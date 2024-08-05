‘People Yearn For Normalcy’: Congress Slams BJP On 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

"Since 2019, there have been 683 fatal terror attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 258 security personnel and the loss of 170 civilian lives. Notably, 25 terror attacks have occurred in the Jammu region since PM Modi's third oath, claiming the lives of 15 soldiers and injuring 27.

Targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits have become a norm in the past few years.

A staggering 65% of government department posts in Jammu & Kashmir remain vacant since 2019.

The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10%, with an alarming 18.3% youth unemployment rate.

Despite the introduction of the New Industrial Policy in 2021, a mere 3% of investments have materialised on the ground.

40% of projects under the PM's Development Package, 2015, remain pending.

Jammu and Kashmir's net state domestic product (NSDP) growth rate has declined from 13.28% (April 2015-March 2019) to 8.73% post-2019.