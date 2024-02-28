Pros

There aren’t many Asian dating apps for Jewish singles specifically, so if you’re both Asian and Jewish, you’d be best off on JDate.

JDate is one of the biggest Jewish dating apps, with most users coming from the U.S. and Israel.

Most folks are looking for meaningful connections that could even lead to marriage.

The search filters absolutely slap, so you’ll get to filter by looks, interests, synagogue attendance, and even kosher adherence.

But the best thing about JDate is the sense of community - it really is a harmonious place with a bunch of nice folks.

There are even online and IRL events where singles can meet in a more casual atmosphere, and I really recommend attending.

It does lack video calls, but it is a small inconvenience to overlook compared with all the good stuff.

10. Elite Singles - Among Best Asian Dating Sites for Young Professionals

Pros

82% of members are highly educated

Tons of Asian singles

Folks looking for long-term relationships

Cons

Not really for casual relationships

If you’re a young professional ready to end your dating journey and settle down with another young professional, you should go to Elite Singles.

82% of Elite Singles’ members are highly educated, and a good chunk of them are of Asian descent. The site is available in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, among other places.

Your typical Asian single on this dating app has a good career and life and is looking to settle down, so the site isn’t really for casual flings.

The site will suggest potential matches based on your profile and behavior, but you’ll also get to search for your perfect match on your own.

There’s also a “Have You Met?” feature that serves kinda like a wild card and suggests matches that may not look good on paper, but you never know.

Asian Dating Sites FAQs

I’mma let you set sail and try your luck (whatever it may be) on the best Asian dating sites in just a second.

Before that, let’s go over some of the most common questions about Asian dating sites - maybe you’ll find the answer to yours, too.

What Is the Most Reliable AsianDating Site?

Asian Dating is the most reliable Asian dating site as it simply works. It’s one of the oldest Asian dating sites and one with a huge number of users looking for meaningful connections.

You just can’t beat options and a rock-solid reputation.

What Is the Most Used Dating App by Asians?

Asian Dating is one of the most used dating apps by Asians when it comes to serious relationships. It’s one of the biggest Asian dating sites, and it works both in the U.S. and in Asia, making it a staple in the Asian community.

What Dating App Do Most Koreans Use?

AMANDA is the dating app that most Koreans use for hookups, especially the younger generations.

Asian Dating is popular for people looking for something more serious, and it works in both South Korea and the U.S.

What App Do Chinese Use for Dating?

Chinese people use many dating apps, and it usually depends on where in the world they are. Tantan and Momo are popular among younger generations in China itself.

People from China looking to forge serious relationships with Chinese Americans use Asian Dating.

Chinese Americans of all generations use Zoosk for all kinds of dating or eHarmony if they’re looking for a serious relationship or marriage.

Which Dating App Japanese Use the Most?

The dating app that the Japanese use the most is Pairs.

This app is for Japanese people in Japan looking for each other. Young Japanese professionals in the U.S. may instead opt for Elite Singles, while those looking for romantic love will choose eHarmony.

What Is the Asian Version of Tinder?

Asia FriendFinder is the Asian version of Tinder. It works in both Asia and the West, which has made it increasingly popular among Asians at home and abroad.

Millions of users on it are looking for meaningful connections, socializing, and networking.

Is AsianDating Website Safe?

AsianDating is a very safe website. It comes from a reputable company that invests a lot in user safety and security.

You should still keep your common sense and avoid sharing personal information with people you meet online, but overall, you’ll be pretty safe.

Good Luck With Asian Dating Sites

And that’s a wrap, folks! Now you know where to go if you’re looking to date Asian singles, be it at home or abroad.

Asian Dating is the obvious first choice as it really is a big dating site, and it works for both Asia and the West.

Zoosk is not a niche Asian dating app, but there are plenty of Asian Americans on it looking for all kinds of connections, so it’s the next best thing.

Since each of these has a free account option, it’s probably best to register at more of them to test out the options in your area and then figure out if it’s worth paying for premium features.

I wish you the best of luck!

