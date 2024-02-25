Video | Unmanned Goods Train Travels 70km From J&K To Punjab, Investigation Underway

A freight train pulled by a diesel locomotive travelled over 70 kilometers from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to a village in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, without its drivers on Sunday, according to officials.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Reportedly an investigation has been initiated into the incident that occurred between 7:25 am and 9 am.

This 53-wagon train loaded with chip stones was on its way to Punjab from Jammu.