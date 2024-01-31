Our dedicated team of expert researchers has over a decade of experience in carefully selecting, reviewing, rating, and recommending online casinos for people living in the United States.
9 Best US Online Casinos For Real Money Gambling
In this article you will find the best real money US online casinos rated by players. Whether you're a slots enthusiast or a blackjack strategist, or someone who enjoys live dealer casino games we've got you covered. In this comprehensive review we bring you the 9 best US online casinos based on player ratings.
Revealed on this page are ten of today’s most trusted US casino sites, all of which have games from some of the world’s best online casino game development studios and software providers.
Our number one pick, Wild Casino , is the best overall casino for games, bonuses, security, quick-and-easy cashouts and more, and it works well across all devices. Let’s take a closer look at why this impressive real money online casino made it into our top spot.
Top 9 US Online Casinos for Real Gambling
- Wild Casino : Best overall
- Las Atlantis : Best slots bonuses
- BetOnline : Best for fast payouts
- Red Dog : Best for mobile
- Drake : Best jackpot games
- Ignition : Best for game quality
- Slots of Vegas : Best for slots
- Bovada : Best for online poker
- Super Slots : Best welcome bonus
- Get a $5,000 regular or $9,000 crypto welcome bonus
- Best overall online casino for US players
- 300+ games from Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Dragon Gaming, FlipLuck, Nucleus
- $1,000,000 in monthly prizes to be won
- Quick and easy cashouts, no fuss
The two main reasons why Wild Casino is the best online casino for US players are the fantastic selection of games available here and the fact that the withdrawal times are always super-fast.
You can now find over 480 cutting-edge, fast-loading online casino games to choose from here, and they are brought to you by several innovative game development studios.
You can also find a modest range of live dealer casino games in the ‘BLACK’ and ‘RED’ casinos. There are over 420 slots alone from Betsoft Gaming, Arrow’s Edge, Nucleus Gaming, and a company called FlipLuck.
The amazing welcome bonus is another reason to sign up, plus there are loads of other prize-packed promotions, cashback bonuses, and more to look forward to after you claim your sign-up bonus.
You can go for a $5,000 ‘regular’ online casino bonus (when using any payment option apart from cryptocurrencies). Or, you can claim a mouth-watering $9,000 crypto bonus when depositing with cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Stellar, Tron, Ripple, DogeCoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin, to name a few.
To claim the regular bonus, use bonus code ‘WILD250’ on your first deposit for a 250% match bonus worth $1,000. Then use code ‘WILD100’ on your next four deposits for a 100% match bonus worth $1,000 each time.
Alternatively, when depositing with crypto, use code ‘CRYPTO300’ on your first deposit for a 300% match bonus worth $3,000. Then use bonus code ‘CRYPTO150’ on your next four deposits for a further 150% match bonus worth $150 each time!
- Has the BEST new player welcome bonus
- One of the world’s best RTG-powered casinos
- Epic selection of more than 450 online slots
- Accepts cryptos – the quickest way to withdraw
- Lucrative offers (match bonuses/free spins) for loyal members
If you’re looking for one of today’s best real money US online casinos with some amazing casino bonuses for both new and existing members, look no further than Las Atlantis.
Let’s start by taking a quick look at the initial welcome bonus. In fact, you can choose between SEVERAL new player casino bonuses here, the biggest of which is potentially worth up to $9,500 in extra money (only when using cryptocurrency to deposit).
You can go for the $2,800 Slots + Cards Bonus (using bonus code LASATLANTIS when depositing), the $9,500 Crypto Bonus ( LOVESCENT250), or a $3,000 Slots + Cards Bonus (BERMUDA).
Other options include a $2,600 Slots & Cards Bonus (TREASURECHEST), a $2,500 Crypto Bonus + Free Spins (LASCOIN), or a $2,800 Crypto Bonus + Free Spins (LASCOIN).
All 500+ games at Las Atlantis online casino are brought to you by Realtime Gaming (RTG) software. You can find hundreds of slots, table & card games. Some of the biggest titles to check out as soon as you sign up here are Mighty Drums, Fortunes of Olympus, Warrior Conquest, and Cash Bandits: Museum Heist.
If you fancy a change from the slots and something more traditional, top games include 21 Blackjack + Perfect Pairs, Keno, European Roulette, Tri-Card Poker, and Caribbean Draw Poker. They also have over 10 exciting video poker games, and the casino is home to some of today’s biggest slots jackpots.
This perfectly secure online casino has great support and accepts several popular US online payment options. Don’t forget that it has the best casino bonuses.
- Speedy withdrawal times
- It also has sports betting, a racebook, eSports, and poker
- 25+ years of experience
- Get a $3,000 new player casino bonus
- 500+ games from multiple providers
BetOnline Casino is one of the oldest and most trusted real money online casinos for US players. It’s known for having the best US casino reviews and pretty much has everything a player could ever want from today’s top gambling sites for US players.
In other words, it’s more than just a casino. You can place sports bets here with some of the industry’s most competitive markets. They also have a licensed poker product, racebook, and eSports betting services.
BetOnline Casino is one of the highest-rated American online casinos, with over 500 games from Betsoft Gaming, Arrow’s Edge, Nucleus Gaming, and Dragon Gaming. They have an impressive selection of feature-rich 3D slots, regular table & card games, video poker games, specialty games, and a state-of-the-art live dealer casino.
The website is also home to ‘Cash Races’ – some of the world’s best daily slot casino tournaments for US players, where you can win guaranteed cash prizes. That’s not all. This highly recommended US online casino also has some amazing promotional offers for fully registered members to look forward to.
Examples include the Game of the Week promo (earn extra loyalty points), the $1,000,000 in Monthly Prizes promo, and the Live Casino Weekly Challenge. You also have the 10% Weekly Casino Rebate promo, Turbo Tuesday, The Ultimate Spin-Off, and so much more worth checking out.
The high levels of security, fast cashouts, and professionally trained player support here are superb. If you register a new account, you can choose between a standard welcome bonus and a crypto welcome bonus.
If you use bonus code ‘CRYPTO100,’ you can get a 100% match bonus worth $1,000, or use code ‘BETCASINO’ for 3x 100% match bonuses, each worth $1,000!
- Home to the best mobile casino games
- New players can get up to $8,000 extra money
- Over 500+ proven performing games from RTG
- Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies
- Frequent casino bonuses for existing members
RedDog online casino is one of the best high roller casinos for US players. It also has one of the best casino bonuses for US players if they sign up today.
It’s powered by Realtime Gaming (RTG) software, and you can now find over 500 games to choose from, with new games arriving almost every week throughout the year.
The welcome bonus is usually worth $7,500, but if you open up a new account right now, you can get up to $8,000. Don’t miss out because this bonus could go back down to $7,500 at any time. The code to use right now to ensure you don’t miss out is EGGCITEMENT, but this could also change.
For the latest casino bonus code, remember to head straight to the promotions page when you sign up here. For example, right now, you can also get a $1,700 Slots & Cards Bonus + 60 Free Spins to try out the popular new Mighty Drum online slot. Remember to use the casino bonus code ‘SHAMAN’ upon depositing.
Don’t worry if you miss out on this particular offer because there’s always something different and exciting to sink your teeth into here. The website is easy to use and works well on any modern Android or iOS smartphone or tablet device.
Some of the hottest titles we can recommend trying before any others are Joker Poker, Giant Fortunes, and Alien Wins. We also think you’ll enjoy playing All American Poker, Bubble Bubble 3, Cash Bandits 3, Desert Raider, and Dragon’s Gems.
The other thing we like about this top US online casino is that it has so many jackpot slots. The individual prize pools can be worth anywhere from $1,000 up to $1,000,000.00 or more, and they can drop at any time!
- Has the best jackpot casino games for US players
- Get up to $6000 from the epic welcome bonus
- Runs today’s best daily online slot machine tourneys
- Guaranteed weekly cashback/rebate on your losses
- Over 300 games from Betsoft Gaming and others
Drake Casino is another one of today’s most recognized US-friendly casino sites, having been around since 2012. It is primarily a Betsoft Gaming-powered casino, and the highlight of the casino is the epic selection of 3D-rendered slots.
You can also now find online slot machines from Arrow’s Edge, Nucleus Gaming, and Rival Gaming. The trusted operator of one of today’s best US real money online casinos also runs some of the world’s most popular online slot tournaments. Each tourney has some lucrative cash prizes to be won.
Before we get to the initial sign-up bonus, let’s quickly reveal some of their hottest titles. If you’re a fan of 3D slots, make sure you check out famous games like Charms & Clovers, The Slotfather Part II, Charms & Treasures (HOT!), Mr Vegas 2: Big Money Tower (HOT!) Alkemor’s Elements, and Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island.
If you want something other than slots, try Bonus Deuces Video Poker, Craps, Caribbean Poker, Baccarat, or European/American Roulette.
Now, let’s take a quick look at the generous welcome bonus. Registering today can get up to $6,000 in extra money over your first three deposits. Get a 100% match bonus worth $2,000 on your first, second, and third deposits! It’s that simple.
No casino bonus codes are required when claiming this amazing US online casino bonus. It accepts many of today’s most trusted withdrawal and deposit methods for US players. Also, the operator is well known for processing above-average cashout times. In other words, there’s never any waiting around for your winnings.
- Choose between two amazing sign-up casino bonuses
- Over 420 games from Rival and RTG
- Poker and Virtual Sports betting are also available
- Accepts Cryptocurrencies
- 35+ unique live dealer casino games
Ignition Casino has become one of the most trusted US casino sites since opening its doors in 2016. It’s one of the top online casinos in USA with RTG and Rival casino games, live dealer games, poker, and virtual sports betting all under one roof.
You can choose between two attractive new player welcome bonuses here, depending on which payment method you prefer to deposit with.
For example, when depositing with a credit card, you can get a 100% deposit match casino bonus worth $1,000 and a 100% deposit match poker bonus worth the same amount.
Alternatively, deposit with cryptocurrency, and you can get even more bang for your buck. This includes a 150% deposit match casino bonus worth $1,500 and a 150% deposit match poker bonus worth the same amount.
It’s one of the best online casinos for Americans looking for a more stylish and sophisticated place to play live dealer games. Some of their most famous titles from ViG and Fresh Deck Studios include Live Blackjack Early Payout (massive 99.50% RTP% payout rate), Live American Roulette, Live Baccarat, and Live Super 6.
It has a unique selection of slots that can’t be found elsewhere. Some of its standout titles include Genesis Island, Raving Wildz, Gold Rush Gus: And The City of Riches, and 777 Deluxe (perfect for mobile play).
Several trusted payment methods are accepted here, including today’s most popular withdrawal options for Americans. It also doesn’t take too long to receive your winnings at Ignition Casino, which is what we love about this site.
We also love the fantastic loyalty rewards program and the frequent free rolls, free spins bonuses, and matching deposit bonuses you can benefit from each week.
- Top RTG casino – best for slots
- Get up to $2,500 + 50 Free Spins
- Mega low casino bonus wagering requirements (just 5X!)
- Over 450 games + big progressive jackpots
- Frequent bonuses and prize-packed slot tourneys
Just like the name of the casino suggests, this highly recommended online casino is one of the best us casino sites for slots. There are hundreds to choose from, and they are all brought to you by RTG (Realtime Gaming).
We can start by taking a quick look at the epic Slots of Vegas welcome bonus that new players can claim if they sign up today. You can go for a SLOTS bonus or an ALL GAMES bonus.
If you go for the slots bonus, get a 250% match bonus on your first deposit up to $2,500 using the ‘NEW250’ bonus code (min. $30 deposit is required).
Your bonus money only needs to be wagered five times (5x) on any slots and keno games before you can withdraw.
If you go for the All Allowed Games bonus, get a 190% match bonus worth up to $1,900 using the ‘NEW190’ bonus code (min. $30 is required to claim the bonus).
This bonus must also be wagered at least 5x times on the slots (or 30x on blackjack and video poker games).
Alternatively, using code ‘WILD250’ gets you a 250% match bonus plus 50 Free Spins to try out the popular Zombie-themed i-Zombie online slot machine.
Other top slots you must check out here are Neon Wheel 7’s (perfect for mobiles), Sweet 16 Blast, Mighty Drums, and Vegas XL.
Don’t forget that you can also find table & card games and over ten great video poker games, such as Sevens Wild, Jacks or Better, and Double Double Bonus Poker.
At the time of writing, the combined value of the progressive jackpots you can play to win at this online casino is worth more than $600,000.00 (and climbing by the second). The good news is that any player on any lucky spin can win the jackpots.
- 450+ top games from RTG, Rival and others
- $3,000 welcome bonus for all new members
- Plenty of daily HOT DROP jackpots to play for
- Impressive live dealer casino with 30+ tables
- Also has a crypto casino, poker, sports betting, horses
Bovada is primarily an online casino, but it’s also widely regarded by many as one of the best us casinos for playing poker and placing sports bets. It also has a separate crypto casino and a horse racing page where you can bet on major racing events worldwide.
Let’s dive straight into the Bovada Casino welcome bonus. The best casino promo codes for Americans can be found and used here. For example, using the bonus code ‘CAWELCOME100’ on your first deposit gets you a 100% matching deposit bonus worth $1,000.
You can also then double up on your next two deposits up to the value of $1,000 both times when using the ‘BV2NDCWB’ bonus codes. All three bonuses come with just a 25x wagering requirement attached.
Bovada Casino is also one of the best us casinos for jackpots. Just check out their Hot Drop Jackpots section, where you can find famous online slots with Hourly, Daily, and Super jackpots that can drop at any moment.
Hit titles that are connected to the Hot Drop Jackpots network are Golden Savanna, Oasis Dreams, Temple of Athena, and Year of the Rabbit. Others include Lady’s Magic Charms, American Jet Set, and Golden Buffalo, to name a few.
Some of the biggest online jackpots are connected to games like Shopping Spree (currently over $1.6 million), A Night With Cleo, and Cyberpunk City. Also, remember to check out their impressive live dealer casino.
If you fancy a change from the regular or live casinos, you may want to try your hand at sports betting or playing poker against other players thanks to the licensed Bovada Sports and Bovada Poker products.
We love playing here, and we have a feeling you will too. As well as RTG and Rival games, they also have slots from Spinomenal and Revolver Gaming.
- Generous $6000 casino bonus for new players
- 500+ games from Betsoft, Rival, and others
- Live dealer games from ViG and Fresh Deck
- Fantastic mobile casino offering
- Guaranteed $35,000 daily giveaways
Super Slots Casino has one of the most enticing US online casino new player welcome bonuses. It’s worth up to $6,000 in extra money and includes 100 Free Spins to try out the Captain’s Quest Treasure Island online slot machine.
When making your first deposit, entering the ‘SS250’ bonus code into the required field gets you a 250% match bonus worth $1,000.
You can also then double up on your next five deposits up to the value of $1,000 each time by using the ‘SS100’ bonus code each time you deposit. If you deposit with crypto, use code ‘CRYPTO400’ for a 400% match bonus worth up to $4,000.
There are many other fantastic promotional offers for registered members to take advantage of after claiming their sign-up bonus. Just go to the promotions page regularly for more fantastic deals.
Examples include a 10% weekly rebate/cashback online casino bonus, Sunday Funday, a Midweek Super Reload, and The Ultimate Spin-Off (slot tourney with prizes).
You also have the Pick Me Up Tuesday promo and the Super Slot of the Week (earn extra loyalty points). Plus, you can play to win a share of the guaranteed $35,000 each day of the week.
If you sign up here today, the first online casino games to check out include Mr. Vegas 2: Big Money Tower, Chef Wars, Western Call, Triple Cash or Crash, Blackjack Perfect Pairs, Dragon Roulette, and Warhogs Hellaways.
We can also recommend checking out 88 Frenzy Fortune, Golden Dragon Inferno, Spin it Vegas, Wilds of Fortune, and Mad Dunk (exclusive), to name a few. If you want to take your experience to the next level, remember to head to the Super Slots RED or BLACK Live Dealer Casinos.
Online Casino Review and Ranking Factors
When our dedicated team of researchers is looking for suitable real money US online casinos, there are certain things we pay careful attention to before reviewing, rating, and recommending the best us casino sites.
Our US casino reviews focus on bonuses, software, customer support, payment methods, mobile & tablet friendly, and trust & security.
Bonuses
It’s important that we find online casinos with amazing bonuses.
However, it’s not just about how much free money or how many free spins a player can claim when signing up to US-friendly casino sites, but also things like the wagering requirements (aka playthrough or rollover requirements).
All ten of our featured USA online casinos have among the lowest wagering requirements in the world.
For example, at most sites, players usually only need to wager their bonus amount (and initial deposit amount) anywhere from 5x to 25x times before they can cash out their bonus winnings!
Software
The software is the ‘stuff’ that powers an online casino, in other words, the companies that supply the games, so when looking for casino sites for US players, we aim to find sites that only use software and games from licensed providers.
In other words, you can count on them to produce random, fair, and realistic results, and that you won’t be cheated in any way.
Customer Support
We would never recommend an online casino with poor customer service and unreliable support. You can tell a lot about an online casino operator just by the integrity of its support.
You should be pleased to learn that the professionally trained player support at all of our most highly recommended USA online casinos is available 24 hours. It’s toll-free support and can usually be reached by email, telephone, and live chat.
Payment Methods
When reviewing an online casino, one of the most important things to check is the banking section to see if they accept a wide range of popular US online casino payment options.
You will find that many of the best online casinos we have found for you accept credit and debit cards, such as Visa and MasterCard, and multiple cryptocurrencies. They also accept several other US-friendly deposit and withdrawal methods.
Mobile & Tablet Friendly
We also check that the online casino works well across all devices, not just on desktop computers and laptops. If a casino hasn’t been fully optimized for Android and iOS smartphones, we won’t bother recommending it.
The good news is that all of the best online casino sites we have found for you work equally well on desktop and mobile devices.
Trust & Security
Our US casino reviews also take into account the trustworthiness of a website. For example, we make sure that it has the necessary 128-bit or 256-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption certificates and that the website domain address starts with https://.
We also carry out some background checks on the operator to ensure they have an excellent reputation. Finally, a renowned licensing authority must fully license each online casino, which means it’s legally permitted to offer real money gambling services.
Looking Back at the Top 5 US Online Casinos
As you can see, a lot of work goes into finding, reviewing, and rating online casinos. This is why, after careful consideration, each US online casino featured on this page has made it into our top 10 list of best US casino sites.
Let’s quickly recap the top 5 American online casinos, starting with our number one pick – Wild Casino .
Wild Casino : Our highest-rated US online casino is Wild Casino. We loved the unique selection of games here, from Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Dragon Gaming, FlipLuck, and Nucleus.
The standard welcome bonus for all new players is worth a cool $5,000 (or up to $9,000 if you deposit using cryptocurrency).
One of the things we love most about this casino is how quickly it usually takes to receive your winnings after you start the withdrawal process. A fast cashout casino is super essential these days.
We are also a big fan of their slots and the fact that you can play to win a share of the $1,000,000.00 prize pool each month. In short, this casino is a great place to play, and we couldn’t find any downsides. It’s fantastic for all types of players.
Las Atlantis : Although Las Atlantis isn’t at our top spot, it does, however, have the best slots bonuses, not just for new players but also for frequent real-money players.
There are several sign-up bonuses to choose from, which can seem a little confusing to begin with, so make sure you carefully choose the bonus that best suits you.
Also, don’t forget to enter the correct code into the required field when depositing to ensure you don’t miss out. We love RTG slots, and this trustworthy online casino has them all.
Some of the slots are brand-new and less than a few months old. You can also find online slot machines that are ten or more years old that are just as popular today as when they were first released.
If you love slots and casino bonuses, you’ll love Las Atlantis online casino.
BetOnline : This is another one of those brilliant USA online casinos known for swift withdrawal times. If you don’t like waiting too long to get your winnings, you may want to start by signing up to BetOnline Casino.
The trusted operator of this site has over 25 years of experience, which is why you can also find separate sports betting, eSports betting, racebook betting, and poker products.
If you sign up today, you can claim up to $3,000 thanks to the generous sign-up bonus, and then you can look forward to playing over 500 games from companies including Betsoft Gaming, Dragon Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Arrow’s Edge.
The live dealer casino offering here is superb, and if you have a competitive streak, don’t forget that they also run some exciting online slot machine tournaments, where you can win real cash prizes if you come out on top.
BetOnline is also the place to go if you like casinos that are packed with lucrative promotional offers and ongoing casino bonuses.
RedDog : RedDog Casino is a top brand with one of the best mobile casino apps out there. It’s also currently giving each new player up to $8,000 in extra money.
If you’re looking for a nice and simple online casino with over 500 RTG (Realtime Gaming) slots, table & card games, and video poker games, look no further than RedDog Casino. It also has some of today’s biggest online slot progressive jackpots.
To ensure you don’t miss out on the RedDog Casino sign-up bonus, remember to use the bonus code ‘EGGCITEMENT.’ Also, remember to visit the promotions page regularly for more of the latest bonus codes because they constantly change here.
If you aren’t too bothered about casinos without sports betting, live dealer games, or poker, RedDog online casino is a great place to visit.
Drake : If you’re mad about slots and looking for a US online casino with life-changing jackpots, you need to start by heading to Drake Casino.
The trusted operator of this site knows how to run the best daily online slot machine tournaments with huge prize pools.
You can find state-of-the-art 3D slots from Betsoft Gaming and hundreds of other regular video slots from the likes of Rival Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Arrow’s Edge.
If you register a new account at Drake Casino today, you can potentially claim up to $6,000 in free bonus cash over your first three deposits – no bonus codes required.
This top online casino has been successfully operating for ten years now, and for many people, it’s their number-one casino site.
Steps to Getting Started at Wild Casino our #1 Pick
The minimum age required to play at online casinos in most countries where online casino gambling for real money has been legalized is 18.
However, in some parts of the world, such as certain US states, or Canadian provinces, it might be 19, 20, or 21, so always check before signing up.
If you would like to play at Wild Casino – our number-one-ranked online casino, you must follow these simple steps.
Step 1: To get to the official Wild Casino homepage, where you can register a brand-new account, you must start by going back up to the top of this page. Now, look for the Wild Casino review, and at the bottom of the review, click or tap on the 'click here to play at Wild Casino' button.
Step 2: You will now automatically be redirected to the official Wild Casino homepage. Before you can deposit and play their games in the real money mode, you have to register an account by filling out the online casino application form. Simply click or tap on the orange-colored 'Join Now' button.
Step 3: When creating your account, the kind of information required by the casino operator by law are things like your first/last name, preferred email address, and the country you live in (in this case, the United States). You must also enter your zip code, current phone number (including the US dialing code, +1), and date of birth. It's that simple.
Step 4: As soon as your new account has been activated, the next step is to head to the cashier section to deposit.
There are over 20 deposit options here, so choose one that best suits you. Examples include 15+ cryptocurrencies and credit & debit cards (Visa, American Express, Discover, MasterCard). You can also deposit with Cashier's Check, Bank Wire Transfer, Money Order, and Person to Person.
Step 5: As soon as your deposit has gone through, all that's left to do is go back to the main lobby and choose which game(s) you want to play.
Frequently Asked Questions for US Players
Can I play for free or do I need to play for real money?
The most exciting thing about our featured USA online casinos is the fact that you can play the games for free. In other words, if you run out of money, you can still enjoy playing your favorite slots, table & card games, albeit in the free-play demo mode.
The only games players usually cannot access in the practice mode are certain progressive jackpot slots and live dealer games. When you attempt to launch a game, the option to 'play for real' or 'play for free' message (or words to that effect) will pop up. Just make sure you select the correct mode when launching a game.
What are the best online casinos in the US to play?
The best online casinos in the US are the ones featured right here on this page. They are the highest-rated online casinos for real money , and they cater to US players in a variety of ways.
Wild Casino is our top pick, but all other nine US online casinos we have reviewed for you are also well worth visiting. They all accept US dollars. They are controlled by reputable names with excellent reputations, and they are all fully licensed and regulated.
Will I be able to make deposits with my credit cards at online casinos?
Yes. All of our top-rated US casino sites accept major credit and debit cards, such as American Express, MasterCard, Discover, and Visa. When depositing, just click on the credit card option and then follow the instructions that appear on the screen to complete the transaction.
Will I be able to use crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum or other altcoins for gambling?
Yes. Almost all of our reviewed American online casinos now accept cryptocurrency as a viable payment option. Therefore, you can deposit (or sometimes deposit AND withdraw) using cryptocurrencies.
Some of these sites' most commonly accepted cryptos include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tron, Ripple, Ethereum, and Stellar. Many also accept DogeCoin, Avalanche, Polkadot, Cardano, Near, Cosmos, Thorchain, and Optimism, to name a few.
How will I be able to withdraw my winnings and what options are available to me?
At most US online casinos, you will find that there are fewer withdrawal options usually available (compared to how many deposit methods they accept).
However, when cashing out your winnings from any of our featured sites, you can generally withdraw using reliable methods like cryptocurrencies, Person to Person, MoneyOrder, Bank Wire Transfer, or Check by Courier. Some casinos will accept more withdrawal methods, and others will accept less, so always check your preferred deposit/withdrawal method is accepted before signing up.
Do I need to or should I a use a VPN when gambling online at US casinos?
It's not always necessary to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to gain full access to any US casinos featured above. However, in some cases, certain players (based on their region) may need to use a VPN to hide their location and gain access to the website. You may even find that the casino uses a VPN detector, which means you would have to switch it off. Each site is different.
What kinds of games are available to play for real money at US online casinos?
Many people have asked the question, are online casino games legal in the USA? The answer is yes, in some states. At your average legally permitted US online casino today, you can normally find anywhere from 250 games to 4,000 or more games. It varies from one site to the next.
The overall majority of games (maybe 60% to 70% or more) are online slot machines. The rest are table and card games (e.g., blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat), video poker games, live dealer games, and instant win/lotto-style games (e.g., bingo, keno, scratchcards).
Will I be able to play casino games both on my laptop as well on my phone?
Yes. You can play at our most highly recommended online casinos from almost any modern computing device with stable Wi-Fi/internet connectivity.
This means that you can enjoy playing from your smartphone, tablet, desktop computer, or laptop. Many of the games at these casinos have also now been optimized for use on certain smartwatches.
Conclusion
The top 10 US casino sites we have found for you are owned and operated by some of the iGaming industry's biggest names.
They are all fully licensed to offer real money gambling services to people living in the United States, and they are all powered by licensed software providers that have developed some of the world's best online casino games.
Your personal information stored at these sites, along with your preferred payment method details and your bankroll, are protected 24 hours per day, seven days per week, by what is known as SSL encryption technology.
These websites have the necessary SSL encryption certificates, making them among the safest and most secure online casinos in the world, not just in the US.
If you're based in the United States and looking for the best online casino that won't let you down where you can play to win real money, look no further than our top 10 US online casinos. You won't be disappointed.
They are free to sign up to. They work well across all desktop and mobile devices and have everything a US player could ever want from a real money gambling site.
Disclaimer: Recent changes in online gambling laws in the US have made it easier for people to register at licensed casino sites and gamble with their hard-earned money. Remember that gambling can be risky, and you are not guaranteed to win each time you deposit.
Gambling at online casinos should never be considered a way to make a living and should only be seen as a fun way to pass the time. It's down to each player as an individual to gamble responsibly. In other words, don't spend more money than you can afford, and keep within your budget.
Never gamble just for the sake of it, or while intoxicated or under the influence, and make sure never to chase your losses. This can often result in losing even more money.
