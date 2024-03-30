As the leading basketball competition in the Philippines, the PBA attracts many fans nationwide. Many Filipino bettors also prefer wagering on PBA matches for more excitement while having a chance to win money. If you’re looking for a dedicated PBA online betting platform, you’ll find reliable options on this page.
Our experts reviewed different betting sites in the Philippines to identify quality sportsbooks. We’ve highlighted the top 10 bookmakers you can register with to enjoy the best PBA odds, deposit bonuses, fast payments, and other essential features. Read on to learn about them.
3. OKBet Online Casino - Double Deposit Bonus & Daily Free Spins Promotion
4. CC6 Online Casino - Cashback Bonus on Losses & Weekly Slot Tournament with Prizes
5. PH365 Online Casino - Loyalty Points Program & Weekend Reload Bonus
6. 747 Online Casino - Exclusive VIP Club Benefits & Monthly Mystery Bonus
7. Lucky Cola Online Casino - No Deposit Free Spins & Happy Hour Bonus
8. PHL Win Online Casino - Weekly Cash Prize Draw & Birthday Bonus
9. 77 Pub Online Casino - Weekly Cashback on Table Games & Slot Races
10. JILIBet Online Casino - New Game Launch Bonus & Monthly Slot Challenge Tournament
Top 10 Best PBA Online Betting Site Platforms in Philippines
Listed below are our top 10 best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines:
From our reviews, PesoBet emerges as the number one PBA online betting site in the Philippines. The sportsbook holds a license from the PAGCOR, so we consider it legit and safe for Filipino bettors. If you register an account to bet on PBA games at PesoBet, you can receive a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit. You can add money to your account using GCash, Maya, GrabPay, or Bank Transfer. These payment methods also work when withdrawing as well.
Pros
Licensed by PAGCOR
100% deposit match welcome bonus
Variety of payment methods
Cons
Lacks an iPhone application
Checkout Now At PesoBet Online Casino!
2. Peso88 Online Casino (Welcome Bonus 100% & Unlimited 5% Bonus)
Peso88 delivers an easy-to-use website with well-laid-out sections. You can easily find the PBA betting section from the sports tab in the top menu. Rest assured that the sportsbooks will let you bet on all popular PBA teams and games. Additionally, if you need assistance, there’s a 24/7 customer support team to contact. You can reach them via live chat on the website or social media – Telegram, Whatsapp, or Viber.
Pros
Intuitive PBA sportsbook
Covers all popular PBA bets
Reliable customer support service
Cons
Bonus rollover requirements can be lower
Checkout Now At Peso88 Casino Online!
3. OKBet Online Casino
At OKBet, you can wager on a wide range of basketball games – not only PBA but also the NBA and FIBA. The best part is that the platform has a downloadable app for Android and iOS devices. So, PBA bettors who prefer using their smartphones will particularly love this website. In addition, OKBet passes the legality and regulatory requirements, as it's one of the top PBA betting sites with a PAGCOR license.
Pros
Extensive coverage of basketball events
Android and iOS app
Valid PAGCOR license
Cons
No VIP program for loyal bettors
4. CC6 Online Casino
CC6 promises PBA bettors the best experience they can get with any online betting site. To demonstrate that, the sportsbook has a notably fast withdrawal period, which only takes a few minutes. Also, CC6 makes it easy for PBA fans to join the platform with Quick Login via Facebook and Google. So, to create your online betting account, you’ll only need one tap if you own an account with any of the mentioned social media platforms.
Pros
Withdrawals take little time
Quick Login feature with Google and Facebook
Mobile app available
Cons
The minimum withdrawal amount is high
5. PH365 Online Casino
This online bookmaker has some of the best bonuses you can claim while betting on PBA matches. From our research, the site also has competitive odds and popular betting markets, which any bettor will find exciting. Another reason PH365 ranks among the best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines is its mobile compatibility. It’s one of the top online sportsbooks with a downloadable app for Android and iOS.
Pros
Impressive range of bonus
Extensive betting markets and competitive PBA odds
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Cons
Not many customer support options
6. 747 Online Casino
Sports betting fans in the Philippines can turn to 747 as a recommended PBA sportsbook for in-play betting. The bookmaker has some of the best options for live betting, allowing you to wager when PBA basketball matches are ongoing. Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that the site is well-designed with a responsive interface. So, regardless of your device, you’ll get an enjoyable experience.
Pros
Optimal support for live betting
Responsive UI on all devices
Downloadable application for Android
Cons
High wagering conditions
7. Lucky Cola Online Casino
At this PBA betting site, you start your journey as a user with a no deposit bonus. It’s like receiving free bets to wager on the Philippine Basketball Association PBA events without risking your money. Notably, the events are updated daily, so you’ll always get the latest PBA matchups to bet on. Furthermore, the online gambling site features payment methods Filipinos will find convenient, including Bank, Gcash, Gcash, and Paymaya.
Pros
No deposit offer for new bettors
Multiple payment methods
Relatively fast deposits and withdrawals
Cons
Customer service can be slow
8. PHL Win Online Casino
If you’re looking for PBA online betting sites with top-notch promotions, you’ll want to check out PHL Win. If you create an account with this online sportsbook in the Philippines, you can get a 350% welcome bonus if up to the minimum deposit. Notably, this is one of the most rewarding deposit match bonuses we came across during our reviews. Plus, you can qualify for the exclusive VIP program as you continue PBA betting online at PHL Win.
Pros
Up to 350% welcome bonus offer
Exclusive VIP club with valuable perks
Friendly user interface
Cons
No app to install
9. 77 Pub Online Casino
77 Pub is one of the best PBA sportsbooks with extensive deposit and withdrawal methods. For emphasis, the platform accommodates GCash, PayMaya, PNB, BPI, and GrabPay. Not many of the best PBA betting sites in the Philippines feature this many local payment options. Furthermore, 77 Pub has an impressive range of promotions, including the 50% first deposit welcome bonus and 8% daily first deposit bonus. There’s even a cashback to leverage as you place bets on PBA match events.
Pros
Support for GCash and other Philippines payment methods
Quick withdrawals for winnings
Secure online gambling license
Cons
Website sometimes loads slowly
10. JILIBet Online Casino
Last but not least on our list of best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines is JILIBet. Notably, the online sports betting platform ranks on our list for its range of basketball events and other sports. Also, you get many live betting markets to wager on, plus bonuses and promotions. We can’t skip mentioning that JILIBet is a relatively secure platform with reliable encryption technology.
Pros
Broad coverage for PBA
SSL encryption for security
Rewarding bonuses and promotions
Cons
Don’t have an iPhone application
How does PBA Online Betting Work?
It’s one thing to pick the best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines and another to know how to use the sportsbooks. Thankfully, however, the process isn’t complicated. The first thing to do is create an account — which should only take a few minutes. Then, you deposit money into your account using your bank card, a reliable eWallet, or bank transfer.
Many PBA sports betting sites for Filipinos have a dedicated section for basketball odds and markets. So, once you fund your account, you can browse the section to find PBA games to wager on. You’ll find many options like moneyline bets, point spreads, and over/under options. Additionally, there should be prop bets for individual player performances.
The games get added to your bet slip as you click on odds for preferred markets. When done, enter the amount you want to bet and submit the slip. That’s all involved. The next you have to do is wait for the PBA matches to see if your predictions are correct. If they are, you win, and you can withdraw.
How to Choose the Best PBA Online Betting Site in Philippines?
Many sports bettors find it challenging to identify the best PBA online betting sites. We’ve made it easier, as you can pick an option from our top 10 list featured earlier. That said, below are five essential factors to consider when choosing quality PBA sportsbooks:
Licensing and Regulation
Choosing the best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines begins with checking if the bookmaker is licensed and regulated. Notably, it’s ideal to go for platforms authorized by Philippine gaming authorities — like PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation). If you’re wondering why this criterion is essential, licensed sites are legal and secure. Hence, you can use them for PBA betting with the assurance that you’re safe.
Market Variety and Odds
Here, you’ll want to focus on the betting options available at the bookmaker site and how competitive they are. Per our knowledge of the Philippines' online gambling industry, a top-notch platform will always provide diverse betting markets for PBA games. Additionally, you’ll get competitive odds for more potential returns. An easy way to evaluate this criterion is to compare basketball odds for the same PBA game on different platforms.
Security Measures
Of course, you can’t skip ensuring the safety of your personal and financial data at PBA online betting platforms. Therefore, we recommend prioritizing platforms with robust safety measures to protect your information. You should pay attention to aspects like SSL encryption, secure payment methods, and 2FA – if available. It also helps if the site has responsible gambling tools so you can easily keep your sports bets in check.
User-Friendly Interface
You should select a PBA online sports betting site with a user-friendly design. Without argument, an intuitive interface introduces easy navigation. In other words, you can find suitable betting options quickly. The way we see it, a user-friendly platform also allows bettors to focus on making informed bets without complications.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed
Since you have to deposit and receive payouts, it’s critical to evaluate the payment options. The best PBA betting sites will have reliable payment methods that Filipinos can use conveniently. There should be eWallets, credit/debit cards, and bank transfers for variety. Furthermore, if the site has a fast withdrawal process, you’ll want to prioritize it to get your winnings on time.
Understanding PBA Online Betting Odds
When you sign up at the top PBA sportsbook site, you’ll likely come across multiple odd formats. Hence, we’ll explain the top types so you know exactly how they work as you place bets.
Decimal Odds
You’ll find these odds on almost all PBA online betting platforms, as they’re the most commonly used. Simply put, decimal odds represent the potential return if your bet slips plus the wagered amount. For instance, if the odds are 4.50 and you bet 100 pesos, you can win 450. You can also tell the probability of an outcome occurring from the decimal odds. The chances are low if the value is high, and vice versa.
Fractional Odds
Also known as British odds, this format focuses on the profit relative to the initial bet. Here’s an example: suppose you find 5/1 fractional odds on a Philippines PBA sportsbook. In that case, if you bet 1 peso, you’ll win 5 pesos. Likewise, betting 100 pesos can return 500 pesos.
American Odds
Here’s a much less common basketball odds option. Some sites feature them as moneyline odds, and they’re more popular in the United States. However, many PBA online gambling platforms in the Philippines still have American odds for bettors who prefer it. Notably, the odds are displayed as positives and negatives. A +200 odds means you’ll win 200 pesos from betting 100 pesos. Meanwhile, a -200 odds indicates that you’ll win 100 pesos from betting 200.
Popular PBA Betting Markets and Bets
Besides odds, the best PBA online betting site platforms in Philippines also feature a wide range of sports markets. These are the betting market options you select with a chance of winning real money, so it’s crucial to know the different types. Check them out below.
Moneyline Bets
Usually, this is simply the match-winner market. However, due to the popularity of betting lines in the NBA, many other basketball competitions – like the PBA – also adopted the term. It’s straightforward, as all you have to do is predict the outright winner of a PBA game.
Futures Bets
With futures betting, you predict PBA game outcomes that will happen in the future. That’s where the name comes from. An example is betting on which team will be the PBA champion or which player will score the most points over the season.
Point Spread Betting
The aim of point spread bets is to keep the playing field level. Basically, you give one team (usually the underdog) an advantage over the other. As a result, the team at a disadvantage must get points higher than the spread to win. Meanwhile, the team with the advantage simply needs to win at full time or lose by a margin less than the spread.
Quarter Betting
At PBA betting sites, quarter bets let you predict the result of a particular quarter during a basketball game. You’re free to place bets on the first, second, third, or fourth quarter while backing the team or players you believe will perform better. If you want to bet on all four quarters, that’s also workable.
Total Points Scored (Over/Under):
This betting market has to do with betting that the total points scored by the PBA teams will be over or under a set number. The Philippines betting site will assign the value, and you bet. Usually, there are multiple over and under options for the same PBA game.
Prop Bets
Known as proposition bets in full, the target for this option is on individual PBA players' performance. For instance, you can bet on who will get the most points, rebounds, or assists in a match.
Accumulator Bets
Some Filipino bettors recognize this option as parlay bets, which is also correct. Generally, it involves combining different individual games into a single bet slip. So, you get higher odds as the values multiply. However, every pick on your slip must win for your bet to be successful.
5 Expert PBA Betting Tips
To help you make more informed bets, we’ve outlined expert PBA betting tips you can follow. Check them out below:
Know the teams you want to bet on
We recommend researching the team’s strengths and weaknesses while focusing on their most recent performances. If you’re well familiar with each team's style and their best players, you can easily weigh matchups to know who will likely win.
Stay updated on player form
Besides teams, keeping tabs on individual player performances is also essential. The core considerations here include fitness, injuries, streaks, and slumps. This will be particularly useful when making prop bets but is also dependable on other betting markets.
Get familiar with the odds
This is one reason we previously explained the various odds formats at PBA online betting platforms. Whether decimal, fractional, or American, you need a firm understanding of how much you can win for each bet. That way, you can measure the probability of each outcome occurring.
Try our different basketball markets
We don’t advise limiting your bet slip to a single betting market. You’ll likely find more valuable bets when you take the diverse route. So, explore match winners, point spreads, total points, and prop bets for top PBA matches to know which you’re better at predicting.
Consider live betting
Significant changes can alter potential outcomes while the PBA game is ongoing, especially for popular events. For this reason, it’s ideal to stay on the PBA betting platform and take advantage of odds shifts with in-play betting.
Conclusion
Thanks to our extensive review, you’ll find it easier to pick a PBA betting site that suits your preferences. The platforms on our top list all meet our strict criteria to qualify as the best online sportsbooks in the Philippines for basketball fans.
FAQs
Where can I bet on PBA?
You can bet on PBA on quality online betting sites in the Philippines. Check out our top 10 list on this page for the best sportsbooks we recommend for Filipino bettors.
What does PBA stand for?
PBA stands for the Philippine Basketball Association. It’s the first-level basketball league in the Philippines, attracting sports fans and bettors nationwide.
How do PBA players make money?
PBA players make money from the salaries they receive. The salary of players who compete with basketball teams in the Philippines can reach up to PHP 20,000 per month.
How many players are in the PBA?
There are many players in the PBA, fielding the court for the different teams. However, squad lists change, and players transfer frequently, so it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact number.
How many games in a PBA tournament?
There are over 40 games in a PBA tournament. The PBA Philippine Cup, for example, has up to 36 games in the elimination stage and a best-of-seven finals series.
Is PBA betting legal?
Yes, PBA betting is legal if you use licensed and regulated sportsbooks. Bookmakers with a license from The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation are fully permitted to provide services for PBA bettors.
Can I get a sportsbook bonus from PBA betting sites?
Yes, you can get a sportsbook bonus from PBA betting sites. Most of these sites have a welcome bonus that rewards you on your initial deposit. You can also claim free bets, cashback, and reloads as you continue playing.
What’s the best PBA betting site?
The best PBA betting sites provide quality services for wagering on top basketball matches in the Philippines. From our review, PesoBet and Peso88 are among the leading online sports betting platforms for PBA games.
Can I bet on the PBA on mobile?
Yes, you can bet on the PBA on mobile. All you need is a reliable PBA betting operator with a reliable Android or iOS application. Also, target online sportsbooks with responsive mobile sites.
Why Bet on Philippine Basketball Games?
You can bet on Philippine basketball games if you’re a big fan of the sport. Betting allows you to get more excitement by engaging your favorite teams and players. Additionally, there’s a chance to win money if you pick the correct PBA betting markets.
When Does The PBA Philippine Cup Start?
The PBA Philippine Cup usually begins at the start or middle of the year. You’ll know when the next cup events will kick off by checking when the previous one concluded.
How to bet on live in-game play on PBA?
Yes, you can bet on live in-game play on PBA. The best online sports betting platforms in the Philippines feature popular PBA betting markets when games are ongoing.
Reference:
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.