SC To Hear Sharad Pawar's Plea Against EC Order Recognising Ajit Pawar-Led Faction As Real NCP

"...this commission holds that the faction led by the petitioner, Sh Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol "clock" for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," the EC had said in its 140-page order.

The commission had said there were serious inconsistencies in terms of timelines in the claim of the Sharad Pawar group on organisational majority, which resulted in unreliability of their claim.

It had also expressed the hope that political parties will adopt good disclosure practices of organisational elections and internal party democracy.

Then came the decision of the assembly speaker on February 15, the deadline fixed by the top court for deciding disqualification plea.

The speaker, in his elaborate decision, dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by the factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar against each other's legislators.

The Speaker noted that the Ajit Pawar group had "overwhelming legislative majority" of 41 out of 53 party MLAs when it decided to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023.