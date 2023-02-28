Your hair ages just like the rest of you does, and the condition is not gender-specific. Both men and women experience hair loss to varying degrees.

What causes your hair to lose its thickness on top and throughout your tresses is unique to you —genetics, hormones, medical conditions, stress, and normal aging can all cause hair to fall out. If you have a parent who has had issues with hair loss or thinning hair, you may experience it as well.

Luckily, you aren’t limited to wearing wigs or changing your hairstyle to cover balding areas on your head. Tackle hair loss where it starts—at the roots and on your scalp—with the cleanser you use every day.

A shampoo that is rich in fatty oils, saw palmetto, and other additives to strengthen hair follicles and roots while nourishing the tresses is key to healthy, fuller hair. A cleanser should pamper your hair while strengthening it against current and future damage.

We’re all about thick, luscious, and youthful hair, and we want you to love your locks. That’s why we’ve researched and reviewed several different hair protection and growth shampoos on the market. We’ve narrowed down our selections to the 13 best shampoos for thinning hair in 2023. Here’s to thicker, more luxurious hair!

1. Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can both restore your sad and stressed locks and not only makes your hair thicker and stronger, but also prevent future hair loss, Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is your hair solution. Don’t let the simple and streamlined design of the bottle fool you—this shampoo packs an amazing punch for restoring even the most hopeless head of hair.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is number one on our list of best shampoos for thinning hair simply because it works. Made from 99% natural plants, minerals, and other ingredients, this vegan and cruelty-free shampoo restores hair first by using saw palmetto to stop hair loss in its tracks. Saw palmetto blocks DHT, a hormone largely attributed to thinning hair in the first place.

Jojoba oil works to nourish and hydrate the scalp so the skin doesn’t overproduce sebum (the oily substance on your skin). Your hair will be completely clean without being greasy. This oil also helps to prevent future hair breakage and split ends without making your hair limp in the process.

Finally, aloe barbadensis is an additive that is chock full of vitamins A, E, and C, along with antioxidants, to give your hair the best fighting chance against everyday stressors, free radicals, hormonal and genetic hair loss, and more.

Blu Atlas Classic Shampoo is gentle enough to be used every day and you’ll rapidly see results. Use this shampoo in conjunction with its equally powerful conditioner to stop hair loss in its tracks and have the hair of your youth again.

If restoring a healthy scalp and hair is your goal and you want to tackle active hair loss, this shampoo is the optimal choice. You’ll experience a vast reduction in hair shed and get healthier hair with long-term use.

Explore the rest of the contenders on our list to find a hair loss and restoration shampoo ideal for your hair type, budget, and goals.

2. Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo



Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo

What we like most about this shampoo is how it gets to the root of the problem. Without a healthy root system for hair to grow, hair follicles can’t produce healthy hair consistently. Add several factors that contribute to hair loss, including genetic predisposition and hormones, and hair can have little chance of regrowing in thinning areas.

That’s where Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo comes in. When roots are healthy and the scalp has an ideal microbiome, the premise is set for maximum hair growth. This sulfate-free shampoo is gentle enough that the hair won’t dry out, but hydrating enough that your hair won’t be left limp and hanging either.

What makes this shampoo a contender on our list? Prebiotics, vegan proteins, and antioxidizing elements of wild berries give this product its strength in reducing hair loss and preventing thinning hair in the future.

Add Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo to your arsenal of hair thinning agents if you already have greasy hair and want to treat your tresses without weighing them down even more. Where other shampoos may weigh your hair down and make it feel greasy and unkempt, Nutrafol has got you covered.

3. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo



Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

Making your existing hair thicker and fuller is one way to battle hair loss, and protect hair that has gone thinner due to age and other factors. This shampoo aims to give your hair density, so it feels and looks thicker, even if you have always struggled with thin, limp, or very fine locks.

Biotin, keratin, and zinc work together to make hair stronger starting at the root. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo helps keep excess breakage and split ends at bay to keep hair looking amazing. But this shampoo doesn’t stop there; after all, there’s the thinning hair aspect to control as well. A proprietary blend of powerhouse ingredients allows this shampoo to make your hair thicker.

The result after consistently using this budget-friendly shampoo is longer, healthier, and stronger locks that take your hair to a whole new level. If you want to revitalize hair that has always been difficult to make thicker and longer, this is a great cleanser to try. As a bonus it won’t weigh your hair down, can make it shinier and add more dimension as well, which we call a total all-around win!

Use this shampoo if breakage and naturally thin hair is your main problem. If you want hair growth and fullness, this is a great shampoo to try.

4. Living Proof Full Shampoo



Living Proof Full Shampoo

Living Proof Full Shampoo is an ideal choice if you have hair that is already naturally thin. Lots of people have thin hair due to genetics, and hair that isn’t great on volume is often fine in texture as well.

If you feel like you can’t do anything about naturally fine and lifeless hair, guess again. This shampoo is all about adding life and vitality to your hair by increasing its volume and overall fullness, for thicker and healthier-looking hair.

How this shampoo accomplishes this feat caught our attention and put this product on our list. Using a special plumping blend of gentle ingredients, this shampoo promises to give hair twice as much volume if used in conjunction with its conditioner, which is a massive improvement on your hair’s current texture and appearance.

We also love what Living Proof Full Shampoo lacks, including sulfates and silicones. This means it can gently lift, cleanse, and renew your hair without additives that weigh your tender tresses down or make you feel like you’re drying and damaging your hair more than you’re helping it. As a bonus, it’s also color-safe, so if you dye your hair this shampoo won’t strip the color.

Use this shampoo if your hair looks like it’s thinning, but you’re more concerned about adding volume than tackling hair loss. This product is suitable for all hair types and textures.

We’re about a third of the way through, but before we continue with the list, here are some helpful tips to make any shampoo you choose more beneficial for your hair:



• Use quarter-sized amounts for maximum cleansing and restoration.

• Cleanse the roots only, and let the suds clean the drier, less oily ends.

• Stimulate the scalp with every cleanse for optimum results.

• Wash every time you wet your hair, and follow up with a conditioner.

• Use shampoos formulated for your hair’s type and texture.

• If you color your hair, choose color-safe, hair-boosting shampoos.

• Dry your hair with a microfiber towel or other gentle fabric.

Once you find a favorite shampoo for your hair, explore the other hair treatment and cleansing products of the same line, or alternate between a few shampoos for maximum results. This way, you can customize your thinning hair treatment plan. Now, back to our list of the 13 best shampoos for thinning hair in 2023.

5. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo



SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo

We love a shampoo brand that is aware of the economy and the environment, and this fair trade shampoo is no exception. SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore shampoo is excellent for natural hair that needs help not only with thinning and strand breakage, but also with hydration and overall density.

There’s a lot to unpack here with this shampoo, which is why it’s on our list. First off, it has some surprising ingredients we can’t help but be intrigued by, like apple cider vinegar. ACV is a great additive for the hair; it helps to cleanse and remove excess oils and grime without drying out the hair or scalp.

Castor oil is another great ingredient we love to see in a shampoo for thinning hair. It’s a natural oil that can be rubbed on the skin to increase circulation, and it does the same for the scalp when applied as part of this shampoo. Castor oil also helps encourage hair growth, which is why many people swear by the old-school remedy of rubbing organic castor oil on the eyebrows and lashes for thicker hair in these areas.

Let SheaMoisture do for your hair what others cannot: within a few washes, you’ll see stimulated and new hair growth, tresses that are smoother and more manageable, and life, bounce, and vitality brought back to your hair. As a bonus, this shampoo boasts a refreshing, subtle scent.

Use this shampoo if your hair has a tight and kinky texture, or you have a dry, itchy scalp. Your hair will feel cleansed and refreshed without becoming weighed down with excess oils.

6. Nioxin Scalp Optimizing Cleanser

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Shampoo



If you’re concerned about your thinning hair or seeing lots of hair shed lately, then you should consider Nioxin Scalp Optimizing Cleanser. Its main formula is designed to tackle thinning hair at the source of the problem: the scalp. The scent of peppermint when you first open the bottle will tell you this shampoo means business for soothing your angry scalp.

An under-nourished, dry, and imbalanced scalp can lead to unhealthy and weak hair follicles and roots. This can lead to more hair shed than usual, and thinning hair will be the result over time. Luckily, using the right shampoo can help you overcome this problem; this one can help reverse your hair loss enough to make a big difference.

The key lies in acting fast, so get your hands on the Scalp Optimizing Cleanser as soon as you see your hairline start to recede, your part growing wider, or your scalp becoming more visible when you run your fingers through your hair. We added this shampoo to our list because Nioxin uses a no-nonsense approach to hair loss. Ingredients include amino acids, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil to calm and soothe the scalp and promote healthier hair growth.

Use this shampoo if your dry and itchy scalp has dandruff and if you also want to make your hair thicker and stronger. Since tea tree oil can take some getting used to, dilute your shampoo with each use until your body adjusts to it. Or you can alternate between this powerful shampoo and another on this list for maximum hair growth and restoration.

7. évolis Professional Reverse Shampoo



évolis Professional Reverse Shampoo

Here’s another shampoo that helps to lengthen, thicken, and strengthen hair by treating the scalp first. If the problem with your hair is that it’s oily and your scalp has buildup, it’s hard for your hair follicles to do their job and continue with normal and healthy hair growth.

Évolis Professional Reverse Shampoo made it to our list because it’s the first one we’ve seen that has salicylic acid in it. This is what cleanses the scalp and calms it down so it doesn’t produce so much sebum and other oils. This shampoo also contains keratin, which restores hair and makes it stronger so it can grow thicker and healthier more naturally.

Reverse Shampoo doesn’t have the richest lather we’ve seen, but this doesn’t mean you should use more to get the same results. It simply isn’t loaded with excess ingredients to create a lather that your hair doesn’t need. It also doesn’t have sulfates, so your hair can get clean without a harsh cleanser, which we love!

Use this shampoo if you have a scalp that stubbornly refuses to wash well, even if you don’t have lots of thick hair in the way. You can use this shampoo every day and not irritate your scalp or skin, which is a sweet bonus.

8. Art Naturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo



Art Naturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

As soon as we discovered this shampoo, we knew we were in for a treat. Moroccan oil and argan oil steal the show in this natural and gentle shampoo, for a hair cleansing and fortifying experience that can leave hair of all types and textures feeling and looking healthier than ever.

So, what do these oils do? Moroccan oil and argan oil are largely the same type of oil, with the latter being a more pure form of the same oil. What these oils do for the hair is add moisture and hydration while not weighing the hair down at all. The fatty acids in these oils work to help restore the scalp’s natural pH, which in the end helps keep the roots and hair follicles healthy for future hair growth.

Vitamin E and linoleum acids are also present in this shampoo because of the unique oils it contains, which work to help prevent the signs of hair aging, and can help restore your hair to its original elasticity and vigor.

Use this shampoo if you have dry and lacking hair, but you’re afraid to put oils in it because you want to keep whatever volume you have left. You’ll have more vibrant, fuller, and smoother hair with lots of volume and lift.

9. Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Shampoo

Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Shampoo



Wait, we’re talking about thinning hair, not frizzy hair, so why is this shampoo even on our list? Because in most cases, frizzy hair is an indicator of unhealthy hair and a neglected scalp—and the right shampoo can reverse the very beginning of a hair loss problem. If you want to reduce hair shedding and get your hair to grow long and strong again, you have to listen to what your hair is trying to tell you.

Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Shampoo can tame even the wildest hair by smoothing each strand and making it less susceptible to damage from the sun and heat. If your hair is stronger, it’s less likely to break off and develop split ends, so your hair will look thicker as a result.

Other additives, including ginger and shorea robusta, are unique to this shampoo and intended to make hair follicles stronger. This can result in less hair shedding over time and overall healthier, less stressed hair.

Use this shampoo if you have thinning hair due to lots of styling. Dyeing, blow drying, and using straightening agents, and other things you do to style your hair cause damage that is hard to reverse without the right cleansing and conditioning products.

10. Paul Mitchell Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo



Paul Mitchell Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo

Is it really a list of the best shampoos for any type of hair without a popular name brand in it? Paul Mitchell is a known hair care brand that can be found in many department stores and is a worthy addition to our list with their anti-thinning shampoo. After all, it’s best to treat a hair loss problem before it becomes severe enough to notice.

Here again, we see tea tree oil saving the day to nourish the scalp and give your natural hair its best chance to grow thick and strong. It’s vegan, which delights us, and is also free of parabens and sulfates.

Did you know that your scalp is home to bacteria and fungus, and if your scalp’s pH is off or if the scalp isn’t properly washed, your hair can be affected as a result? It’s natural for your scalp to just do its job, but this doesn’t mean your hair has to suffer as a result. Paul Mitchell’s Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo tackles even the most stubborn dandruff and other issues with the scalp to give you glorious results.

As a bonus, the product is totally color-safe. This means you can use this shampoo even if you regularly color your hair. This is nice because lots of shampoos that tackle scalp issues are heavy on chemicals and cleansing so they aren’t so great for color-treated hair. This is a gentle yet effective solution that can soothe your scalp and treat your tresses.

Use this shampoo if you’re starting to see lots of hair shed and your scalp is screaming for some TLC. You can alternate between this shampoo and another from our list for customized care from the scalp down to the ends of your hair.

11. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo



Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo

Adding caviar to a shampoo sounds equally decadent and…weird. But hear us out on this one. Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo works wonders for the hair. Your hair ages just like the rest of your body does, and if you can turn back the hands of time on your lovely locks, you can help reduce or even stop hair thinning due to age as well.

Here’s how this shampoo works: The addition of caviar makes your hair shinier, silkier, and easier to manage due to the ample moisture this shampoo provides. Your hair gets its youthful bounce back, too. Red clover is another great ingredient we love, as it helps your hair become thicker in both touch and appearance. Finally, there’s another unique ingredient—gooseberry. This adds even more thickness to your hair and gives your scalp some attention as well.

Try this shampoo if your hair is older and brittle and you want to bring some of its youthful bounce and playfulness back. You can use Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing MoistureShampoo as your main hair wash for thicker-looking hair that has more personality and shine. Look as glamorous as you feel with this shampoo.

12. Bumble and Bumble Volume and Thickening Shampoo



Bumble and Bumble Volume and Thickening Shampoo

Volume? Check. Thickening? Check. This shampoo has it all when it comes to making hair thicker and stronger in appearance. Ideal for fine or medium hair types and lightweight in both application and body, add this shampoo to your arsenal of hair products if you want to make your hair look thicker and actually become thicker, too.

If you’ve had a lot of hair damage and need to nourish your hair, the vitamin B5 in this shampoo will bring your hair to life. While other shampoos may be better for actively thinning hair, if your issue is just dealing with the naturally lackluster hair you have, this is a great product to try.

Give Bumble and Bumble Volume and Thickening Shampoo a try if you have days where your limp hair is just too much to handle. With prolonged use, you may even be able to transform your hair to new heights as far as volume goes, and your eyes aren’t deceiving you if you notice that individual hair strands appear thicker, too.

13. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume



Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

Who doesn’t want magnificent volume in their hair, especially when they’re dealing with thinning strands? Oribe’s Shampoo for Magnificent Volume barely makes our list because it has some prime ingredients to boost your tired and stressed tresses for greater va-va-voom.

Argan oil makes another appearance in this shampoo to both strengthen and help make hair grow stronger and more nourished. But new intriguing oils including cypress and maracuja are also included in this formula.

Cypress oil is used to prevent hair loss in the first place by making pores in the scalp tighter. It also helps new hair growth to come in healthier than before by encouraging the scalp to produce healthy amounts of sebum.

Maracuja oil works in its own way to promote hair growth and make hair that does grow thicker than ever. It hails from passionfruit and is packed with omegas to repair the hair from existing damage, restore any moisture the hair needs, and to protect the hair against free radicals.

The combination of all these oils will leave your hair feeling nourished and hydrated without feeling heavy and worn down. With continued use, you’ll see thicker and stronger hair than ever before.

Use this shampoo if you want to restore your hair to better health after exposing your hair to the sun, other hair products, or heat styling. Use the accompanying conditioner for added benefits.

When it comes to taking care of your hair loss problem, know what to look for. Since there are many shampoos and other products on the market that promise a full head of hair, it’s wise to read the ingredients in every shampoo you consider, avoid shampoos with a lot of artificial or chemical ingredients, and really pay attention to what your hair needs.

Here’s to healthy, luscious hair!