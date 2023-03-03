10 Best Eye Creams For Dark Circles In 2023

A colleague came into the office the other day and we barely even recognized her. Her skin looked dry, her eyes puffy and the dark circles around her eyes nearly made her look like a raccoon that had been up all night. You may know the feeling when stress, fatigue, and a lack of sleep are transforming your beautiful and natural glow into a tiresome, grumpy appearance. While only a handful of people are blessed with receiving sufficient sleep, most of us belong to the population who are not at the receiving end of endless tranquility.

But let’s not despair! While we are hustling and living life to the max, our eyes don’t have to suffer. In fact, we want to make it the easiest it has ever been to bring back that glow and refreshed look that we deserve. Refreshed, rejuvenated, and revitalized eyes are not just for the ones who can sleep 10 hours and go to the spa every day. No, those vibrant eyes are achievable for everyone. And to make it even easier, we have compiled a list of the absolute best eye creams for dark circles in 2023. Get ready to meet our ten superstars that will help you look fresh for longer.

1. Blu Atlas Eye Stick

Blu Atlas Eye Stick



We are in love! Not just with this amazing Eye Stick from Blu Atlas but with the entire product series and Blu Atlas itself. The dark circle and puffy eye roller from Blue Atlas will have you say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes from the first application, so that you can say hello to a refreshed look. The nutrient dense formula features three key ingredients that deliver a boost of vitamins and caffeine to your skin. Eradicate dark circles and puffy eyes with the best eye cream for dark circles in 2023.

The eye roller from Blu Atlas contains rosa damascena flower water. Rosa damascena is more commonly known as the beautiful roses you know and love and this ingredient brings more than just a pretty face. Rose water provides a powerhouse full of powerful ingredients that relieve dullness, puffiness and rejuvenate with rich compounds such as vitamin C and phenolics.

Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant that has immense detoxifying abilities and helps the skin to restore its natural collagen production, allowing the skin to feel more youthful, brighter, and healthier. Besides its rejuvenating benefits, rose water may also help to heal cuts, burns, and even reduce the visibility of scars.

Lastly, coffea canephora is another super-ingredient that makes this eye stick so powerful. Coffea canephora is a special coffee species that originated in sub-Saharan Africa. The caffeine in this coffee is not only an antioxidant that will help your skin fight damage from sunlight and environmental pollutants, but it’s also an invigorating essential that lightens up the skin and eyes. Say goodbye to dark circles once and for all!

The Eye stick from Blu Atlas is completely plant-based, cruelty-free, and clean. All ingredients are vetted through scientific research and the intelligent medical advisors at Blu Atlas spare no efforts to ensure that every Blu Atlas product is of the highest quality. This means their products are the absolute safest for your skin and you can be confident in knowing what goes on your skin. With Blu Atlas, you have a whole team by your side that is committed to providing you with real results, knowing you’re making a choice based on science that is good for you and your skin.

And with their subscription service you will be saving big on your skincare products and you’ll never have to spend another thought about running out of products. Regular deliveries of your favorite essentials will come right to your door — could getting rid of puffy, tired looking eyes be any easier?

2. La Mer Genaissance The Eye and Expression Cream



La Mer Genaissance The Eye and Expression Cream

La Mer is known for its luxurious and signature ingredient, the Crystal Miracle Broth. The Miracle Broth is La Mer’s exclusive, innovative formulation that brings the powers of the ocean right to you. The cream is the result of La Mer’s founder, Dr. Max Huber. Suffering from burn, his tireless pursuit of unlocking the healing energies of kelp lead to 12 years of intricate and thorough research that eventually lead him to the discovery of the unique compound at the heart of all of La Mer’s products.

Delicate and intricate sonochemistry and fermentation of kelp concentrates nutrients into much smaller, finer nutrients that are more easily absorbed by the skin. THis allows the skin to visibly smoothen, and transforms puffy, dark eyes into a lifted, rejuvenating glow.

The eye cream comes with a silver-tipped, cooling applicator that helps increase microcirculation, enhancing La Mer’s eye cream effect and making the application process even more refreshing. La Mer is inspired by the beauty and wonders of the pristine sea and the nurturing properties of kelp and is dedicated to creating every batch of Miracle Broth with precise precision, creating the most premium eye cream you’ll ever find.

In addition to the healing, restorative properties of kelp, another key ingredient is lime tea. Rich in antioxidants, the potent extract is intricately extracted from the peels of limes. The process takes a month to truly use the slow-extraction process to maximize and concentrate the nourishing benefits of lime.

La Mer are truly unique and through their unique fermentation process, you are able to treat yourself to a luxurious eye cream that is working their magic through sea-inspired ingredients.

3. Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream



Origins GINZING™ Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream

Did you know that ginseng has been known to have incredibly healing properties that have been used medicinally across centuries? Ginseng is a true game-changer for your eyes and will give you brighter, more refreshed eyes. In combination with caffeine sourced from coffee beans, this powerful eye cream will boost your skin cells energy and revive their natural radiance. Specifically designed to de-puff, the Origins eye cream is brimming with niacinamides and vitamin C that work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles and give you a brighter look within an instance. Niacinamides help your skin cells to restore a more natural regulation of moisture and nutrient contents, effectively brightening your skin.

Free from synthetics, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde and other harmful chemicals, the eye cream from origins has been tested by ophthalmologists and has been found to be excellent even for those wearing contact lenses. This magic de-puffer and dark circle eradicator is free from animal-derived ingredients, so why not give your eyes the love they deserve? Upgrade your skincare game today.

Origins also offer two formulations based on your skin type. Their original formulation is ideal for fair-to-medium skin tones and has some cooler undertones to perfectly accompany your natural complexion, while the warm formula is perfect for deeper skin tones as it brings along warmer undertones. Whether you seek additional coverage or not, Origins have you covered!

4. Apotcare Hyalu Repair Eye Recovery Gel



Apotcare Hyalu Repair Eye Recovery Gel

Fine lines, wrinkles, sagging eye-lids, puffiness, and most off dark circles, will be traits of the past with the use of this eye gel. The Apotcare Hyalu Repair Eye Recovery Gel is an innovative eye repair gel that uses ophthalmic medicine techniques. This will help it target any eye concerns and leave you with rejuvenated, well-rested, bright eyes.

Ultra-lightweight and non-greasy, the eye gel is highly effective. It’s also clinically tested, and more than 90% of participants reported that their eyes looked less puffy, signs of fatigue were reduced, and dark circles disappeared. The secret to resetting your eyes from a reddish, tired look to their brightest self lies in their gel formulation that contains three different forms of hyaluronic acid. These forms work together to deeply hydrate the skin, soften the skin, and plump it so that your skin is refreshed, radiant, and youthful looking.

Fast-absorbing, we bet that our choice for the Apotcare Hyalu Repair Eye Recovery Gel as one of the best eye creams for dark circles in 2023, is going to be loved by you and becomes an essential part of your skincare routine. We know you’ll be shining and brimming brightly like you’ve never done before.

5. Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C+ Lactic Vitamin C Firm & Bright Eye Treatment



Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C+ Lactic Vitamin C Firm & Bright Eye Treatment

We are so happy to introduce the revolutionary eye serum from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare to you as one of our best eye creams for dark circles in 2023. This eye serum is specifically designed to help you achieve visible differences around your eyes, restoring your skin to a refreshed, natural glow, and an overall rejuvenated feel. Crepiness and dark circles will disappear within the first application and a more youthful, brighter complexion will become your new normal.

Dr. Dennis Gross eye serum features a harmonizing, yet powerful blend of three different forms of vitamin C, lactic acid, and centella asiatica, maximizing the results with each application. Lactic acid enhances the antioxidant properties of vitamin C and work together to improve the appearance of dark circles, leaving your skin brighter and glowing — so no signs of less than optimal sleep or huge stress have had their toll. Centella asiatica works on the skin from within, helping the skin retain moisture and become more plump, which actively improves eye skin concerns and leaves you revitalized.

Dr. Dennis Gross is not only committed to bringing you the highest quality skin care products, but also the education and support to achieve your skin care goals. As a renowned clinician, researcher, caring teacher, and practicing dermatologist who is constantly advancing his expertise and skill set, you can be confident that his skincare products are all vetted by science. You can expect efficacy, reliability, and true expertise with guaranteed results in each and every single product from the Dr. Dennis Gross skincare range.

6. Allies of Skin Peptides & Omegas Forming Eye Cream



Allies of Skin Peptides & Omegas Forming Eye Cream

Allies of Skin have created the ultimate solution for tired, aging eyes that are haunted by dark circles with their Peptides & Omegas Firming Eye Cream. Their Matrixyl® Morphomics™ technology is designed to target and improve the appearance of your skin. Peptides are short chains of amino acids which play an essential role in your skin health. They are the building block for proteins such as collagen and elastin and through the reformative Matrixyl® Morphomics™ technology, a specific blend of peptides encourages and triggers the production of crucial proteins within your skin which in turn plump and firm the skin for a more youthful look.

In addition, this specific eye cream from Allies of Skin also contains their renowned Neodermyl® technology, which is an innovative and patented combination of amino acids and bioavailable copper. This aids in the production of elastin and collagen so that your skin’s structure and firmness is supported and increased.

Packed with periorbital brighteners like Orchistem™ and Bioskin™ Contour 3R, dark circles are especially targeted and eliminated, resulting in a refreshed, non-tiresome look. Other plant-derived ingredients, like bakuchiol and vitamin C help the skin to retain optimal moisture levels that will leave you feeling refreshed and hydrated, causing your eyes to glow in a rejuvenating sparkle.

To add to this impressive list of benefits, the Peptides & Omega Firming Eye Cream is also rich with omega-rich oils such as baobab, rosehip, argan and squalene, which all deliver superb hydration and lift the skin to remove fine wrinkles and lines. With a silky smooth, rich texture, this eye cream will transform your skincare routine to a sensory experience that brings you luxury and tranquility within your home.

7. Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream™



Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream™

Glow Recipe are true to their name and formulate recipes that will have you glowing. Their Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream is formulated with an innovative encapsulated vitamin C complex. This complex is gently and gradually released over time to maximize the rejuvenating results and minimize irritating skin with dark circles. Rich with a 3% Niacinamide blend, this eye cream works on your skin cells from within, supporting their natural collagen and elastin production so that your skin feels plump and nurtured. Green caffeine, guava seed oil and other fruit extracts work together to energize your skin, transferring their energy boost right to the deepest levels of your skin to reduce tired looking eyes.

With a creamy but lightweight gel texture, this eye cream absorbs immediately — making it ideal to use at any time of day. Free from parabens, mineral oils, silicones, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals (even such as drying alcohol or fragrances), you can be confident that Glow Recipe delivers you real results with the best ingredients, no matter how sensitive your skin or delicate your eye area may be.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Clinical results speak for themselves! Participants testing this wondrous eye cream reported unanimously that their eyes, including eyelids, looked smoother, firmer, and brighter, even more awake. Dullness and fatigue around the eyes disappeared and dark circles and under eye bags were eliminated.

So if you’re after an eye cream that truly helps you to look brighter, feel refreshed, and transform dull, puffy skin into a youthful, rejuvenated look, then the Guava Vitamin C EyeGel Cream is the perfect addition for your skincare ritual.

8. Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream



Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream

Let us introduce the Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream from Summer Fridays, a true multi-tasking formula that brightens your eyes while refreshing and firming the skin. A super potent blend of vitamin C and peptides make this special formulation a true hero to fight dark circles and fine lines. Peptides stimulate the skin’s natural collagen and elastin production while supporting the skin cells natural process. It does this by providing it with the essential building blocks required for firm and plump skin. Vitamin C is known for its brightening benefits and effectively targets dark circles. This cream also provides antioxidant benefits that help protect against free radicals and environmental damage.

Intensely hydrating, this eye cream provides instant hydration and deeply moisturizing benefits. We know the area under your eyes is delicate but this amazing eye cream will leave your skin feeling soft, soothes, and perfectly primed for makeup or concealer. But believe us, you may not even need any makeup or concealer when you see the brightening results of this eye cream.

Allantoin, vitamin E, and caffeine are blended in a harmonizing combination that energizes your tired eyes, while natural optics provide a gentle, natural illumination that enhances the overall look of all skin tones. Rejuvenate and refresh your skin within no time.

Summer Fridays also went the extra mile and tested their eye cream in a clinical study. All participants reported that hydration was improved immediately and was retained for the entire time they were using this amazing eye cream. Nearly all participants felt that their skin looked and felt smoother and that their eyes looked much more well-rested, with dark circles disappearing.

So, if you’re ready to awaken your eyes, your skin, and feel rejuvenated, then the talented humans at Summer Fridays have you covered with their Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream that will bring you right back to the best summer friday feels you’ve ever had.

9. bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream



bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream

We know that tired eyes can be a tiresome problem. It also shouldn’t require endless products and hours of care to brighten up and refresh you and your skin. The amazing people at bareMinerals have created a vegan, plant-based solution with their Phytu-Retinol Eye Cream that will ease your skincare routine and restore your eyes to a youthful look.

A potent formulation that is designed to help you improve the appearance of dark circles, baggy eyes, fine lines and wrinkles. Phyto-retinol is a natural retinol derived from the Picão Preto plant. This Brazilliant plant is known for its amazing benefits, particularly as a natural alternative to retinol. The phyto-retinol extracted from this plant is just as effective as normal retinol but without the allergen inducing effects, such as redness, dryness, or sensitivity that commonly occur with traditional retinol. In addition with the peptides that are packed in this eye cream, your skin is supported in its natural collagen production which increases your skin’s healthy glow, making the skin plump and firm. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, you can also be confident that your skin receives optimal hydration that is effective and long-lasting. Your skin texture will be softer, leaving it with a more radiant and brighter look and feel.

The eye cream from bareMinerals is the epitome of solution for the delicate area under your eyes, delivering transformative results and making tired eyes a thing of the past with this lightweight, easy to use eye cream. No wonder we had to include it as one of the best eye creams for dark circles in 2023.

10. Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum



Kiehls Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Kiehl’s have been in the skincare industry for years - since 1851 precisely - and have a plethora of expertise that is based on science, clinical research, and dermatological expertise. Kiehl’s eye cream is a powerful cream with a potent 10% vitamin C concentration that drastically reduces dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Vitamin C also works in unison with tripeptides to hydrate and smooth the skin, restoring a youthful complexion with firm pores and a bright glow.

Your skin will be revitalized through their brilliant addition of hyaluronic acid which is known for its ultimate hydrating properties. It instantly improves the skin’s feel and look, nourishing the skin from within and delivering long-lasting results by helping your skin cells to regulate their moisture content more effectively.

Kiehl’s is a brand you can trust. Not only are they committed to bringing you premium products with the highest quality ingredients and free from harmful chemicals, but they’re also committed to combining the powers of science and nature for maximum results. Say hello to your brightest, most refreshed self with this powerful eye cream from Kiehl’s.

Frequently asked questions

What are dark circles under my eyes?

If you’ve been wondering whether dark circles are literally in the shape of a circle, then you’re not alone. But instead of looking for those perfect round circles, dark circles refer to the appearance of discolored, darker skin around the lower eyelid area.

The skin tone is usually different from the tone of the rest of your skin and it can be caused by a combination of factors. Genetics are less common, while fatigue, stress, lack of sleep, exposure to UV and hormonal changes all can contribute to darkening the skin around your eyes. Increased blood flow usually tries to combat these ample factors which in turn means that the delicate, thinner skin around your eyes receives more blood flow which can be straining for the skin and cause it to appear darker and more tired.

I wear contact lenses, can I use eye creams?

Absolutely! Eye creams are for everyone and can definitely be used even when you wear eye creams. We do recommend that you remove your contacts before applying the eye cream. This is more for safety reasons than because of actual risks. Sometimes our skin can react to ingredients it hasn’t seen before, so be sure to use an eye cream that contains ingredients that are good for your skin and will be gentle and non-irritating.

However, even when choosing a cream you trust, sometimes cream can enter our eyes (you know, when you’re tired and don't pay as much attention as you should) which can be irritating. So, just wait a couple minutes before popping the contacts into your eyes so that the cream has time to be fully absorbed. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly to avoid transferring any cream residues onto your lenses.

Why is a moisturizer not sufficient to remove my dark circles?

We know it’s so tempting to use a moisturizer only and to hope for the best. But eye creams and moisturizers serve different purposes, even though both of them hydrate the skin deeply. The skin in the area around your eyes is thinner and more delicate, so it requires a more specific form of moisturization.

Eye creams are specifically designed for the delicate, thin skin around your eyes and contain ingredients that address specific eye-area concerns, such as dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and eye bags. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for example are found in both and help in moisturizing the skin, whereas caffeine and peptides are often more specific to eye creams as they encourage the skin’s collagen production to strengthen and brighten the skin around the eyes while caffeine often delivers an energy boost that makes your eyes look fresher and less tired.

Moisturizers do not contain the same ingredients as eye creams or if they do, at lower concentrations to accommodate the thicker skin of the rest of the face.

While some people don’t have puffy eyes or dark circles, using both an eye cream and a moisturizer is beneficial for everyone as you can combine the benefits of both worlds of hydration and targeted treatment that will give your overall complexion just a more refined, healthier look. And if you wear makeup, the use of an eye cream and a moisturizer gives you a better foundation for the make up application.