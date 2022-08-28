Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC Leader's Son Dies In Road Accident In Kolkata

 TMC leader Ram Pyare Ram’s son was killed in a road accident in Kolkata on Sunday.

TMC leader's son killed in road accident.
TMC leader's son killed in road accident. Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 10:42 am

 Trinamool Congress leader Ram Pyare Ram’s son was killed in a road accident in the city’s Kidderpore area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 8.40 pm on Saturday, after a truck coming from the opposite direction fell sideways on the sedan of Ram Kinkar Ram (38) while travelling through Babubazar, they said. 

He died on the spot, a senior police officer said, adding the driver of the truck and his helper are absconding.

Related stories

'Partha Chatterjee Was Cancer, Had To Be Cut Off': TMC Leader Against Former Bengal Minister

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At BJP Over Injury To Jewar MLA In Road Accident

“The person was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the SSKM Hospital. A search operation is underway to nab the driver and his helper,” the officer told PTI.

The rescue team had to use gas cutters to cut through the metal of the mangled car and take out Ram Kinkar’s body, he said. 

Tags

National  Trinamool Congress Ram Pyare Ram Kidderpore Road Accident
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka Navy

Six Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka Navy

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th