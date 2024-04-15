National

Two Children Die After Being Hit By Train In UP's Bareilly

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Faiz (12) and Sajid (8) were trying to get hold of a kite stuck on a railway pole between Maheshpur Atria, within the CB Ganj police station area, and Milak Rotha village, under the Qila police station area.

Advertisement

2 Killed After Being Hit By Train In Bareilly
info_icon

Two children died after being hit by a train while trying to retrieve a kite stuck on a railway pole here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Faiz (12) and Sajid (8) were trying to get hold of a kite stuck on a railway pole between Maheshpur Atria, within the CB Ganj police station area, and Milak Rotha village, under the Qila police station area.

Both the children died on the spot, the police said.

Around 7 pm on Sunday evening, the CB Ganj police station received information that two children had been hit by a train while trying to retrieve a kite from a pole on the railway line passing between Maheshpur Atria and Rotha Milak village, Inspector RPF Manoj Kumar said.

Advertisement

He added that train movement along the line has not been hampered.

The police said legal action has been initiated into the matter and the families of the deceased have been informed.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region