Asian singles looking to mingle with fellow Asian singles have plenty of options wherever they are, even if it may not seem like it.
Likewise, non-Asians looking for partners of Asian descent also have a lot of options when it comes to Asian dating sites, even if it doesn’t seem like it!
Asian dating sites are popping up left and right, but not every one of them is worth your time, effort, or money.
So, I’m here to bring you the best Asian dating sites that work for whatever kind of connection you’re looking for.
10 Best Asian Dating Sites in 2024
First Look
- #1 best Asian dating site
- Best for Asian-American dating
- For romantic souls
- Fast & easy hookups
- Bougie Asian singles
- For 50+ Asian singles
GayFriendFinder - Hookups for gay men
ChristianMingle - Faith-based serious relationship
JDate - Biggest Jewish dating site
Elite Singles - Young professionals looking to settle down
1. - #1 Asian Dating Site
Pros
Biggest Asian dating site
Balanced male-to-female ratio
Replying to messages is free
Cons
Not really for hookups
Asian Dating has to top my list of the best dating sites because it works whether you’re in Asia, the US, or somewhere else entirely.
It’s the biggest Asian dating site, so it has the most options, and the male-to-female ratio is well-balanced.
Most of the Asian girls on the dating app are in Asian countries, but there’s a good selection of Asian Americans as well.
Since people of Asian Dating are mostly looking for meaningful relationships that can grow into a marriage, you won’t find much luck if you’re just looking for hookups.
If you are looking to meet Asian singles for something more serious, this is the place to go.
The best part? Free users can reply to messages they get from premium users, so even beautiful Asian women from abroad will be able to reply to your messages even if they aren't subscribed.
There’s also a translation tool that translates messages to and from all Asian languages, which is particularly useful for those looking for a partner from back home.
2. - Best for Asian-American Dating
Pros
Lots of Asian-Americans
All kinds of online dating
Affordable paid membership plans
Cons
Not as big in Asia itself
Zoosk is one of the biggest and best dating sites in the US and it has a large Asian American user base, so it deserves a spot on this list.
If I could describe Zoosk to you using only one word, I would use OPTIONS.
It starts with the user base, which consists of plenty of Asian-American folks, but there are folks of all ethnicities and cultural backgrounds - hey, you never know.
Users are also of all age groups (there’s almost an even split) and from all walks of life.
They are also looking for different kinds of connections, so Zoosk works for both hookups and serious relationships.
The only downside is that it’s not as big in Asia as it is in the US and other Western countries, so if you’re in Asia, go with other options from this list.
3. - Best Asian Dating Site for True Love
Pros
Lots of Asians looking for love
Personality test & match score
Award-winning matchmaking system
Cons
Long and tedious sign-up process
eHarmony is the place to go if you’re looking to meet Asian singles for that true love the movies are made of.
Everyone on it is looking for the same, and there’s an award-winning matchmaking system to help you all in that quest.
When you register, you’ll need to do a free personality test, which takes a while, but then you’ll get a comprehensive personality report on things like interests, needs, behavior, values, and more.
eHarmony will use this to hook you up with compatible matches, and you’ll get to see the match score.
The success stories go to show the site’s effectiveness, and it really is one of the best Asian dating apps for those looking to find their soulmate.
4. - Best for Casual Dating
Pros
People looking for meaningful relationships
Works in Asia & the West
Great for networking & socializing, too
Cons
Some inactive accounts
If you’re looking for a long-term relationship in Asia, the best place to start your dating journey is Asia FriendFinder.
Asia FriendFinder is a subsidiary of the Friend Finder network that focuses on people looking for a serious relationship in Asia. It also works for (Asian) Americans looking to meet Asian women for love and marriage.
You can also use it for socializing and networking.
That is another great plus, as Asia FriendFinder is a generally nice and harmonious internet space where Asians and Asian Americans can connect.
There are vibrant blogs and community spaces where you can meet Asian women and men in a more natural setting. These spaces are also a great way to meet active users, as there are some inactive accounts on the dating site.
5. - Bougie Asian Singles
Pros
Bougie singles & dates
Mostly for casual dating
Verified female profiles
Cons
More expensive than other apps
Those with a taste for finer things in life who want online dating to be a fun and luxurious adventure should head to Seeking Singapore.
It’s one of the best Asian dating apps for luxury dating, but it’s present in the U.S. and Europe, too, as it’s part of the Seeking network, so it works for Asian American dating as well.
All the bougie Asian singles are here looking for each other. Male users will love the fact that all the hot Asian women are VERIFIED, while the ladies will love to hear that the site is completely free for them.
Folks here aren’t really looking for meaningful connections or anything serious - they are mostly looking for casual dating and some luxurious dates.
This is your chance to meet wealthy Asian singles and extremely attractive Asian girls and enjoy some of the best establishments out there.
6. - Best Asian Dating Site for 50+
Pros
For mature Asian Americans
Over 60% of users are 50+
Enhanced security
Cons
You can’t search for matches
Mature Asian singles may feel out of place on the usual Asian dating sites, but there’s no need to worry because we have one of them, too, and it’s Silver Singles.
Silver Singles was made precisely for mature singles looking for another chance at love.
While it may not be one of the dedicated Asian dating sites, there sure are plenty of Asian Americans on it.
Over 60% of the users on Silver Singles are over the age of 50, and the dating app will use your personality test and behavior to fix you up with 5 to 7 daily matches.
Here are some major pieces of info for all my mature daters - the print is large, and there’s enhanced security for your peace of mind.
7. GayFriendFinder - For Gay Asian Singles
Pros
Many gay Asian men
Mostly for casual hookups
Tons of adult entertainment
Cons
Some fake profiles
GayFriendFinder is one of the best gay Asian dating sites for gay men. There are some women looking for women there, too, but it’s mostly a hunting ground for the boys.
The dating app is present worldwide, with the largest options in the US and Oceania.
People are mostly looking for casual encounters, so hooking up is fast and easy. You will need to subscribe to contact other members, but you’ll also get access to chat rooms and forums completely free of charge.
There are great community spaces to hang out AND meet active users.
8. ChristianMingle - Among Best Asian Dating Sites for Christians
Pros
Biggest Christian dating site
Many Asian singles
Great search filters
Cons
No community spaces
Christian Asian singles who are serious about their faith and online dating should probably go to ChristianMingle.
After all, it’s the place where 29% of Christian marriages started - maybe yours will be the next one?
ChristianMingle is available in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, and there are plenty of Asian folks on it looking for a faith-based relationship.
There are no community spaces, which is a bummer, but the search filters will let you filter on just about anything from looks to interests to church attendance.
ChristianMingle goes along with the time, so it has a swipe-style speed dating feature called You called LookBook, which is great for when you want fast matches. It lets you see other users in your area, and you either ‘heart’ or ‘X’ them.
9. JDate - For Jewish Asian Singles
Pros
Biggest Jewish dating site
All the Asian Jews are here
Really harmonious site & folks
Cons
No video calls
There aren’t many Asian dating apps for Jewish singles specifically, so if you’re both Asian and Jewish, you’d be best off on JDate.
JDate is one of the biggest Jewish dating apps, with most users coming from the U.S. and Israel.
Most folks are looking for meaningful connections that could even lead to marriage.
The search filters absolutely slap, so you’ll get to filter by looks, interests, synagogue attendance, and even kosher adherence.
But the best thing about JDate is the sense of community - it really is a harmonious place with a bunch of nice folks.
There are even online and IRL events where singles can meet in a more casual atmosphere, and I really recommend attending.
It does lack video calls, but it is a small inconvenience to overlook compared with all the good stuff.
10. Elite Singles - Among Best Asian Dating Sites for Young Professionals
Pros
82% of members are highly educated
Tons of Asian singles
Folks looking for long-term relationships
Cons
Not really for casual relationships
If you’re a young professional ready to end your dating journey and settle down with another young professional, you should go to Elite Singles.
82% of Elite Singles’ members are highly educated, and a good chunk of them are of Asian descent. The site is available in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, among other places.
Your typical Asian single on this dating app has a good career and life and is looking to settle down, so the site isn’t really for casual flings.
The site will suggest potential matches based on your profile and behavior, but you’ll also get to search for your perfect match on your own.
There’s also a “Have You Met?” feature that serves kinda like a wild card and suggests matches that may not look good on paper, but you never know.
Asian Dating Sites FAQs
I’mma let you set sail and try your luck (whatever it may be) on the best Asian dating sites in just a second.
Before that, let’s go over some of the most common questions about Asian dating sites - maybe you’ll find the answer to yours, too.
What Is the Most Reliable AsianDating Site?
Asian Dating is the most reliable Asian dating site as it simply works. It’s one of the oldest Asian dating sites and one with a huge number of users looking for meaningful connections.
You just can’t beat options and a rock-solid reputation.
What Is the Most Used Dating App by Asians?
Asian Dating is one of the most used dating apps by Asians when it comes to serious relationships. It’s one of the biggest Asian dating sites, and it works both in the U.S. and in Asia, making it a staple in the Asian community.
What Dating App Do Most Koreans Use?
AMANDA is the dating app that most Koreans use for hookups, especially the younger generations.
Asian Dating is popular for people looking for something more serious, and it works in both South Korea and the U.S.
What App Do Chinese Use for Dating?
Chinese people use many dating apps, and it usually depends on where in the world they are. Tantan and Momo are popular among younger generations in China itself.
People from China looking to forge serious relationships with Chinese Americans use Asian Dating.
Chinese Americans of all generations use Zoosk for all kinds of dating or eHarmony if they’re looking for a serious relationship or marriage.
Which Dating App Japanese Use the Most?
The dating app that the Japanese use the most is Pairs.
This app is for Japanese people in Japan looking for each other. Young Japanese professionals in the U.S. may instead opt for Elite Singles, while those looking for romantic love will choose eHarmony.
What Is the Asian Version of Tinder?
Asia FriendFinder is the Asian version of Tinder. It works in both Asia and the West, which has made it increasingly popular among Asians at home and abroad.
Millions of users on it are looking for meaningful connections, socializing, and networking.
Is AsianDating Website Safe?
AsianDating is a very safe website. It comes from a reputable company that invests a lot in user safety and security.
You should still keep your common sense and avoid sharing personal information with people you meet online, but overall, you’ll be pretty safe.
Good Luck With Asian Dating Sites
And that’s a wrap, folks! Now you know where to go if you’re looking to date Asian singles, be it at home or abroad.
is the obvious first choice as it really is a big dating site, and it works for both Asia and the West.
is not a niche Asian dating app, but there are plenty of Asian Americans on it looking for all kinds of connections, so it’s the next best thing.
Since each of these has a free account option, it’s probably best to register at more of them to test out the options in your area and then figure out if it’s worth paying for premium features.
I wish you the best of luck!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.