Video | Unmanned Goods Train Travels 70km From J&K To Punjab, Investigation Underway

A freight train pulled by a diesel locomotive travelled over 70 kilometers from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to a village in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, without its drivers on Sunday, according to officials.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Reportedly an investigation has been initiated into the incident that occurred between 7:25 am and 9 am.
This 53-wagon train loaded with chip stones was on its way to Punjab from Jammu.
As per initial reports, the train came to a halt at Kathua railway station in Jammu for a driver switch, and according to a spokesperson from Northern Railway, it is assumed that the vehicle started to move down a sloping track on the Jammu-Jalandhar route.
The freight train was without both the driver and the assistant driver.,
The train accelerated as it travelled, eventually halting on a steep slope close to Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab after covering a distance of more than 70 km.
Divisional Traffic Manager, Jammu, Prateek Srivastava told PTI that "an inquiry has been initiated to know the exact cause of the incident. Prima facie, it seems that the train started rolling down the slope gradient towards Punjab without the driver and his assistant".
The officials said that the train was successfully halted with the assistance of sandbags.
The spokesperson stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine if the train was properly secured at Kathua on the downhill slope, and a thorough inquiry is in progress.
Railway officials and staffers were put on alert along the route.
Government Railway Police (Jalandhar) Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said upon receiving information about the runaway train all rail-road crossings on the Jalandhar-Pathankot section were secured.