‘PM Modi Not Born In OBC Family, Misleading Public’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into an Other Backward Class (OBC) family, accusing him of "misleading" the public by identifying himself as OBC.
During the concluding day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha, Gandhi claimed that Modi was born into a family belonging to the general caste.
“He was born in the Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP,” Gandhi alleged.
He also alleged that the prime minister does not shake hands with OBCs, but “hugs billionaires".
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress dislikes him because, despite being an OBC (Other Backward Class), he became Prime Minister.
“They cannot tolerate the rise of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. In the Congress, only those who bow before a family rise,” Modi told a large crowd at the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh on Thursday from neighbouring Odisha. It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh since his party lost power in the state in the November 2023 Assembly elections.
After a two-day pause, the yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, will travel via Raigarh, Sakti, and Korba districts on February 11. On February 14, the yatra will leave Balrampur and proceed to Jharkhand.