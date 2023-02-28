There are many reasons why your hair may feel dry and brittle. Whether the change in season or a new hairstyle has left your hair feeling dry, it is a good indicator that your hair has become damaged. Not only does dry hair not look great, but it also doesn’t feel great. Dry hair surely disobeys the motto "Look good, feel good." Luckily, many at-home solutions can transform your hair from dehydrated to luscious and flowing. A simple change in shampoo and conditioner can provide moisture to your soon-to-be gorgeously hydrated locks.

The role of shampoo in your shower routine is as a cleansing agent. It is filled with surfactants to remove dirt, buildup, sweat, and pollutants from the environment which may be causing your hair to feel brittle and damaged. Following after every shampoo, your conditioner is filled with many oils, organic nutrients, and proteins that coat the strands to lock in moisture, keeping it silky and smooth in between washes.

With so many varying hair types and styles, your shampoo and conditioner must suit the needs of your hair to keep it healthy and strong. Here is our list of the 15 best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair!

Blu Atlas Conditioner

Keep your hair feeling hydrated and strong with Blu Atlas Conditioner. A must-add product to your hair routine that helps your hair retain moisture without adding weight and stress to the recovering hair strands. It will be your hair's new best friend and saving grace.

Made with ingredients from natural origins like fruits, plants, and minerals, you can be sure that your scalp will not be irritated while massaging Blu Atlas Conditioner into your hair. Blu Atlas products are clean, vegan, preservative-free, cruelty-free, paraben and phthalate free. This is only good news for you as there are no harmful ingredients—rather, this product provides your hair with the best premium ingredients that it desperately desires.

Four powerful natural agents work together to leave your hair feeling like you've been at the salon. Argan oil and white tea extract are antioxidants that repair damaged hair, leaving the scalp nourished while moisturizing the hair strands and leaving your hair smooth and silky.

Barley protein and avocado oils containing powerful acids and proteins promote healthy hair growth and penetrate the hair shaft to allow for paramount moisturization, which results in the silkiest and smoothest of hair. It's no surprise that this tops our list of the best shampoo and conditioner for dry hair.

Paired best with Blu Atlas’ Shampoo, always apply the conditioner on wet hair after shampooing and leave it on for a minute before rinsing. This allows for optimum absorption of the cocktail of natural ingredients into the hair strands. We can't get enough of Blu Atlas, and we are sure once you try, your hair will be thanking you! If you love it as much as we do, you can subscribe and save 20%.

2. OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo will leave your hair feeling silkier and healthier with each wash. Through linking broken bonds in hair strands, Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo repairs and protects you from split ends and damage from everyday stress. This pH-balanced shampoo specifically targets damaged hair by repairing the internal structure of the individual hair strands. The formula is color-safe and proven to strengthen and replenish hair after the salon. With the packaging being simple and clean, it not only looks great in your hair, but also in your shower.

One key patented ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, is a single molecule free from silicones and oils that penetrates the hair fibers building bonds and brings the hair into alignment. Say “No more!” to frizzy, dry, damaged hair with OLAPLEX Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. The product is formulated for daily use—apply to wet hair, leaving it on for a brief moment before rinsing the hair, washing away dirt and buildup to achieve strong, frizz-free locks.

3. Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Shampoo

Kiehl’s Nourishing Olive Fruit Oil Shampoo

If you suffer from dry hair, you need a supple, nourishing solution—and Kiehl's Nourishing Olive Oil Fruit Oil Shampoo has that solution in its name. Made from olive fruit oil, avocado oil, and lemon extract, this shampoo boasts a mild yet effective recipe. Olive fruit oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E, which add softness and strengthen the hair by entering the hair shaft and preserving moisture.

Known to be the most moisturizing of any fruit oil, avocado oil contains amino acid proteins, Vitamins A, D, E, and potassium which strengthens and hydrates. Lemon oil, containing one of the highest amounts of vitamin C of any fruit, adds the perfect clean and citrus aroma while also stimulating new hair growth. This trio of oils and extracts will take your hair from disastrous to lustrous while providing your daily dose of vitamins.

4. Lumin Advanced Keratin Fortifying Conditioner

Lumin Advanced Keratin Fortifying Conditioner

Improve the look and feel of your hair with LUMIN. Their Advanced Keratin Fortifying Conditioner will leave your hair singing its praises. This keratin-rich conditioner banishes frizz by smoothing the hair shaft and sealing your hair from split ends while locking in all the moisture goodness your hair needs.

With damaged hair, thinning is inevitable with the breakage of the hair shafts. Fear no more, as Lumin Advanced Keratin Fortifying Conditioner contains jojoba oil, a natural oil obtained from the jojoba seed. Jojoba oil boosts the integrity of your hair follicles to promote strong hair growth—not to mention, it also strengthens weaker damaged hair!

Lumin thought of everything when crafting this conditioner. Imbalances in natural oil production from the scalp can be a strong reason for dry and frizzy hair. To counterbalance this, green tea extract in the conditioner does exactly the opposite. Green tea is a powerful antioxidant that balances oil production to clean out dirt from the scalp. With Lumin checking so many boxes, it’s no surprise to see it on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for dry hair!

5. Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo

Does your hair need reviving? Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo is the solution—a shampoo that targets dry hair, replenishing and moisturizing it in a matter of minutes. A strong lather into wet hair will give you strong hair. With a 100% vegan formula and zero sulfates, this shampoo is color-safe and color-protecting.

This shampoo is made with jojoba, an emollient that when applied to the scalp, unclogs hair follicles to promote hair growth, and moisturizes the strands. Meanwhile, green tea and sage team up to protect and stimulate the scalp.

An aromatherapy blend of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli act in combination to help you relax and make you feel like you've had a much-needed trip to the spa in your own home. Pureology will make you want to wash your hair all day, every day.

6. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner

A little goes a long way with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner. Formulated for daily use, it is clinically proven to reduce breakage after two washes. With no sulfates, parabens, or silicones you can feel worry-free about nasty hidden chemicals.

Turn your shower into a spa. Perfect for damaged hair, apply a small amount to wet hair, massaging the product into the scalp. Scrub it into a rich lather at the scalp and slowly release the hair strands from the follicle, working down to your damaged ends. For a little extra love, simply repeat this step before applying a hydrating conditioner for even better results. Take your hair from disastrous to luscious in a few simple scrubs.

7. BIOLAGE HydraSource Conditioning Balm

BIOLAGE HydraSource Conditioning Balm

Want to try something a little different? A conditioning balm could be your next holy grail. BIOLAGE HydraSource Conditioning Balm inspired by nature hydrates your hair 15x times more after just one application. Prominent in the formula is aloe vera, which hydrates the hair by sealing the cuticle and locking in the moisture.

This conditioner is easy to use, simply apply a small amount to wet hair, massage it into the scalp and leave it in for three minutes. Designed for medium to coarse hair, this balm will leave your hair soft and hydrated.

8. Living Proof Restore Shampoo

Living Proof Restore Shampoo

Give your hair a little extra TLC with Living Proof's Restore Shampoo. With one wash save up to 70% of breakage by implementing this shampoo into your most relaxing 10 minutes of the day. Restore shampoo uses an amino cleansing complex, a sulfate-free cleansing agent which cleans the hair without stripping the important natural molecules from it.

To keep up with the cleansing, a simple glutamic acid-based emollient strengthens and corrects the structure to reduce breakage. An environmental ingredient itself, marine algae polysaccharides protect the hair from environmental damage. Suitable for color-treated hair, this shampoo is cruelty- and paraben-free. With this gentle and restorative shampoo, you can't go wrong with trying Living Proof.

9. Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo

Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo

Feel like spending a little more to get that added spa feel for your next shower? You can't pass up Drunk Elephant. A brand committed to using only the best ingredients that benefit the body or support the nature of their products. Whether the ingredients are made in the lab or in nature, Drunk Elephant values ingredients based on their biocompatibility. With Drunk Elephant’s Silk Amino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo, you can get the best of both worlds—having gorgeous hair and a well-cared-for scalp.

This shampoo is crafted from a blend of silk amino acids and proteins that will leave your hair softer, smoother, and stronger than ever before. A formula with fatty-acid-rich virgin marula oil hydrates the hair shafts. which improves the gorgeous shine of your hair. With a pH of 6.4, you can be sure that the product infuses only the best ingredients into the hair to rebuild the integrity of your soon-to-be luxurious mane.

10. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Strengthening + Smoothing Conditioner

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Strengthening + Smoothing Conditioner

Be whisked away to Brazil in your shower with Sol de Janeiro. Brazilian Joia Strengthening + Smoothing Conditioner is a bond-forming conditioner for damaged hair. Plant-based keratin and a Brazilian beauty blend work to reduce breakage by fusing split ends to prevent future damage.

Leave your hair silky and noticeably soft with the creamy, lightweight formula. Simply run a generous amount through the middle to ends of your hair, leaving it on for three minutes before rinsing to reveal your new hair.

11. Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner

Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner

If you're looking for a versatile yet effective hydrating conditioner, look no further than Kenra. Founded in 1929, Kenra aims to provide salon-quality products on an at-home budget. Kenra uses top-class innovative ideas that deliver the best quality and reliable results for your hair needs.

Kenra's Moisturizing Conditioner is a hydrating conditioner with a pH of 5-6. This conditioner's pH is perfect for people with dry hair, and the balancing system of the pH causes the hair to naturally balance out its oil production levels. Increase the manageability of your hair by 50% by implementing Kenra into your shower routine.

This conditioner is composed of blueberry fruit extract to retain moisture, citric acid—a natural acid used as a pH adjuster and a metal cleansing agent to remove environmental pollution—and honey extract to draw in moisture into both the scalp and hair shaft to promote hair growth. Make your shower a spa with the naturally relaxing ingredients from Kenra.

This product is made for everyday use. Apply a loving amount to freshly shampooed hair, leaving it on your hair for up to 10 minutes to allow all the moisturizing goodness to be absorbed by your hair. Rinse thoroughly with warm water to reveal your newly hydrated, shiny hair.

12. Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo

When your hair is not looking your best, it is hard to feel your best. Luckily, Paul Mitchell can save your day but also your hair. Offering luxurious hair care at an affordable price, Paul Mitchell offers 80 products all over the world to help your hair be the best it can be. Designed to repair hair from the inside out, Paul Mitchell's Instant Moisture Shampoo is one to consider. With a color-safe formula, instantly moisturize and cleanse your hair with this hydrating product.

With subtle hints of lemon and orange blended with lavender and aromatic mint, we are confident that you'll feel relaxed and refreshed after using this shampoo. Powerful yet gentle on the scalp, the mixture of panthenol and jojoba oil moisturizes your hair. Panthenol, a byproduct of an acid, is an incredible moisturizing agent and it decreases water loss through the skin and your hair. Jojoba oil nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles to grow, which promotes hair growth and thickness.

Ideal for dry hair, Paul Mitchell's shampoo works to treat dry hair but also protect it from future dryness and damage. The formula includes a UV protection agent, so when the hottest season comes around, the sun doesn't take a toll on your locks. And even if you're not convinced yet, this conditioner is vegan, paraben-free, and gluten-free! Just another reason why we love Paul Mitchell.

13. Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redken All Soft Conditioner

As we've stated before, the first step to healthy moisturized hair is using hair products that target your hair needs. Redken All Soft Conditioner checks all the boxes for your hair hydration needs. This incredible conditioner transforms dry and brittle hair into gorgeously hydrated and healthy locks.

Formulated with Redken's Moisture Complex and argan oil, this conditioner does not only hydrate but also detangles your hair by providing ultimate softness. The argan oil penetrates the hair strands, adding moisture from the inside out to leave you with silkier, shinier hair. Soy proteins in the formula help add structure to the vulnerable strands by sealing in the moisturizing goodness.

Not only does Redken All Soft Conditioner contain ingredients that are easy on your fragile hair, but it is also incredibly easy to use. Simply take a dime-sized amount and scrub into the hair; leave it on for two to three minutes before thoroughly rinsing.

14. Wella Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner

Wella Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner

As the name suggests, Wella Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Nourishing Conditioner is a deep nourishing conditioner designed for dry, brittle-stressed hair. The conditioner deeply penetrates the hair shaft, restoring the hydration to full vitality.

Created to repair and restore, this formula uses natural ingredients to target and undo damaged hair. Rich in vitamins, peptides, and minerals, goji berry is used to nourish and moisturize. Hydration can reach its maximum with the tag team of panthenol and oleic acid forming the conditioner’s Nutri-Enrich Complex. Vitamin E is also included to protect from future damage.

Wella Invigo Nutri-Enrich Deep Conditioner is a powerful product that delivers powerful results. Simply apply a generous amount, leaving on your hair for as long as you desire before rinsing the remainder of the product out to reveal your new hair.

15. Eleven Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner

Eleven Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner

Changing the game in the hair care industry is Eleven Australia. With their Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner, specifically designed to combat Australia's vast and intense climate, this conditioner will provide the ultimate hydration no matter where you are in the world. A climate of hot dry air is one of the secret reasons for hair breakage so adding moisture is essential.

Infused with avocado oil, this conditioner hydrates your hair with a high number of monounsaturated fats that lock moisture into the hair shaft. Also included in this formula, hydrolyzed wheat protein improves the strength of hair which gives your hair a smooth silky feel.

Apply the product to freshly washed shampooed hair. Leave on for a few minutes, then rinse. Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner is perfect for those quick hair wash days but also gives you enough time to wash your body while you wait. We just can't get enough of Eleven Australia in our shower routine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does shampoo do?

In your hair wash routine, shampoo is a cleansing agent. The ingredients within the formulas remove oil, sweat, buildup, dirt, and other environmental pollutants—all the unseen nasties in your hair. This occurs through surfactants, more often than not with more than one surfactant in the shampoo.

Some of the cleansing agents in the shampoo are specifically there to clean the hair while others are designed to aid in the lather and rinsing steps of your routine. Surfactants work by reducing the surface tensions and bonds between the water and dirt so they can be easily removed from the hair strands.

What does conditioner do?

Sometimes after shampooing, your hair can be left frizzy and rough. Conditioners contain conditioning agents. The role of conditioning agents is to ensure that the hair is left manageable and smooth. Conditioning agents are usually molecules such as fatty alcohols and silicones.

Fatty alcohols control the strands of hair to make sure that they are manageable and avoid "fly-aways." Silicones in conditioner have lubricating properties and detangle the hair strands. Silicones have a range of textures which can be thin like water or thick like a gel, and are customizable to the conditioner to suit the needs of your hair, whether it is thick, fine, coarse, permed, color-treated, or any other hair type. This also makes conditioners much more gentle on the hair to leave it feeling nice and soft.

How do I make the most out of my shampoo and conditioner?

Shampoo is a key part of the hair wash routine as it is the cleaning step of the process. It strips away all the dirt, sweat, pollutants, oil, and buildup. It dislodges the water from the hair strands and washes away impurities and debris from your hair. The method of shampooing is a very important step, and there are many steps during your shampoo process to maximize what you get out of your shampoo time.

The first tip is to make sure your hair is completely saturated with water. Shampoo uses water to lessen the surface tension to remove dirt. Apply a dime-sized amount of shampoo into your hand and apply it to the scalp root area. It is more beneficial to use a smaller amount of shampoo and do two rounds of washing than using a larger amount the first time around. This is because it can be harder to rinse out and can leave the product in the hair, along with dirt.

The water temperature should be relatively warm, as this helps promote the breakage of the bond between the waste and your hair, making it easier to wash away. Scrub your scalp by massaging it with your fingertips in a circular motion. The scrubbing motion is key to removing the dirt and oils from the hair itself, while also removing old dead skin cells to lessen the possibility of dandruff. When a foamy lather has formed, leave it on for a few minutes as you drag the foam down the hair strand. Wash the shampoo out before rinsing thoroughly.

The application of conditioner is vital to make sure that you get the most out of your products. With wet hair, squeeze a dime-sized amount of the product into your palm and apply to the middle to ends of the hair, ensuring that you coat each strand so it can absorb the moisturizing agents as best as possible. You must focus on the middle to the ends of your hair, as your scalp naturally produces oils that can keep your root area hydrated.

Aim to leave the conditioner on your hair for around 5-10 minutes to allow for maximum absorption. We recommend that you rinse the conditioner out at a cooler temperature than you did with the shampoo, as this helps seal the follicles and lock the moisturizing agents into the strands.

How often should I wash my hair?

With dry hair, you don't need to wash your hair too often. This is because washing your hair strips away the naturally-producing oils in the scalp that keep your hair moisturized. Washing dry hair weekly or bi-weekly is a great alternative. You can also skip a shampoo and go straight to the conditioner if you feel like you need to rapidly rehydrate between washes.

Why is my hair dry?

There are many reasons why you might have dry hair. These can include environmental conditions such as seasonal changes or air pollution, and hair styling, such as dying, chemical treatments and using excessive heat.

To avoid dry hair you can implement other steps apart from changes to your wash routine. You can decrease the amount of heat you use on your hair or increase the time between hair washes to let your hair use its natural oils to stay hydrated.

While these are only some reasons for dry hair, it can also be a result of your health. Underlying health conditions can alter your hair's ability to retain moisture and produce natural oils. If you are concerned with the dryness of your hair after attempting to hydrate at home, you should make an appointment with a doctor or dermatologist to receive professional advice.