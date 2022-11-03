‘Twitter Cannot Rely Entirely On Advertisers’- What Is Twitter Blue, And What Will It Mean For Cryptocurrencies Like Dogecoin And Big Eyes Coin?

In response to an angered tweet from novelist Stephen King regarding the speculated Twitter Blue feature, Elon Musk responded with the following:

‘We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?’

With this tweet, Musk was able to confirm several aspects of the Twitter Blue project. However, what this tweet failed to address was the rumours regarding crypto integration, especially surrounding Dogecoin.

But what could Dogecoin integration in the Twitter Blue initiative mean? And how could this affect other meme tokens on the market, like Big Eyes Coin?

In this article we will look further into the Twitter Blue initiative, before diving deeper into the crypto aspects of the project and what it could mean for the cryptocurrency market.

What Is Twitter Blue?

After Musk acquired Twitter and subsequently reshuffled the company, the idea of Twitter Blue has come to fruition after tweets from the Billionaire made the prospect of the feature's implementation something that has seemingly been confirmed.

Twitter Blue is set to be a subscription feature added to the social media platform that will allow users to have or maintain a blue verification tick next to their username. This was a system used originally to help Twitter users distinguish between legitimate accounts and copycats, but has since warped into something of a popularity contest between the platform's most popular users.

‘Twitter’s current lords &peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.’, Musk tweeted, solidifying his belief that Twitter’s verification system has since slipped from its original use and that a paid subscription service would thus even the playing field.

There have been mixed responses to this development, however, one of the biggest talking points that have emerged from this announcement is whether the service will accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

Dogecoin Explodes In Value Amongst Twitter Blue Rumours

Elon Musk has been seen routinely integrating Dogecoin into the payment solutions for his companies, from Tesla to The Vegas Loop.

With this, it is no surprise that some have begun to speculate that Dogecoin will also become integrated into Twitter as a potential payment solution for paid features. This is just one explanation for why the value of Dogecoin has skyrocketed as of late, with the token's value up over 90% in the past seven days according to Coin Market Cap.

Will these bullish investments pay off? It is challenging to tell, however, if these rumours are to be believed, this may only be the beginning of Dogecoin's launch to success.

What Does This Mean For Meme Tokens Like Big Eyes Coin?

The skyrocketing value of Dogecoin this week has caused a ripple effect across the whole meme token market, with a majority of tokens being up in value. This makes the current market an interesting one to enter for new projects, with Big Eyes Coin being just one of the projects in this position.

Big Eyes Coin is a community-based meme token on a mission to shake up the market and save the oceans, with its cute mascot design, committed community engagement, and dynamic tax system designed to keep tokens in users' wallets.

The token is directly opposing conventions set by Dogecoin and other meme tokens. This gives the token massive appeal to those who have become jaded with the marketplace, however, also puts the token at odds with the tokens best benefitting from the Dogecoin bull rush.

Big Eyes Coin is currently in its sixth stage of presale, having raised over $9.3 Million. This shows a clear interest in the project, and as a project still in presale, Big Eyes Coin is in the unique position of not being affected by the live market.

However, if the rumours of Dogecoin’s integration into Twitter’s paid features become a reality, the marketplace that Big Eyes Coin will be entering will be far different from the marketplace it began in. How well will Big Eyes Coin fare in this market, and will it be able to thrive or even outshine its peers?

Only time will tell.

