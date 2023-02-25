13 Best Unisex Fragrances In 2023

Many people won’t leave the house without using some kind of fragrance product, whether perfume, cologne or eau de toilette. Some people even just stick to deodorant, but it’s always a good time to try something new to spritz up your life.

Whether you’ve just been promoted and want to show the world your style, or you’ve had a rough few years and are looking for a confidence boost to get you going, you can make a strong start to 2023 with a new fragrance.

And to help make your decision easier (since we’re sure you have enough on your plate as it is), we’ve compiled a convenient list of the 13 best unisex fragrances for you to choose from.

What actually is a fragrance?

Before getting into the list, it will be helpful to know what makes a good fragrance so you know what to look for. If you’re already familiar, feel free to skip ahead! But for those newer to this fragrant world, it’s worth brushing up on the basics before you make your decision.

A barrier for many people when shopping for fragrances is the idea that cologne is intended for men and perfume for women. However, this is not true. These products differ based on their constitution. Perfumes have the highest concentrations of fragrance oil, usually 15-30%, whereas colognes only contain 3-4%. There is also eau de parfum, a milder counterpart with only 10-15% fragrance oil, and eau de toilette which may have 5-12%, as well as eau fraiche which contains less than 3%.

This means that of the three, perfumes have the strongest scent and can last over 8 hours, whilst eau fraiche is the mildest and lasts only around 2 hours. Although both have their ideal uses, if you’re looking for something more moderate then eau de parfum, cologne or eau de toilette may suit your preferences and needs better.

What types of fragrances are there?

It’s important to understand the different classifications of fragrances since this can help you narrow down what profile you want to give off.

Fragrances can be categorized as fresh, floral, oriental or woody based on what ingredients they contain. Fresh fragrances will give off herbal, aquatic or citrusy smells, creating an image of summer gardens and beach days, whilst floral fragrances include sweeter smells inspired by flowers. Oriental and woody fragrances both give off warmer and deeper scents, with oriental leaning towards spices and sometimes flowers, while woody takes on a more earthy and smoky tone.

If you can’t quite decide which sounds the most appealing to you, never fear! Most fragrances will use a pleasing combination of these categories as well as their sub-classes, so there’s bound to be a mixture that suits your tastes.

When talking about fragrances, you’ll also often hear the term “note” thrown around. All fragrances consist of three types of notes: top, middle and base. Top notes are the way the fragrance introduces itself and will usually linger for the first 5-15 minutes. These will then give way to the middle notes, which last for up to 60 minutes until those fade into the base notes for the remainder of the fragrance’s effect.

The best fragrances will use distinct scents in each of these phases to tell a story through this evolution of smell.

Why shop unisex?

As we’ve established, different types of fragrances are distinguished by their blends and ingredients, not by anything to do with gender. In 2023 the idea of any specific smell being gendered is more than outdated. Men should get to smell like a gentle garden of sweet flowers too, and likewise, women shouldn’t be held back from smelling like an earthy forest with a hint of spice.

At the end of the day, we all just want to smell good, which is why we encourage you to shop for fragrances that you will wholeheartedly enjoy for yourself, rather than adhering to those boring and arbitrary standards.

Now that you’re briefed on the basics, it’s time to make your informed decision on which fragrance to add to your shelf. Without further ado, here are the best unisex fragrances of 2023!

1. Blu Atlas - Atlantis Cologne

Blu Atlas - Atlantis Cologne

With its sleek matte black design and exotic scent profile, Atlantis by Blu Atlas fits perfectly at the top of this list. Its complex yet exciting profile is the perfect way to draw yourself out of your shell and into new adventures in 2023.

Taking inspiration from the coastal jungles of Bali, it has a fresh scent consisting of bergamot, lemon and blackcurrant with floral and woody undertones. With sweet middle notes of lavender, clary sage, peach and apricot and earthy base notes of orris, oakmoss, violet, ambrette seed and musk, you’ll feel uplifted and enthralled whilst maintaining a comfortable groundedness. These smells combined create a unique and complementary profile that can be dressed up as an alluring and mysterious scent for more special occasions or worn as a calm and pleasant background to your day-to-day life.

Made with premium ingredients and in accordance with industry-clean standards, it is the ideal fragrance for both men and women looking for a pristine and enthralling scent. Its high quality ensures it can withstand all kinds of weather and activities without fading away. Not to mention it is vegan and cruelty-free, meaning you can enjoy it without guilt. It’salso free of parabens, preservatives, phthalates, sulfates and synthetic dyes, so you can guarantee yourself a clean and comfortable wear with Atlantis.

There is truly no better fragrance to use in 2023. One spritz of Atlantis is all you need to boost your confidence and feel good about yourself, as we all deserve. Although Atlantis is largely marketed towards men, no woman would feel out of place with the fresh tones and adventurous aura it provides.

So if you’re looking for a year of adventure and exploration whilst staying unapologetically true to yourself, Atlantis by Blu Atlas is the best unisex fragrance for you.

2. Maison Margiela - Replica Eau de Toilette



2. Maison Margiela - Replica Eau de Toilette

The Replica line by Maison Margiela certainly features several strong contenders for a top unisex fragrance. With a range of unique scents inspired by daily life, from fireplace scenes to lazy mornings, there’s bound to be a fragrance perfect for everyone within this collection. Each scent is designed to bring out the best in you without being overbearing or too intense. All of their profiles are expertly crafted with a specific comforting feeling in mind, and their complex, layered smells portray these incredibly well. It’s impossible not to feel at peace in the environments these fragrances curate.

Our personal favorite is the Lazy Sunday Morning scent, which has notes of lily of the valley, white musk, iris and ambrette seeds. Its clean and comforting smell is reminiscent of freshly washed sheets and cozy mornings in bed, which make it perfect for feeling calm and peaceful as you go about your day.

With a stylish bottle that makes for easy application, plus a paraben-free mixture, you can freshen up and start your day with ease. If you find your days are more hectic than relaxed, a Replica fragrance is the perfect thing to soothe your nerves and maintain a sense of calm.

There’s truly no better way to not only make yourself feel cool, calm and collected as you attract and impress those around you. And in 2023, I think we all crave a taste of some confidence like that!

3. Kiehl’s - Musk Eau de Toilette

3. Kiehl’s - Musk Eau de Toilette

For a soft, flowery and, of course, musky aura, Kiehl’s classic eau de toilette is a perfect choice. Sealed in a gorgeous and sleek bottle, this fragrance is a classic combination of both floral and fresh scents, with citrus, bergamot nectar and orange blossom top notes. The underlying middle notes of rose, lily, ylang-ylang and neroli transition to a final touch of tonka nut, white patchouli and musk base notes.

The result is a scent that evokes a calm yet mysterious overlay with a gentle overlay. Without a doubt, this traditional yet intriguing scent will captivate anyone around.

If this fragrance sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the modern take on Kiehl’s iconic Love Oil from the 1920s. It was reintroduced to the markets in 1963, and once again in recent times with a blend that is both nostalgic and modern. This fragrance has truly stood the test of time, and would be the perfect signature scent for a warm and exciting 2023.

As well as their reliably high-quality blend, Kiehl’s is also dedicated to environmentally-friendly services, so you can always feel at ease buying from them.

4. Calvin Klein - One Eau de Toilette

4. Calvin Klein - One Eau de Toilette



Calvin Klein is easily one of the most recognisable brands out there, and, needless to say, their trusted reputation is well-earned. Unsurprisingly, their fragrance delivers on quality and style as well.

Their eau de toilette One is centered around the theme of unity. Calvin Klein has more than succeeded in its aim for this release: to combine both masculine and feminine scents to create a single bold yet harmonic fragrance.

One contains warm and oriental top notes of bergamot, cardamom and green tea which fade into more floral middle notes of rose, violet and nutmeg and end with base notes of musk and amber. Such a profile will no doubt instill you with the confidence you need to unapologetically be yourself and achieve any goal you set out towards, making One a must-have for 2023.

5. Diptyque - Do Son Eau de Parfum



5. Diptyque - Do Son Eau de Parfum

Fall into the warm embrace of seaside memories, cool salty breezes and hints of spring flowers with this evocative fragrance. Inspired by the childhood of one of Diptyque’s founders, Yves Coueslant, this eau de parfum will mesmerize and comfort you with its complex floral profile.

Themed primarily around fresh tuberoses, this eau de parfum also has notes of orange blossom and jasmine to intensify its sweet, flowery aura, as well as a touch of amber wood bring out that gentle warmth we all recognise from happy childhood memories.

We know how important it is to balance maturing as a person with staying true to yourself. In 2023, you can stay connected to your roots while you surpass new limits with this sentimental yet modernized amalgamation of peace, endearment and contentment.

6. Comme des Garçons - Wonderwood Eau de Parfum



6. Comme des Garçons - Wonderwood Eau de Parfum

Be whisked away into the mystery and whimsy of the deep forests with Comme des Garçons’ bewildering eau de parfum. This is the perfect fragrance to inspire and draw others in while maintaining a high level of class, with its ideal balance of natural woodland scents countered by the sweeter tastes of luxury.

With an expertly crafted woody profile, including cedar, cypress, sandalwood and Gaïac wood, and sweet undernotes of Madagascan pepper, bergamot, nutmeg and more, Wonderwood will complete your image as someone with a taste for adventure that’ll never dull. Hints of Somalian incense, Cashmeran, caraway, Javanol, vetiver and agarwood only add to the complexity and indulgence of this fragrance.

Be the envy of the town and the recipient of everyone’s admiration with this opulent yet modest fragrance.

7. Who is Elijah - His|Her Eau de Parfum



7. Who is Elijah - His|Her Eau de Parfum

This enticing and exciting eau de parfum is guaranteed to spice up your life. With its unique and alluring concoction, including top notes of bergamot, violet leaf and cardamom, you’ll be ready to draw people in with this addictive scent. The floral and fir needle middle notes balance out its spicy debut, and its base notes of sandalwood, cashmere musk, amber and agarwood make for a sophisticated yet inviting profile.

One spritz of this fragrance is all you’ll need to return to a sense of childlike wonder and enthusiasm that will have you dancing through your days. We know how dreary the past few years have been, so why not bring back that sense of adventure we all desperately crave? With a fragrance like His|Her, it’s impossible not to feel motivated and confident again.

8. Aēsop - Tacit Eau de Parfum

8. Aēsop - Tacit Eau de Parfum



If you’re looking for a change of pace or want to incorporate more excitement into your life, Tacit is the perfect unisex fragrance for you. With its fresh yet refined scent, this eau de parfum will boost your mood and confidence and invigorate you to raise the bar even higher in 2023.

The top notes of yuzu, grand basil vert and clove offer a tantalizing yet soothing impression, softened by the sweeter middle notes of rosemary, mint and fennel. Its cedarwood, vetiver heart and amber base notes provide a more earthy and stable backdrop to its otherwise refreshing and uplifting profile.

Revitalize your life and bring yourself the warmth and class you deserve with Aēsop’s intrepid yet gentle fragrance.

9. Malin+Goetz - Strawberry Eau de Parfum

9. Malin+Goetz - Strawberry Eau de Parfum



For those who want to enjoy the sweeter things in life and yearn for long days in the sun, Malin+Goetz’s fruity fragrance is your perfect match. A deconstruction of one of the most beloved garden fruits, this eau de parfum will serve as a reminder of hot sunny days, cool refreshing drinks and colorful bundles of seasonal fruits.

The top notes of sparkling bergamot, pink pepper and, of course, mara strawberry create an alluring and outstanding introduction that fades into the softer middle notes of jasmine and woodland greens. Finishing with base notes of cedarwood, oakmoss, orris root and musk, this fragrance will take you on a sunny and joyous adventure through colorful fields towards the calm and cool shade of the forest.

Smile easily and feel at peace with this indulgent and dynamic concoction of strawberry goodness.

10. Demeter - Rain Cologne

10. Demeter - Rain Cologne



Whether you’re looking for a clean and minimalist fragrance or for a scent that will whisk you away into its own story, Demeter’s Rain has what you need. With a simple and refined profile themed around the sweet, fresh smell of summer rain, you’ll always bring an unexpected yet delightful aura wearing this cologne.

As a bonus, with Rain you can carry that pristine and sophisticated feeling of a sun shower with you everywhere you go in a convenient yet stylish bottle.

And if the smell alone isn’t enough to convince you, this perfume also tells the story of the poem “In The Rain” by E. E. Cummings. With Demeter’s whimsical blend, you’ll be swept away in images of dancing in the rain and grinning endlessly through the downpour, leaving you feeling wistful yet appreciative.

If you’re ready to grow into the calm, collected and self-assured person you’ve always dreamed of being, then let Rain be the catalyst.

11. Boy Smells - Tantrum Eau de Toilette



11. Boy Smells - Tantrum Eau de Toilette

With a name like “Tantrum,” you may be skeptical, but this fragrance has an enthralling blend that’s guaranteed to tantalize and impress those around you. Modernize your style and bring an explosive spark to your life with this unique and complex fragrance. And as a winner of Allure’s 2021 Best of Beauty Awards, you’re guaranteed a rich and deluxe fragrance.

Tantrum’s top notes of bergamot, green peppercorn and mint leaf will help you leave a spicy yet fresh impression on the world. The middle notes of galbanum, orris and tagete will leave a gentle and warm aftertaste, finishing with base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, vetiver and Ambroxan to ensure you never lose that earthy, calm feeling.

12. Saint Valentine - Cosmic Bang Eau de Parfum



12. Saint Valentine - Cosmic Bang Eau de Parfum

For a mysterious and alluring fragrance that will make you both smell and feel out of this world, Saint Valentine has the solution. Inspired by ocean tides at midnight, flashes of lightning and the soft caress of silk, this eau de parfum is guaranteed to provoke self-assuredness and enticement in its wearers. If you’re looking to spark some excitement and adventure into your life, let Cosmic Bang make the first step for you.

Its top notes of fig, bergamot and bay leaf certainly create a wistful yet sweet aura, followed by the steady and intense tones of musk, vetiver and cedar. With an exciting yet nostalgic finishing touch of hay and tobacco, Cosmic Bang will bring your 2023 a feeling of warm familiarity balanced by a touch of curiosity and a strong sense of adventure.

13. Nicolaï - L’eau miXte Perfume



13. Nicolaï - L’eau miXte Perfume

For a simple and modest yet pleasant fragrance that never ceases to impress, L’eau miXte is the answer. With a fresh and citrusy debut of mint, thyme, lemon, bergamot and orange, you’ll feel uplifted and awake with the addition of L’eau miXte to your morning routine. Middle notes of juniper, peppercorn, nutmeg, blackcurrant, grapefruit and rose will add a gently fruity afterthought that settles into the rough but sweet base notes of vetiver, oakmoss and musk.

You’ll always feel confident and ready for a challenge with this fresh and spicy perfume, yet its sweeter notes remain a reminder to stay calm and enjoy the moment. So if you’re looking for something that won’t draw unwanted attention to yourself but will still garner compliments, add L’eau miXte to your collection.

Frequently asked questions

How do you find your signature scent?

A signature scent isn’t something that can be purchased. It is made with the unique combination of a fragrance product with your own body’s natural oils and odors. Of course, each person will find some fragrances more complementary than others, however, if you enjoy the description of a product and make sure to use it correctly, any fragrance can easily become part of your signature scent. Our list has been created with a wide range of tastes in mind, so you’re bound to find your personal favorite amongst our top 13 unisex fragrances.

If you buy a fragrance and try it but still feel unsure, you can always try using more or less of it, combining it with another fragrance or asking others for feedback as well. It can take some time to get used to a new smell, but once you do, the confidence you feel knowing how good you smell will be more than enough to carry you through the day.

How much should you spend on fragrance products?

Price isn’t everything, and like with any other product there will always be cheaper options that smell better and last longer than some expensive options. That being said, if you particularly like a product and it has good reviews, it’s worth investing a little more into it. After all, you’ll only need to use a slight amount each day, so even one small bottle will last you a while. Most of all, a good fragrance can make a huge difference to your confidence, style and the impression you make on others, so the payoff is often worth the extra money.

How do you apply fragrances?

Something like perfume or cologne may sound simple to use, yet it’s easy to make mistakes. By following this quick guide, you can make the most of your new fragrance and find out the best way to make it part of your signature scent.

When applying fragrance, it is best to spray it onto your skin rather than your clothes. The material of most clothing tends to muffle rather than highlight the scent and makes it easier for the fragrance to rub off and fade away. Applying it directly to your skin allows it to combine with your body’s natural odor, covering up any unpleasant smells and creating a longer-lasting effect. This also allows the product’s scent to become more unique and personal, making it smell more natural to those around you.

An ideal time to apply your fragrance is right after showering, as your skin will be clean and your pores will be open and ready to absorb the scented molecules. Just make sure your skin is completely dry so that the fragrance doesn’t become watered down or washed off. Also, it’s a good idea to do this after first applying a neutral deodorant. This will help keep you clean and fresh throughout the day and will also boost the effects of your fragrance.

If your product comes in a spray bottle, hold it around 4-5 inches away and spray it onto areas of your body that are prone to heat and sweat. Your neck, chest, armpits and wrists are all good examples of heat-prone areas that will benefit from some spray.

If the product does not come with a spray lid, then simply dab a finger into the liquid and gently apply it to your skin. Be careful not to rub it in as this can weaken the fragrance, causing it to fade away quicker. Do not splash the liquid on yourself either, as this will both overapply the scent and waste the product.

How often should you apply?

Depending on how concentrated your fragrance is, you may only need to apply it once in the morning or reapply it throughout the day. Most perfumes can last up to 8 hours or longer, so for everyday use one spritz in the morning and maybe one in the afternoon if you’ll be out and about should be enough.

Colognes and eau de toilettes will need to be reapplied at least once during the day, but preferably twice or three times, especially in the case of cologne. And finally, eau fraiche will need to be reapplied every 2-3 hours, as it has the weakest concentration of fragrance oil.

A word of warning though: when wearing fragrances your own nose will adjust to the smell fairly quickly. It may seem as though the scent has worn off, however, those around you will still be able to detect it. You should always be cautious when applying and reapplying fragrances so as not to overdo it, as even though you might not be able to smell it at all times, other people will definitely notice if you’re wearing too much. It’s always worth asking for someone else’s opinion as well to make sure you’re wearing the right amount.