health of their scalp.

Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is free of harsh chemicals and parabens, making it a premium choice for men who are looking for a more natural and organic solution to their dandruff problems. With a gentle touch, it works well with all hair types.

14. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

Aveeno is known for producing high-quality skincare and haircare products. Their Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo is effective for addressing dry scalp concerns, and will leave your hair looking and feeling healthy and invigorated.

This shampoo contains nourishing ingredients such as oats and aloe vera, which can help to moisturize the scalp and hair. This can help to prevent further dryness and leave the hair looking and feeling healthy.

Apple cider vinegar provides the shampoo with an ability to balance the pH levels of the scalp. This can help to soothe an itchy and dry scalp, and leave it feeling refreshed and hydrated.

Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo is free from sulfates and harsh chemicals, which protects the hair from being stripped of its natural oils. This is important for men with dry scalps—as their scalps are already lacking in natural oils, using a shampoo with sulfates can further dry out the skin and cause irritation.

15. LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo

LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo

This shampoo is developed to moisturize and hydrate the hair and scalp, reducing dryness as a result. The shampoo contains a unique blend of ingredients that work together to moisturize and soothe dry, irritated scalps. These ingredients include coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe vera.

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, which help to strengthen and nourish the hair and scalp. Shea butter is also known for its ability to moisturize and soothe, so it is a crucial ingredient for those with dry scalps. Aloe vera is a calming ingredient, helpful for anyone suffering from skin conditions such as dandruff or psoriasis.

LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo is sulfate-free, so it will work for men who want to avoid harsh chemicals in their hair care products. Without sulfites, the shampoo is gentle and non-irritating, which makes it suitable for daily use.

16. Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

To finish our list of the best men’s shampoos for dry scalp, Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment was designed to meet your specific needs. This shampoo helps to restore those dry scalps to optimal health. The product’s advanced technology will leave your scalp feeling soothed and hydrated, while gently cleansing to remove dirt and oil buildup.

This shampoo contains a molecule called OFPMA, which creates a weightless, invisible barrier on the scalp that helps to lock in moisture and protect the hair from environmental damages. With this key ingredient, your hair will be left feeling and looking more hydrated than ever.

Living Proof Calp Care Dry Scalp Treatment is also free from harsh chemicals making it safe for daily use. It can also be used for all hair types.

Frequently asked questions

Which ingredients are harmful for your hair, and why?

Some ingredients that can be harmful for hair include sulfates, parabens, and alcohol. Sulfates, such as sodium lauryl sulfate, are harsh chemicals that can strip the hair of its natural oils and cause dryness and breakage. Parabens, which are used as preservatives, can also dry out the hair and scalp. Alcohols, such as propanol and ethanol, can dry out the hair and scalp, making the hair more prone to breakage. It's recommended to use hair products that are sulfate, paraben and alcohol-free, and it’s good to look out for these ingredients on the back of shampoo bottles before purchasing.

Why is it important to find the best shampoo for my hair type?

It's important to find the best shampoo for your hair type because different hair types have different needs. For example, if you have greasy and oily hair you’d want to find a shampoo that targets this issue.

It’s also a good idea to look for a shampoo that addresses any problem you need to resolve within your specific hair type, to keep your hair's natural texture while reducing irritations. Using a shampoo that is not suited to your hair type can lead to dryness, breakage, and damage. To make sure you use the best shampoo for your hair type, check the ingredients to ensure no harmful chemicals are present.

How do you properly apply shampoo for dry scalp?

These are general steps to follow when using a dry scalp shampoo:

Wet your hair with warm water. Gently massage a small amount of the product through your hair and scalp. Avoid using your fingernails, as they can scratch and further irritate the scalp.

Leave on for 2-3 minutes, depending on the thickness or length of your hair. Rinse your hair thoroughly to remove all traces of the shampoo. Repeat the application process if your hair still feels oily or flaky. Apply conditioner the same way you applied the shampoo. After washing your hair, dry your hair gently with a towel.

This is just a general procedure for shampoo application. Directions for different shampoos may vary, so it’s best to follow carefully the instructions provided for the best results. These should be listed on the back of the shampoo bottle.

Why is it important to treat dry scalp?

There are multiple reasons why it is important to treat a dry scalp.

Comfort: A dry scalp can be itchy,uncomfortable and sometimes even painful.

Hair health: A dry scalp can lead to eventual hair loss and damage when left untreated. If the scalp is dry, the hair can struggle to grow.

Scalp health: A dry scalp is more prone to infection, so it’s best to treat the scalp early to prevent infection or persistent irritation.

Prevention: Treating the scalp can prevent any of the above issues from reoccurring.

Treating your dry scalp with the right products will only yield positive results, whether it’s comfort, confidence, or hair and scalp health.

How long do I leave dry scalp shampoo in my hair?

The length of time you should leave dry scalp shampoo in your hair depends on the specific product you are using, and the length and thickness of your hair. Most dry scalp shampoos should be left in your hair for at least two to three minutes to allow the ingredients to penetrate the scalp and hair. You must leave the product in for a couple of minutes to ensure the active ingredients in the product have time to penetrate the hair and scalp.

It’s best to read the directions on your products, as each bottle of shampoo may have a specific application process for optimal use. Follow these instructions carefully.

What are the most common causes of dry scalp?

There are many causes for dry scalp.

Weather: Cold and dry conditions can strip the hair of its natural oils further increasing the chance of dryness and irritation.

Wrong/harsh hair products: Many shampoos and conditioners contain harsh ingredients such as sulfates that can damage the hair follicles, leading to further dryness.

Dandruff: Very similar to dry scalp, dandruff can cause further dryness, flaking and itchy when left untreated.

Nutrition deficiencies: When you lack certain vitamins and minerals the hair needs for healthy growth, this can lead to flaking and dryness of the scalp.

Overall, the causes for a dry scalp will vary from person to person and can stem from a combination of factors.

How do I know if I have a dry scalp?

There are numerous signs of a dry scalp:

Flaking or dandruff: If you have yellow or white flakes in your hair and on your scalp that are noticeable even sometimes on your clothing, it can be a sign of dryness that should be treated.

Itching: Irritation on your scalp may be a direct sign of dryness.

Redness: A dry scalp can be tight and uncomfortable. If redness is present, this could be a sign of a dry scalp.

Hair loss: In some cases a dry scalp can lead to hair loss, as the hair follicles aren’t given the best conditions for hair growth.

It’s important to notice these symptoms, and to catch a dry scalp early for easier treatment. Seek a dermatologist who can help diagnose the issue so you know the best options for treatment and which shampoo to use.

What's the difference between men’s and women’s shampoo?

Men’s and women's shampoos are generally formulated differently to address specific hair care needs. Men's shampoo is often formulated to address issues such as dandruff, dry scalp and hair loss, while women's shampoo is formulated to address issues such as dryness, frizziness, oily hair and damaged hair follicles.

Some men's shampoos also contain ingredients that provide a thicker, fuller look to the hair, while women's shampoos often contain ingredients that provide a softer, shinier look. The fragrance or scent of the shampoo are also often marketed differently for men and women.

However, it's important to note that these are generalizations—not all men's shampoos are formulated the same way, and vice versa. It's best to read the ingredients and choose the one that suits your hair's needs. Make sure to avoid any harsh or harmful chemicals that could make your specific hair issues worse.