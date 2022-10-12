Rainfall: 6 People Die In Uttar Pradesh Due To Heavy Downpour, Delhi Witnesses First Fog Of The Season

As many as six people died in rain-related incidents in parts of Uttar Pradesh, where over 1,300 villages in 18 districts have been affected by floods. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as per data released by the Regional Meteorological Department.

In Ambedkar Nagar, a flood-like situation arose in the Manjha Kamahriya area after the water in the Ghaghara river overflowed due to continuous heavy rainfall.





Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh | Flood-like situation arises in Manjha Kamahriya area after water level increases in Ghaghara river due to continuous heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/YI9cDNAge8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile, waterlogging due to continuous rain caused damage to crops in parts of Mathura.

Speaking to ANI, a local farmer said that all their crops have been destroyed and they have sought compensation from the government. They alleged that the administration was yet to take any action in the matter.





UP | Waterlogging due to continuous rain damages crops in agricultural fields in parts of Mathura



"100% of our crops are destroyed, we've come to DM's office to ask for compensation," says a local farmer



"No survey happened,administration hasn't taken action,says another farmer pic.twitter.com/U4fGg8UsaX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022

Several rivers in the state are either flowing at the danger level or have crossed it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to distribute relief amounts to the families of the deceased. He further instructed to deploy teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the police force for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas.

Delhi witnesses the first fog of the season

A thick layer of fog shrouded Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 metres in some parts of the capital.

Senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) R K Jenamani said this was the capital's first fog of the season.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 31 degrees Celsius

Partly cloudy weather is predicted during the day.

An IMD official had earlier said it was heavy mist due to a prolonged spell of rain, which increased moisture content in the air.

According to the official, visibility at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had dropped to 600 metres and to 350 metres at the Palam weather station at 8.30 am.

This improved to 2,100 metres at Palam by 9 am and at Safdarjung by 10 am.

At 9 am, the capital's air quality index stood at 66, which falls in the "satisfactory" category.

Light drizzle in the national capital

Mercury rose in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast a cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday.



(with PTI inputs)