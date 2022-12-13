Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Special Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drive In Thane From Dec 15

In preparation for the drive a survey of children needing the vaccine is being conducted in the entire district with the help of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department workers. 

Measles vaccine has been included under Indias Universal Immunisation Programme
Measles-Rubella vaccination drive will be conducted in Thane district Representational Image

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 2:13 pm

A special Measles-Rubella vaccination drive will be conducted in Thane district from December 15 to January 25, 2023, a local health official said on Tuesday. Children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years will be covered under the drive where MR1 and MR2 vaccines will be administered.

In preparation for the drive a survey of children needing the vaccine is being conducted in the entire district with the help of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department workers. The officials aim to vaccinate all children who need immunisation before January 26.

(With PTI inputs)

