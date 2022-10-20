Puducherry PCC Celebrates Kharge's Win In AICC Prez Poll

The Congress in Puducherry celebrated the victory of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the AICC presidential poll on Wednesday.

President of Puducherry PCC A V Subramanian led the workers in celebrating Kharge's win. Sweets were distributed by jubilant party members who all hailed the incoming party chief.

The Congress on Wednesday elected Kharge as its new president, the first non-Gandhi to head the 137-year-old party in 24 years and succeed long-time chief Sonia Gandhi.

Hailing from Karnataka, 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Shashi Tharoor, in a historic election seeking to steer the beleaguered party out of its current crisis.

He bagged over 84 percent of the votes in the presidential election. He will formally take over on October 26.

