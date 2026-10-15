When Campus Rumours Turn Into Unrest: Are Our Universities Prepared?

Recent unrest at LPU and Chitkara University showed how unverified social media claims can trigger student protests and escalate into violence
Effective campus safety requires trusted grievance mechanisms, transparent crisis communication, accessible mental health support and responsive university leadership
Regular coordination between universities and police can improve preparedness, provided campus autonomy and students’ rights to peaceful protest are respected
A university campus should be among the safest places for a young person. Parents send their children to universities with the hope that they will acquire knowledge, develop confidence, make friends and prepare themselves for life. They also trust the university administration to look after their children, particularly when they are living away from home for the first time.
Recent incidents at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, and Chitkara University in Punjab have raised uncomfortable questions about how well our universities are prepared to discharge this responsibility.
What makes these incidents particularly disturbing is that both institutions reportedly possessed extensive security arrangements. According to information presented during a recent meeting at Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters, LPU had around 7,400 CCTV cameras and 200 security personnel, while Chitkara University had approximately 1,000 cameras and round-the-clock security.
Yet neither the presence of cameras nor the deployment of security personnel could prevent the reported escalation of student anxiety into serious disturbances.
This brings us to a question that university administrators across India need to ask themselves: Are we confusing the presence of security infrastructure with the existence of a secure campus?
The two are not necessarily the same.
When a Rumour Becomes a Crisis
The incidents at the two universities had different circumstances, but they also revealed some striking similarities.
At Chitkara University, rumours reportedly circulated about the deaths of two female students and the alleged concealment of the incident by university authorities. Other claims added to the atmosphere of fear and suspicion. Students gathered in protest, and the situation reportedly deteriorated into violence, including damage to police vehicles and an assault on a police officer.
The police investigation, as described in the presentation made before the Himachal Pradesh meeting, did not substantiate the allegations concerning the deaths or disappearance of the students.
At LPU, an allegation of sexual assault involving a female student reportedly spread rapidly through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. Students assembled in large numbers. The protest subsequently extended to a national highway, which reportedly remained blocked for several hours. There were incidents of vandalism, stone-pelting and damage to police vehicles.
The available accounts do not establish every allegation made during these incidents. Nor would it be appropriate to draw conclusions about individual culpability without examining the complete investigation records.
But one lesson is difficult to ignore.
An allegation does not have to be established as true before it begins to influence the behaviour of a large number of people.
This is especially so when the allegation concerns the safety or dignity of a female student.
In the age of social media, information can travel across an entire university within minutes. A message posted in a hostel group may be forwarded hundreds of times before the administration even becomes aware of it. By the time an official clarification is issued, students may already have formed strong opinions about what has happened.
And if they suspect that the university is hiding something, even a truthful clarification may fail to convince them.
The difficulty is not simply that rumours spread quickly. It is that rumours find a receptive audience when confidence in official communication is weak.
This is where the real challenge begins.
Students Need to Be Heard, Not Merely Controlled
University administrations understandably attach importance to discipline. Thousands of young people living and studying together require rules concerning hostels, attendance, examinations, movement and personal conduct.
But rules alone cannot create a healthy campus environment.
Students must also believe that the rules are fair and that the administration is willing to listen when something goes wrong.
A complaint about hostel facilities, an allegation of harassment, an unfair disciplinary action or an incident involving a student’s safety may initially appear to be a routine administrative matter. If it is ignored or handled insensitively, however, it can become a source of wider resentment.
The problem is compounded when students feel that approaching the administration will not serve any purpose.
Most universities have grievance-redressal committees, anti-ragging cells, student welfare departments and counselling facilities. Some have elaborate arrangements on paper.
The more important question is whether students actually trust these mechanisms.
Does a student know whom to approach in an emergency? Can a girl living in a hostel report harassment without fearing embarrassment or retaliation? Does a student facing serious emotional difficulties have access to a qualified counsellor? Will a complaint reach the Vice Chancellor when it deserves his or her personal attention?
These are not minor administrative details. They are fundamental to campus safety.
There is also a tendency to regard student protests primarily as a law-and-order problem. That approach can be counterproductive.
Students have every right to raise grievances, question administrative decisions and organise peaceful protests. Universities are, after all, places where young people should learn to think independently.
The responsibility of the administration is not to eliminate disagreement. It is to ensure that disagreement does not develop into hostility or violence.
Similarly, the responsibility of the police is to protect life and property, prevent offences and maintain public order while respecting the legitimate rights of students.
A student expressing anger over an administrative decision is not necessarily a troublemaker. Nor should every large gathering be viewed as a threat.
At the same time, peaceful protest cannot become a justification for assault, arson, destruction of property or prolonged obstruction of public roads.
Maintaining this distinction requires maturity from both university authorities and the police.
The Vice Chancellor Cannot Remain Unaware
One of the most important lessons from recent campus incidents concerns the flow of information within universities.
In a large institution, the Vice Chancellor cannot personally handle every hostel complaint, disciplinary dispute or student grievance. That is neither possible nor desirable.
But the Vice Chancellor must have a reliable system for knowing what is happening on the campus.
A serious allegation involving a student should not remain confined to a hostel warden or a junior administrative officer. Nor should the university leadership learn about a developing crisis only after videos begin circulating on social media.
The same applies to recurring grievances. If students have repeatedly complained about a particular issue, the administration should know about it before frustration builds up.
University leadership cannot be exercised entirely from the comfort of an office.
Vice Chancellors, Deans of Student Welfare, hostel wardens and faculty members need regular contact with students. Informal interaction is often as important as formal meetings.
A student who feels comfortable approaching a teacher or administrator is less likely to believe that protest is the only way to attract attention.
There is a simple principle that experienced police officers learn early in their careers: remain in touch with people, and they will often tell you about a problem before it becomes a crisis.
The same principle is equally relevant to university administration.
A Lesson from Himachal Pradesh
Following the recent incidents in Punjab, the Himachal Pradesh Government decided that preventive steps should be taken rather than waiting for a similar situation to develop within the state.
On the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a meeting of Vice Chancellors and other senior representatives of private universities was organised at Police Headquarters, Shimla, on October 12, 2026.
The objective was straightforward: to establish regular cooperation between university administrations and the police and to identify practical steps for improving campus safety.
The discussions covered four major concerns: campus security and access control, grievance redressal and mental health support, verification of rumours and crisis communication, and regular police–university coordination.
The meeting also provided an opportunity to examine how the police and universities could work together in other areas affecting young people.
One suggestion was that every university should designate a senior officer for regular contact with the local police. Corresponding police officers would also be identified so that communication could take place without unnecessary delay.
A common communication platform involving Vice Chancellors and senior police officers was also proposed.
Such arrangements may appear simple, but their importance should not be underestimated.
Too often, the first meaningful interaction between the police and a university administration takes place when an incident has already become serious.
By then, precious time may have been lost.
Regular contact helps both sides understand each other’s responsibilities. It also makes it easier to seek assistance, verify information and coordinate action when something unexpected happens.
The police should not be viewed merely as an agency to be called when students become difficult to manage.
They can also be partners in preventing crime, promoting road safety, spreading awareness about cyber fraud, helping students understand emergency services and preparing institutions to deal with crises.
This does not mean that the police should interfere in academic affairs or routine university administration. The autonomy of educational institutions must be respected.
The idea is to build a relationship in which cooperation becomes normal rather than exceptional.
The First Few Minutes Matter
Consider a hypothetical situation.
A message begins circulating in a university hostel alleging that a female student has been assaulted.
Within minutes, students begin forwarding the message. Some demand an explanation. Others gather outside the hostel. Parents start calling their children.
What should the university do?
The worst response would be to dismiss the allegation without verification or remain silent in the hope that the matter will settle down.
The administration should immediately ensure the safety of the person reportedly involved, ascertain the available facts and inform the police wherever the circumstances require it.
It should also communicate with students through an authorised channel.
Even when the facts are not yet clear, students can be told that the matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities, that necessary steps are being taken and that further information will be shared after verification.
Such communication must be truthful. An institution should never make premature claims merely to protect its reputation.
Equally, it must protect the privacy and dignity of any student who may have been subjected to an offence.
The aim should be to reduce uncertainty without compromising the investigation.
Universities also need a crisis management team that knows exactly what to do during such situations. Security staff, hostel authorities, medical personnel, student welfare officers and senior administrators should have clearly defined responsibilities.
Emergency contact numbers, public-address systems, evacuation arrangements and communication channels should be tested regularly.
A crisis is the wrong time to discover that an emergency number is outdated or that the person authorised to take a decision cannot be contacted.
Mental Health Is Also a Campus Safety Issue
Campus safety is not confined to preventing physical violence.
For many students, university life is their first experience of living independently. Academic competition, loneliness, financial pressure, personal relationships, bullying and uncertainty about careers can create considerable emotional stress.
Some students adjust quickly. Others struggle silently.
Unfortunately, mental health continues to carry a stigma in many institutions. Students may hesitate to seek help because they fear being judged or having their difficulties disclosed to parents or disciplinary authorities.
Universities need to address this problem seriously.
Counselling facilities should be accessible, confidential and staffed by appropriately qualified professionals. Faculty members and hostel wardens should know how to recognise when a student may need support and how to refer that student for assistance.
The police cannot substitute for mental health professionals. Their role is to provide protection and emergency assistance when necessary.
A university that invests in buildings, laboratories and technology but neglects the emotional well-being of its students is overlooking an essential part of education.
Universities Can Help Fight the Drug Menace
There is another area in which cooperation between universities and the police can make a meaningful difference.
Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a serious challenge from heroin, commonly known as chitta. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state launched the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan in November 2025 to make the fight against drugs a people’s movement.
The underlying idea is that police action alone cannot eliminate the problem.
Drug traffickers must certainly face firm legal action. But prevention requires the participation of families, teachers, students and communities.
Universities have a particularly important role because they bring together thousands of young people at an impressionable stage of life.
Students can become powerful messengers against drug abuse. They can organise awareness activities, participate in community outreach and encourage friends who need help to seek counselling or treatment.
Universities can also support the movement through research, student volunteering and awareness programmes in nearby communities.
The objective should not be to turn campuses into places of suspicion or constant surveillance. It should be to develop an environment in which young people understand the consequences of drug abuse and feel confident seeking assistance.
A student struggling with addiction needs help and treatment. A person trafficking drugs must face the law. Universities should understand this distinction.
Technology Should Bring Institutions Closer to Students
Technology has considerably expanded the capabilities of modern policing.
Himachal Pradesh Police’s Emergency Response Support System, ERSS-112, secured the first position nationally in response-time rankings for September 2026. This improvement demonstrates what sustained monitoring, better use of available technology and accountability can achieve.
Universities can help extend the benefits of such systems to students.
Every student should know how to seek emergency assistance through 112. Female students should be familiar with the Track Me feature available through the 112 India mobile application.
Campus security personnel should know how to guide emergency responders to a particular hostel, building or location without wasting time.
Universities can also collaborate with the police in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, road safety, crime prevention and research.
Himachal Pradesh Police already has institutional linkages with organisations such as Himachal Pradesh University, IIT Mandi and the National Law University at Shimla. Similar cooperation with private universities can open up useful opportunities for students, researchers and police personnel.
But technology must not become a substitute for human interaction.
An online grievance portal is of little use if complaints are not acted upon. A WhatsApp group serves no purpose if important messages are ignored. A CCTV camera cannot compensate for an administrator who refuses to listen.
Technology works best when it supports a responsive institution.
From Meetings to Meaningful Action
India does not suffer from a shortage of committees, meetings, guidelines or memoranda of understanding.
The real difficulty often lies in implementation.
It is easy to announce a new campus safety committee. It is much harder to ensure that the committee meets regularly, identifies problems and follows up on its decisions.
It is easy to conduct a security drill. It is more important to correct the deficiencies discovered during the exercise.
Similarly, signing an MoU between a university and the police has little value unless it results in actual cooperation.
The October 12 meeting in Shimla was therefore intended to be the beginning of a continuing process.
Its success should not be measured by the number of participants, photographs taken or statements issued afterwards.
The more meaningful test will come after three months.
Have universities improved their grievance-redressal arrangements? Are students better informed about emergency assistance? Have security personnel received practical training? Are counselling services functioning effectively? Do university authorities and local police officers communicate regularly?
These are the questions that matter.
A Safer Campus Begins with Trust
The recent incidents in Punjab should not lead universities to conclude that the answer lies in installing still more cameras, employing more guards or imposing additional restrictions on students.
Some institutions may indeed need better physical security. But that is only one part of the solution.
A university is a community of young people, teachers, administrators and support staff. Its safety depends as much on the quality of relationships within that community as on the strength of its security arrangements.
Students must feel that their concerns will be heard. Parents must believe that the institution genuinely cares about their children. Teachers and wardens must remain attentive to problems developing around them. University administrators must be willing to communicate openly, including when the news is uncomfortable.
And the police must remain accessible, professional and ready to assist without unnecessarily intruding into the academic environment.
There is a wider lesson here for educational institutions across the country.
The best time to prevent a campus disturbance is not when hundreds of students have already gathered at the university gate. It is when the first student walks into an office with a complaint and expects someone to listen.
Whether that student is heard may ultimately matter more than the number of cameras watching the campus.
The author is an Indian Police Service officer serving as Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh. The views expressed are personal.