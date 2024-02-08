‘PM Modi Not Born In OBC Family, Misleading Public’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into an Other Backward Class (OBC) family, accusing him of "misleading" the public by identifying himself as OBC.

During the concluding day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha, Gandhi claimed that Modi was born into a family belonging to the general caste.

“He was born in the Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP,” Gandhi alleged.

He also alleged that the prime minister does not shake hands with OBCs, but “hugs billionaires".