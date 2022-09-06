Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Stir By Covid Health Assistants In Rajasthan Put Off After Talks With State Government: Madhya Pradesh

The state government terminated their services on March 31 this year. The workers launched a sit-in here on Monday,  demanding contractual appointments in the government.  

Agitation by COVID Health Assistant contract staff has been postponed for the time being
Agitation by COVID Health Assistant contract staff has been postponed for the time being

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 10:16 pm

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday said that the agitation by COVID Health Assistant (CHA) contract staff has been postponed for the time being after talks with the Rajasthan government delegation.  

The CHA workers were appointed during the coronavirus pandemic to assist healthcare staff. The state government terminated their services on March 31 this year. The workers launched a sit-in here on Monday,  demanding contractual appointments in the government.  

"The stand of the government in the talks held on Tuesday regarding the demand of CHA staff has been positive and for the time being the agitation has been postponed," Meena told PTI. He said that the government's stand on the demands is positive and has assured to find some way out. 

"We have postponed the agitation for the time being. If the demands are not accepted, a sit-in outside the assembly will be staged and the issue will be raised in the House," he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore, former minister Arun Chaturvedi and BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma reached the protest site and extended their support to the protest.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid Health Assistants Rajasthan Put Off State Government Madhya Pradesh Contractual Appointments Services Terminated
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan