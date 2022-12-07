10 Reasons IMPT Will Pump By 100x In 2023

By 2050, many industries aim to attain net zero carbon emissions, and measures are already being implemented. In this regard, companies strive to reduce their carbon footprint to the bare minimum.

The need to invest in eco-friendly cryptos is on the rise. Instead of investing in prominent market movers like bitcoin, investors are starting to understand why eco-friendly cryptos are the best option.

Bitcoin mining has caused damaging effects on society and the environment at large. For example, a report made by Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index; Bitcoin mining takes about 100 Terawatts-hour in a year. Also, more research reveals that Bitcoin emits a total of 73 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Hence, this article seeks to enlighten you on the importance of Eco-friendly cryptos like IMPT, especially considering that it’s only a few days away from its first DEX listing. Let’s see why it’s worth investing in, and why it will be one of the highest-gainers in 2023.

Overview of IMPT

The Impact Project is an Ethereum-Based Platform that streamlines how individuals and businesses buy carbon credits and uses blockchain technology to fight against Climate change.

The Impact Project allows individuals to participate in Global Sustainability Projects and seeks to use its innovative technology as a force for positive change.

IMPT, on the other hand, is the native token for the Impact Project. It powers all the Project’s initiatives and boasts the greenest Cryptocurrency that allows Investors to earn while they fund projects.

Despite the many other digital currencies available in the Crypto market, no other token in the down market looks as promising as the IMPT token.

Through the IMPT platform, sustainable and efficient ways to reduce the global Carbon footprint are devised. Individuals and businesses can purchase carbon credits, which are converted to NFTs for users to hold or trade with.

IMPT Innitial Coin Offering Confirmed for December 14th

IMPT announced its biggest news yet on Friday December 2nd. IMPT tokens will make their first decentralized exchange listing (DEX) on Uniswap on 14th December. Investors who bought the tokens during the presale will be able to claim them from December 12th, and the tokens will also go live on LBank and Changelly Pro days after the first DEX listing.

In other words, you have only a few days left to buy IMPT tokens at the lowest price they’ll ever be, so head to the official IMPT.io site and secure your spot among the earliest investors.

Reasons IMPT is Set to Pump 100x in 2023

IMPT is set to pump 100x in 2023, given its innovative technology, utility, and unique features. However, in light of the influx of new currencies in the Crypto market, it may be hard for some investors to believe that IMPT possesses enough potential that would make it witness a 100x pump rate in 2023.

The following are, therefore, ten reasons why the IMPT token will pump by 2023 and why it is worth being invested in:

1. IMPT has established a Strong Presence in the Crypto Market

IMPT has made its presence felt in the Crypto market given its unique features and innovative technology through which it proffers solutions to global climate challenges. IMPT also boasts the greenest Cryptocurrency.

IMPT has also devised means through which it would be able to ensure lasting success for its token.

Already, IMPT has set a hard-to-beat record during presale and is set to achieve more in the coming months.

2. Its Focus on Carbon Reduction has piqued Interest

Any token that will pump in coming years at a hundred times more than it has done so far must first be able to attract and hold the interest of investors, and IMPT has been able to achieve that through its focus on Carbon Reduction.

The main goal of the IMPT project is to tokenize carbon credits to reduce the carbon footprints of businesses and individuals, and Investors are quite interested in this idea.

3. IMPT boasts a competitive advantage over other tokens.

IMPT’s focus in the Cryptocurrency market is less saturated. There are not many crypto projects that have the same focus as IMPT. Given this, IMPT possesses more negotiating power than its counterpart and is set to succeed.

4. IMPT has Scalable Features

As NFTs, DeFi, and PoS concepts have become popular, many investors now seek to participate in them without utilizing large amounts of power, and IMPT offers just that.

IMPT offers sustainable and scalable alternatives that are efficient and have zero carbon footprints.

5. IMPT boasts an Energy-efficient Feature

IMPT relies on a Proof-of-Stake, Proof of Activity, and other energy-efficient protocols for its operation. This way, carbon emission is reduced by 99%, and users do not have to operate specialized machines to become validators.

6. Unique Utilities

IMPT has provided investors with needed value and utilities, which has separated them from its competitors. Given its unique features, of which its value and utility as regards carbon are one, IMPT will pump higher in 2023.

7. Low Entry Barrier

IMPT has lowered the entry barrier into the Cryptocurrency world by allowing users and investors to invest, earn freely, and accumulate as many tokens as they desire.

8. IMPT’s Decentralized Features

IMPT grows and functions without a central authority, yet it keeps coming up with newer innovations and even allows users to vote as regards future projects in the ecosystem. So naturally, this feature attracts investors so that IMPT will experience a 100x pump rate.

9. Existence of Huge Brand Trust in IMPT

Given that they recognize the potential of the IMPT project, many businesses participate in and use the IMPT platform.

As it is not easy to get well over 10,000 respected brands to support one’s idea, it is safe to say that the IMPT project is a force and brings value to the table. As such, it's safe to say that IMPT will pump higher in 2023.

10. IMPT is the Regulator’s Favorite

Regulators in the Cryptocurrency industry are mostly concerned about the high energy consumption of Cryptocurrencies, especially those that employ the Proof-of-Work model.

IMPT has become the regulator’s favorite because it requires 99% less energy. In addition, IMPT has eliminated the fear of regulatory interference in its project, given that it is a green cryptocurrency and offers solutions to climatic challenges.

Conclusion

IMPT has become one of the favorite digital currencies of investors and users alike, given that it possesses unique features and utilities that are advantageous to them.

Brands also trust the IMPT project well enough to partner, participate and use the IMPT platform for their businesses.

Because of this, it is safe to say IMPT is worth investing in, and the unique token is set to pump 100x than its current pump rate in 2023.

There is no better time to invest in IMPT and await its pump than now.

