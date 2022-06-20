India is a center of excellence, with a pantheon of highly skilled and experienced doctors equipped with state-of-the-art eye centers. One needs to look at many factors before visiting an eye doctor. Qualifications and Experience is the first essential thing you must look for in an eye doctor. He/She must be well qualified and experienced in the disease they are managing. Secondly, you should see that the clinic you are visiting has the right equipment & technology, and they should have a complete team of professionals.

A right doctor discusses your fears and aspirations and explains the clinical decision-making process. Check out that they customize the treatment plan to your needs and aspirations. Lastly, look for affordable eye care that is pocket-friendly and provides you with the best medical advice.

Based on the above factors, below is the list of 10 Best Eye Doctors in India you can seek.

1. Dr. Rahil Chaudhary

Dr. Rahil Chaudhary is the extremely accomplished and proficient director of the Eye7 group of eye hospitals in Delhi-NCR. He has several distinctions to his credit and specializes in laser vision correction for removal of specs, refractive surgeries, as well as cataract surgery. He has been a dynamic pioneer in various surgical and technological advances in eye care. A prolific and efficient surgeon, he has the highest number of LASIK specs removal in the country and is also the first to introduce Artificial Intelligence enabled bladeless cataract surgery in India. He has been felicitated for his achievements both nationally and overseas. Extremely popular for his social media presence, Dr. Rahil is known for his compassion, dedication to patient-centric care, and charming demeanor.

2. Dr. Atul Kumar

Dr. Atul Kumar earlier served as the Chief of Dr. R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS. He specializes in vitreoretinal surgery and is the founder of the AK Institute of Ophthalmology in New Delhi.

3. Dr. Lingam Gopal

Dr. Lingam Gopal is one of the senior-most vitreoretinal surgeons in the country with a wealth of experience and expertise. He is currently working at the Medical Research Foundation, a unit of Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai, as a senior vitreoretinal consultant.

4 . Dr. Santosh Honavar

Dr. Santosh Honavar is currently working at the Centre for Sight, Hyderabad. He has previously served as the Head of the Department of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Orbit and Ocular Oncology, Associate Director, Patient Care Policies and Planning at the LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad. He is supposed to be the authority on ocular oncology, oculoplastic and facial aesthetics.

5. Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary

Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary is the founder and director of the Eye7-Chaudhary Eye Centre group of hospitals in Delhi-NCR. One of the most proficient and prolific cataract and refractive eye surgeons in the region, he has over three decades of experience and has trained a generation of ophthalmologists in the area.

6. Dr Ramanjit Sihota

Dr Ramanjit Sihota is working as Head, Glaucoma Services, in Shroff Eye Centre, New Delhi. With over three decades of experience in the field, she specializes in glaucoma and diseases of the optic nerve. She was earlier the head of the glaucoma unit at Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi.

7. Dr Sundaram Natarajan

Dr Sundaram Natarajan is the head of the Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital in Wadala, Mumbai. He is known for his work in ocular epidemiology also and is a vitreoretinal surgeon with a particular interest in diabetic eye disease.

8. Dr. Partha Biswas

Dr. Partha Biswas is the director of the B B Eye Foundation, Kolkata, and B B Eye Foundation, VIP. A prolific cataract surgeon, he is well known in the area for his expertise.

9. Dr. M Srinivasan

Dr. M Srinivasan is the Director- Emeritus of the Aravind Eye Care System and also the director of the Aravind Integrated Eye Bank Services. He is one of the pioneers of affordable eye care services, as well as one of the country's best cornea specialists.

10. Dr. Rohit Shetty

Dr. Rohit Shetty is a clinician-scientist with a keen interest in diseases of the cornea, including keratoconus and other ectatic disorders. He is the Vice-Chairman of the Narayana Nethralaya Eye Institute, Bangalore, and is also affiliated with the Maastricht University.

