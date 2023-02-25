 Best CBD Gummies For Stress, Anxiety & Depression In 2023

Are you struggling with anxiety? Don’t worry, as you are not alone. There are millions across the world dealing with anxiety. And believe us, the numbers are not decreasing; they are growing yearly. While we cannot make anxiety magically disappear, we can surely find effective ways to manage and reduce it.

Some of the easiest ways to do it are by implementing lifestyle changes and taking time to relax and soothe your nerves. But it takes time, and your anxiety levels may be at their peak by then.

So, relying entirely on lifestyle changes would not be advisable until it is accompanied by other effective, tried and tested techniques, for example, through the use of CBD Gummies!

To help you choose the best brands, our team has extensively researched CBD gummies for anxiety. It looked into the different brands and compared their offerings and their benefits. Read on to learn more about these brands that can help you deal with anxiety easily.

5 Best Brands Of CBD Gummies For Anxiety & Mental Health Issues

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety; Editor’s Pick

#2. BudPop — Most Potent CBD Edibles To Cure Anxiety

#3. Cheef Botanicals — Full-spectrum CBD Gummies For Stress & Depression

#4. Hollyweed CBD — Premium Quality CBD Gummies; 100% Organic

#5. FabCBD — Natural CBD Gummies With Fruity Flavors To Treat Anxiety

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety; Editor’s Pick



Exhale Wellness

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness is considered one of the leading brands in the industry for offering high-quality CBD gummies for anxiety. Its excellent services, premium quality, and commitment make it stand out from its competitors. The company has been known to deliver high-potency gummies that effectively manage your anxiety.

The hemp used in the manufacturing process is organically grown in Colorado. All the other ingredients are safe and 100% organic. Instead of using animal byproducts, it uses pectin so that the gummies are vegan. The company gets its products tested in third-party laboratories for their purity. The proof has been presented on the website as certificates of analysis.

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are available in two options, i.e., 750 mg or 1500 mg.

Highlights

#1. Ingredients

The company uses all-natural and organic ingredients. For flavor and color, too, it uses natural ingredients.

#2. Policies

The company allows you to return a product within 30 days if you don’t like it. You can get your money back. If you return the product without opening it, you don’t even have to pay for the return shipping. In addition, the shipping policies are very quick and reliable. As you place the order, it is processed and delivered within a few days. It also offers free shipping to all consumers within the United States.

#3. Hemp Source

The company sources organic hemp grown in Colorado. It ensures you get the best hemp, so the gummies stand out effectively.

#4. Third-party lab-tested products

The company gets all its products third-party lab-tested. These results are available on the website for review and analysis.

Pros

• Products are highly effective and deal well with anxiety.

• Thirty-day money-back guarantee.

• 100% vegan

• Easy policies

• Excellent customer service

• Diverse fruity flavors

Cons

• Products are available for shopping online

• Shipping is not available outside the United States

Customer Reviews

We have reviewed several websites to learn more about customers’ experiences with Exhale Wellness CBD gummies. We have noticed that customers are highly pleased with the quality of gummies offered by Exhale Wellness. They have appreciated the brand for helping them deal with anxiety most effectively.

#2. BudPop — Most Potent CBD Edibles To Cure Anxiety



BudPop

Brand Overview

BudPop is comparatively a new brand in the industry. Nevertheless, within a short time, it has gained an excellent reputation, thanks to its transparency, effective manufacturing practices, and the quality of CBD gummies it delivers. The brand has successfully made a mark and delivered the benefits of cannabis through the delicious CBD gummies.

The hemp used to manufacture CBD gummies is naturally grown in Nevada. The company ensures that no harmful chemicals enter the plants during manufacturing. It has three gummies, and ashwagandha is what CBD gummies primarily use to manage anxiety. It helps lower the cortisol levels in the body. These gummies have unique flavors and can easily eliminate the unpleasant earthy taste of CBD with ease, leaving you feeling fresh.

The company gets the CBD gummies tested by third-party labs and provides customers with a certificate of analysis on the website. You can enjoy an amazing 20% discount on your first order when shopping for the product online. The company also offers discounts to disabled people, military veterans, and serving army members.

Highlight

#1. Hemp source

The company sources organic hemp farms in Nevada. These are some of the finest in the US, where adequate quality standards are maintained.

#2. Dosage

BudPop’s CBD gummies are safe and sweet. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD and 150 mg of ashwagandha. A bottle containing 30 gummies includes, therefore, gives you 750 mg of CBD and 4500 mg of Ashwagandha.

#3. Ingredients

Organic hemp is the main ingredient, but natural mixed berry flavors add sweetness to the gummies. These gummies are manufactured so that everyone, including vegans, can enjoy them.

#4. Shipment and return policies

The company processes your orders within two days, and you are offered a 30-day refund policy where you can return unused products. You can enjoy a 20% welcome discount if you are a first-time buyer.

Pros

• 100% natural products

• Suitable for vegans

• Free shipping within the US

• As a first-time buyer, you can earn a 20% discount

• High-potency products

• Lab-tested products are safe for consumption

Cons

• International shipping is not available

• You can buy the products only from the official website

Customer Reviews

Customers have appreciated and praised BudPop CBD gummies for their quality and safety. They have rated the customer service highly, too, and loved that they feel less anxious and stressed.

#3. Cheef Botanicals — Full-spectrum CBD Gummies For Stress & Depression



Cheef Botanicals

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals is another reliable brand on our list. Many consumers like this Los Angeles-based company for producing high-quality CBD gummies. These gummies can be extremely effective in dealing with anxiety. One of the company’s unique features is that it is highly eco-friendly and doesn’t test its product on animals. The company also implements eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

To accomplish this, the company offers 100 mg CBD per gummy packed with protein and Omega 3 and 6. The company offers gummies in different dosages, i.e., 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg of full-spectrum CBD per gummy. Therefore, you can manage your dose according to your anxiety without worrying. The hemp is sourced from Colorado and cultivated under strict guidelines. Unlike other competitors in the industry, the gummies offered do not contain additives, artificial sweeteners, or animal products. Instead of using artificial sweeteners, it uses organic cane sugar. In addition, it also uses carrots and apples in gummies to add color.

The company also gets its gummies tested by third-party labs for potency and purity. The results can also be seen on the website for a detailed analysis.

Highlights

#1. Ingredients

The CBD gummies are made using 100% organic full-spectrum CBD isolate. They contain organic brown rice syrup, natural cane sugar, citric acid, pectin, fruits, vegetable concentrates, sunflower seeds, and water.

#2. Customer services

The customer service of Cheef Botanicals is most reliable. It has some of the best professionals that deal effectively with customers.

#3. Shipment

The company offers free and fast shipping across the US. If you are dissatisfied with the products, you can return them and get your money back within 30 days.

#4. Product Dosage

The CBD gummies offered by Cheef Botanicals are available in varying potencies. These include 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. It results in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg of CBD per bottle of 30 gummies. It also offers a dosage chart that shows how many gummies you should take depending on your body weight.

#5. User-friendly website

The company website is highly user-friendly. Its layout is simple and can be operated by a layman too. Cheef Botanicals continues to update its products and catalogs for users. On the website, you get a dosage chart that guides you on the optimal dosage according to your body weight.

Pros

• Suitable for vegans

• Thirty-day money-back guarantee

• 100% natural and organic products

• Full-spectrum CBD products

• Gummies are available in various sizes and potency levels

Cons

• You can only buy products online from the official website

• No international shipping is available

Customer Reviews

Customers have shared positive reviews about the CBD gummies on the website. They appreciated the pleasant feeling they got after consuming the gummies. They have found these to be very effective. Those who consumed the gummies over a considerable period of time realized that their anxiety had significantly reduced.

#4. Hollyweed CBD — Premium Quality CBD Gummies; 100% Organic

Hollyweed CBD



Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD offers some of the best CBD gummies for anxiety. The company provides organic gummies with excellent anxiety-relieving properties. These gummies contain CBD oil made with all-natural ingredients and no added preservatives. The CBD oil comes from industrial hemp.

The company sources hemp from one of the finest farms in Colorado, where it is cultivated without chemicals. The hemp is 100% organic and tested by third-party laboratories. The results are published on the website to ensure transparency. The gummies also contain sunflower seeds and spirulina.

Highlights

#1. Hemp source

The company sources organic hemp from farms in Colorado to manufacture its CBD gummies. It ensures that the gummies are 100% natural and safe for consumption.

#2. Quality testing

All the gummies manufactured by the company undergo strict third-party lab testing. It assures that the gummies are 100% safe and of premium quality. We advise you to go through the website in detail. Look for the lab results to learn more about the ingredients, testing, manufacturing, and other practices.

#3. Ingredients

The company doesn’t compromise on quality. Therefore, the ingredients are 100% organic and natural. During production, it effectively removes impurities using the CO2 extraction method.

#4. Shipping and returns

Hollyweed CBD offers you a 30-day return policy if dissatisfied with the product. You can request the company for a return and easily get your money back.

Pros

• No animal byproducts

• 100% organic

• Third-party lab-tested products

• Regular discounts

• Eco-friendly farming practices

Cons

• Products are slightly expensive

• They can only be bought online

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed CBD has established a great reputation among customers for delivering high-quality CBD gummies that are great for dealing with anxiety. After reviewing several platforms, we noticed that most customers appreciated the quality, transparency, and customer service. Most of them have mentioned how effective they have found the products while dealing with extreme anxiety levels.

#5. FabCBD — Natural CBD Gummies With Fruity Flavors To Treat Anxiety

Brand Overview

FabCBD is one of the most trusted brands offering high-quality CBD gummies. These gummies have been carefully formulated for those looking for holistic ways of dealing with anxiety. It has an excellent team of professionals with more than 25 years of experience. The rich experience enables the company to provide the best CBD solutions for treating anxiety and improving users’ quality of life.

The company uses full-spectrum CBD derived from hemp sourced from the finest Colorado farms. Each gummy undergoes strict testing by third-party labs. The company also adds natural flavors and sweeteners.

Apart from offering high-quality gummies, the proactive customer service team promises to deliver 100% satisfaction. The customer-friendly policies promise a 30-day money-back guarantee and free delivery above $99.

Highlights

#1. Ingredients

FabCBD uses high-quality ingredients that produce the best CBD gummies for dealing with anxiety. These ingredients include cane sugar, natural flavoring, ascorbic acid, citric acid, and organic hemp. The hemp used in the products is grown organically.

#2. Dosage

FabCBD offers bottles with 30 gummies each. Every gummy has 25 mg CBD, taking the potency of each bottle to 750 mg. Generally, it is advisable to consume one gummy at a time and not go beyond the prescription.

#3. Flavors

FabCBD uses natural sweeteners while manufacturing gummies. These contain sweet and fruity flavors.

#4. Extraction

FabCBD uses the CO2 extraction method, considered the best for delivering high-quality and pure products. FabCBD uses the solvent-free CO2 extraction method, which helps maintain the potency of hemp.

Pros

• Thirty-day refund policy

• Fruity flavors

• Great for vegans and 100% natural

• Easy return policy

Cons

• You can buy the products only from the official website

• Products can’t be shipped internationally

Customer Reviews

Overall, the company has a great reputation in the industry for its high-quality gummies and excellent customer support. Many customers like the company’s quality, flexible policies, and quick support. Customers who have used these products for dealing with anxiety have found the symptoms lowered and in control.

How We Selected The Top CBD Brands Selling The Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety Issues

Since several companies have already ventured into producing CBD gummies, finding the best brand can be an overwhelming task. Several considerations go into choosing the best products, from the different aspects of manufacturing to the ethics and conduct of the brand itself. To narrow our findings down to the best five brands, we have thoroughly researched and examined them based on their benefits, customer support, and flexibility.

Hemp has been legalized across the US, and with that, there has been a tremendous explosion in the CBD industry. Hundreds of companies have ventured into the market to manufacture CBD gummies. These effectively calm your mind, manage anxiety, and even improve your sleeping patterns. If you are looking for natural and convenient ways, CBD gummies are the best, as they can mitigate your anxiety naturally.

Brand & Product Aspects We Looked For

We have considered the aspects mentioned below while formulating the best CBD gummies for anxiety :

#1. Source of Hemp

It is essential to understand that the products’ quality depends on the ingredients’ quality. We considered the hemp source. Therefore, companies must use trusted farms and use safe and organic practices. Domestically sourced hemp in the US is known to adhere to the highest standards. So, you can just relax and be assured of the quality.

Considering organic hemp is part of the process, and the other focuses on checking if the companies use safe and tested methods to extract CBD from the hemp plant. Note whether these are conducted by the experts in the appropriate facility centers.

#2. Third-party Lab Tests

We considered whether the companies are getting their products tested by third-party labs. The tests must be performed by third-party labs that aren’t connected with CBD producers. Taking this into consideration adds an extra layer of assurance and maintains transparency.

#3. Potency

The potency of the CBD product will determine its efficacy. Gummies with a higher potency are more likely to work effectively and have a prolonged effect than lower potency options. Therefore, we considered the brands offering products with great potency.

#4. Ingredients

This is an essential detail to consider. Apart from CBD extracts, gummies should contain all the necessary ingredients that are natural and organic. The brands we have chosen offer 100% organic products free of additives.

#5. Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is an important parameter. We can evaluate the feedback shared by customers on social media and online forums. In addition, the companies that care about their reputation and products wouldn’t risk selling products of low quality. Therefore, we considered only the brands with an excellent reputation in the industry that several customers trust. By choosing products from reputable brands, you can have complete peace of mind, as you are aware you will be spending on effective and safe CBD gummies.

#6. Customer Support

The brands we have chosen as the top five have the best policies for customers. They offer fast shipping, excellent return policies, and a reliable team to address your queries. These companies also give customers the convenience of shopping from a secured platform. They use a safe payment gateway and don’t ask for personal details.

Things That You Should Know About CBD Gummies For Anxiety Before Buying Them

Since hundreds of companies offer CBD gummies , choosing the best and the most reliable can be quite cumbersome. In fact, some people are still not aware of what parameters to choose. So, what should you look for? Worry not; we have prepared an extensive buying guide to help you know the factors you must consider while buying the products. Some of these are listed below:

#1. Dosage

The potencies of the best CBD gummies range from 10 mg to 100 mg. Therefore, starting with a low potency is advisable as a beginner. It will help you gauge if your body is responding well. In addition, it is also advisable to take one to two gummies at a time to avoid overdosing. The listed companies will guide you about the dosage requirements and other essential details related to the product. Read the details well before buying the product.

#2. Ingredients

It is essential to check the source of hemp before finalizing the brand. That is because hemp grown in the US or Europe is of high quality and grown following state regulations. Learn more about the ingredients, their potency, and whether they are natural.

#3. Third-party Lab Tests

The companies you choose should get their products tested by third-party labs. The companies we have listed get their CBD gummies tested at these laboratories. The easiest way to find out if they have passed the test is by checking the certificate of analysis. It should be completed and updated to verify authenticity.

#4. Policies

A reliable company is always transparent and straightforward about its policies. It always delivers quick services. So, before deciding on the company to buy from, learn about their shipping processes. You should choose the one that offers flexibility and free shipping support. In addition, learn about the return policies. A reputable company will always be available to return the products or offer an exchange with a refund. This is a way of putting the customer’s interest first. The companies we have listed offer flexible shipping policies and customer support.

#5. Customer Reviews

You should check customer reviews, as they will give you first-hand information about their experience with the brand. It will also help you understand the product’s effectiveness and decide whether the products are worth trying. So, read them carefully.

#6. Pricing

CBD gummies are available at different price ranges. When you research them, you will notice that some are available at cheaper rates while some are very expensive. You should understand that companies invest a lot in sourcing and manufacturing the best products. You cannot expect cheap products to deliver excellent results. All the products we have listed are affordable and worth your money.

#7. Legality

Except for just a few states, CBD gummies are legal in the US. States such as Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Texas have imposed restrictions. Likewise, other states have specific restrictions. Therefore, before buying gummies online, ensure that your state allows the consumption of CBD.

Benefits Of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies come packed with a lot of benefits. A few of them are listed below:

• They offer to relax and calm your body

• They are effective in dealing with anxiety, panic, and stress

• The gummies are tasty, and they come in tempting and natural fruit flavors

• Every gummy has a predetermined dosage

• They are considered the most accessible and safest methods of CBD ingestion

Note: Avoid consuming these gummies if you are allergic to CBD.

Some FAQs About CBD Gummies For Anxiety

Q1: Can CBD gummies help me with anxiety?

A: CBD gummies are not approved by the FDA as a medication. But research highlights that CBD does contain anti-anxiety properties. Many users who have consumed the products have claimed that the gummies have helped them get relief from anxiety and stress on several occasions.

Q2: What are the best CBD gummies on the market for anxiety?

A: To choose the best CBD gummies, look into your mental health requirements, taste preferences, and how your body responds to the cannabinoid. Every individual is unique. Therefore, their health requirements will differ. The listed brands are all reliable, natural, and use organic hemp. All these brands get their products tested, and you can try them without worrying, as they won’t cause any side effects.

Q3: Are CBD gummies great for kids?

A: Always remember that CBD gummies are not recommended for minors. If you think your child is dealing with anxiety, it is best to consult a doctor.

Q4: Are CBD gummies addictive?

A: CBD does not cause any addiction. But, heavy cannabis use can cause addiction. Since CBD has no psychoactive effects, it is usually safe to consume.

Q5: Can CBD gummies make me high?

A: No, CBD gummies don’t have psychotropic qualities and cannot make you high. But if consumed in a higher dosage, you may feel groggy.

Q6: How effective are CBD gummies compared to CBD oils?

A: CBD gummies are edibles that must pass through the digestive system before being absorbed into the bloodstream. On the other hand, CBD oils start getting absorbed immediately if taken sublingually. However, gummies are easier to dose and more discreet.

Q7: What are the possible side effects of consuming CBD gummies?

A: The FDA states that certain side effects can occur when using CBD. These include:

• Diarrhea

• Drowsiness

• Appetite loss

• Irritability and agitation

The FDA has also warned that if you are undergoing medication, it may interact with other drugs, leading to severe effects.

Q8: Do I need to be 18 or 21 to take CBD gummies?

A: According to US laws, you must be at least 18 or 21 to buy and consume CBD products. The legal limits also depend on your state laws.

Q9: Are there any side effects to the product?

A: CBD gummies for anxiety offer you calming and soothing effects. On the contrary, an overdose of gummies can result in a loss of appetite, dry mouth, drowsiness, and diarrhea. So, when you consume the gummies, you can take the right dosage and look for the ingredients to check if you are allergic to them.

Q10: Do CBD gummies expire?

A: CBD gummies come with a shelf life. Typically, it’s up to one year. So, before buying the product, check the expiry details on the jar. It is also advisable to consume gummies within six to nine months of buying them. Also, store the gummies in dry and dark places.

Q11: Should I seek my doctor’s advice before buying CBD gummies?

A: You can speak to your doctor about CBD, but you don’t need a prescription. The products we have listed are safe and natural, but it’s better to seek medical advice.

Final Thoughts: Which Brand Of CBD Gummies Is Best To Treat Your Anxiety?

Anxiety is a condition that can get worse if not treated in time. If you are struggling with anxiety, you may choose CBD gummies as a viable alternative to conventional medicines. CBD will help you maintain a more natural lifestyle. The products on our list have different formulations and better your chances of getting rid of anxiety. Unlike other products that may taste bitter, CBD gummies are sweet with a fruity taste.

CBD gummies are a delicious way to take care of your health. You can naturally improve your condition with any of our five listed CBD gummies for anxiety. CBD gummies can help you release tension, manage anxiety, and regain mental balance.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.