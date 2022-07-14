RSS Chief To Visit Tripura On August 27 To Inaugurate Temple

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Tripura next month to inaugurate a temple of the Santikali Ashram in Gomati district. Santikali Ashram, which runs as many as 24 temples in the tribal-dominated areas, is a religious body promoting Sanatana Dharma among the tribal and non-tribals.

Saints from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will also be present during the inaugural function of the temple, said Chitta Maharaj, the head of the ashram. Bhagwat is scheduled to inaugurate the temple at Santikali Ashram in Sarbong area of Amarpur subdivision on August 27, Maharaj said.

Acharya Santikali, the founder of the Sri Sri Santikali Sevashram who had taken a lead role in promoting Hinduism in tribal areas, was shot dead by insurgents in 2000.

Maharaj claimed that the Sevashram had been carrying out Santikali's "unfinished work" of protecting and promoting the Sanatana Dharma. "Temples in the state's hilly areas are non-existent, and we are doing our best to protect and promote Hinduism there," Maharaj said. He appealed to the people to donate for building the temple, whose construction is still going on.

