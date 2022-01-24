Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pakistan To Hand Over 20 Indian Fishermen To India At Wagah Border

Pakistan government has decided to hand over the 20 Indian fishermen who allegedly crossed into their territorial waters, at Wagah Border

Pakistan To Hand Over 20 Indian Fishermen To India At Wagah Border
Indian fishermen - PTI

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:16 pm

Twenty Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering into the country’s territorial waters are set to be handed over to India through the Wagah border crossing on Monday, according to a senior jail official.

The fishermen, kept in Karachi's Landhi Jail, were released on Sunday on humanitarian grounds.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Azeem Thebo said that with the release of these 20 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture, there are now 568 Indian fishermen left in the jail, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The released fishermen, arrested for illegally entering into the Pakistani waters and fishing without permission, were escorted to Lahore by road by the Edhi Foundation.

A spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organisation, said that the charity would bear their travelling cost to Lahore, where they would be handed over to India's Border Security Force.

The Edhi Foundation also paid Rs 5,000 to each fisherman as a goodwill gesture.

One of the fishermen, Bhavesh Bhika, who has served four years in the prison, said that the boat he was on had drifted towards the Pakistani waters at night.

“There is no boundary in the sea. We had no way of knowing that we had violated your border,” he said.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

According to the lists of prisoners exchanged by India and Pakistan at the start of this year, at least 628 Indian prisoners were held in Pakistan, including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen.

The Indian Government also shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen.

Fishermen from Pakistan and India usually end up in jails after they are arrested for fishing illegally in each other’s territorial waters.

The Pakistan Fishermen Forum NGO said that due to the absence of a clear demarcation line in the coastal area of the Arabian Sea between the two countries, fishermen who do not possess the modern-day navigation equipment mistakenly cross the red lines and end up in jails. 

Tags

National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

Jammu-Srinagar NH Opens For Stranded Vehicles

PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

National Girl Child Day| ‘Immense Priority Accorded To Empower Girls’: PM Modi

Delhi HC Lists For April 20 PIL On Issue Of Prime Minister's Security

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1