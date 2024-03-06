PM Modi In Srinagar: Rally, Public Meeting, Development Projects Lined Up For PM's First Visit Since Abrogation Of Art 370 | Details

During his maiden visit to Srinagar since abrogation of Article 370 by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting on Thursday.

PM Modi's visit to Srinagar right ahead of the high-octane Lok Sabha Polls when the opposition parties are seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, has acquired strong political attention in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.

The Centre spearheaded by PM Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.