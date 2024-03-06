PM Modi In Srinagar: Rally, Public Meeting, Development Projects Lined Up For PM's First Visit Since Abrogation Of Art 370 | Details

During his maiden visit to Srinagar since abrogation of Article 370 by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting on Thursday.
PM Modi's visit to Srinagar right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha Polls when the opposition parties are seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, has acquired strong political attention in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.
The Centre spearheaded by PM Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
PM Modi's To-Do List In Srinagar
According to an official statement, PM Modi is scheduled to attend a slew of events in Srinagar. Here's a brief account of the events.
PM Modi is scheduled to attend the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.
He will also launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
Next, PM Modi will launch the "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" and the "Chalo India Global Diaspora" campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.
The statement said Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly-recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.
In a step that will provide a major boost to the agri-economy of the region under the "Holistic Agriculture Development Programme" (HADP) to be launched by the prime minister, the statement said it will cover the full spectrum of activities in three major domains of horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry.The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill-development training and about 2,000 farmers' service centres will be established and robust value chains put in place for the welfare of the farming community.
The prime minister will also launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.